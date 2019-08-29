10 SWAN Monthly Dividend 'Cash-Alternative' Bond ETFs

These bond ETFs have dividend yields between 2% and 3% and have actually outperformed the S&P 500 on a total return basis over the past year with minimal volatility.

There are many current themes in the market that warrant a certain level of caution in the investment process. From growing anxiety over a global cyclical slowdown, recession fears in the U.S., the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute, decelerating growth among some mega-cap stocks, and the dynamics of the yield curve; we can also throw in there the uncertainty over next year's presidential election.

There's a sense that after 10 years from the last great recession, we are in a "late-cycle" environment where many trends are peaking. From here, having an overall bearish view on the market is a perfectly reasonable assessment in our opinion. It's true that "no one knows" where the top in the stock market is, but we argue that making large bullish bets here is also a form of market timing, and it could be even more risky than simply staying on the sidelines. With that said, there is a segment of market that may be a good choice for capital preservation while earning a modest yield with low risk. This article presents 10 short-term bond ETFs that are a better alternative than cash.

The ultra-short segment of the bond market considers fixed income instruments with very short-term maturities, typically less than one year. The idea here is that these securities have very low market risk given they are set to mature with little time for changes in interest rates to affect their cash flow present value. This concept in basic terms describes duration. All else equal, a bond fund with an average duration of 1.0 (one year) would lose about 1% of its value if interest rates rose by 100 basis points. The funds we look at all have an average duration of less than 0.50 and are among the most conservative types of investment vehicles with the low risk corresponding to modest returns. In contrast, a long-term bond fund like the Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) has an effective duration of 15.20. Short-term bonds offer better downside protection in a scenario of interest rate spikes relative to long-term bonds. The returns featured here are going to be in the range between 2% and 3% over a one-year holding period considering current rates with a goal of capital preservation. Ideally these funds will exceed a more basic money-market savings account yield.

There is an expectation that the Fed will continue to cut rates driving the low end of the yield curve lower. Lower interest rates benefit bonds and those with long maturities and high duration often times gain the most in such an environment. However, we point out that the concern going forward will be interest rate volatility. With the 2-year and 10-year Treasury rate around 1.50%, buyers of long-term bonds are simply betting that the long-end of the curve will continue to drop and that's not a sure thing. There are scenarios where the Fed can continue to cut, pulling the short end lower, but the long-end including the 10-year Treasury rate could still move higher. The potential that inflation expectations move higher or even that the Fed is ultimately successful in restoring growth momentum in the economy could lead to a yield curve widening. Basically, it's possible that long-term rates move higher and such a scenario would present to large losses for high duration and long-term bond funds. Short-term bond funds are a real sleep-well-at-night investment option combining capital preservation with an income component.

Ultra-Short ETFs

We view ultra-short and short-term bond funds as essentially a cash alternative. Instead having cash sit in a savings account or even as a brokerage balance with no return, consider buying and holding one of these funds to earn a modest return including a monthly dividend.

The S&P 500 (SPY) is up just 1.7% over the past year on a total return basis; each of the funds we present below has actually outperformed that figure. The yields here are between 2.09% and 2.86%, representing the largest component of the total return. The dividend adjusted stock charts are essentially a straight line with negligible volatility.

In our comparison, we are including the largest funds in the segment based on total assets under management. The comparison and trade-off among the different funds are between duration exposure, representing a level of risk that has been inversely related to the total return performance over the past year. The funds with slightly longer duration indeed performed better as interest rates have trended lower.

ETF Name Ticker Effective Duration Div. Yield 1YR Total Return % JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) 0.480 2.61% 3.23% iShares Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ICSH) 0.410 2.66% 3.14% Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) 0.440 2.75% 3.07% iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) 0.430 2.64% 3.01% PIMCO Short Mat. Active ETF (MINT) 0.235 2.68% 2.86% PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) 0.200 2.69% 2.70% iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) 0.134 2.86% 2.61% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) 0.320 2.46% 2.57% iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) 0.389 2.20% 2.43% SPDR Blmbg Barclays 1-3 Mth T-Bill ETF (BIL) 0.160 2.13% 2.17% WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury ETF (USFR) 0.020 2.09% 2.00%

The 10 selected "cash alternative" ETFs for comparison can be further separated between three groups.

Corporate bond and commercial paper based: There are the "ultra-short" funds including the JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST), iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH), Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY), iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR), PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF (MINT), and First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM). While the underlying holdings and fund composition are all different, they share in common portfolios invested primarily in commercial paper and or corporate bonds. The actual underlying portfolios are going to include different issuers, quality and maturity tilts. These funds hold a combination of fixed rate and short-term fixed income securities with a necessary constant re-balancing and turnover process as the holdings mature. This results in the yield and fund performance generally tracking market interest rates. As near-term rates move up or down, and current holdings mature, the fund will be constantly adding new positions securities with yields to maturity that are tracking current market spreads. In a scenario where interest rates continue to decline, the yields here will also trend lower but should still present a positive spread to treasuries.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT), and the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury ETF (USFR) as the name implies only hold floating rate securities, whose interest payments adjust to reflect changes in interest rates. These two funds should outperform the group in period where interest rates are trending higher, all else equal. USFR only holds government floating rate Treasuries which explains its relatively lower yield to the group, 2.09%, and the lowest on the list. U.S. Government Debt/ Treasuries only: The iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) only hold U.S. government Treasuries. BIL stands out with the most conservative and defined strategy in only holding one- to three-month short-term paper. Considering USFR with its floating rate strategy along with SHV and BIL, we think investors can do better. Go ahead and "take the plunge" into the corporate bond and short-term commercial paper based funds which while technically including a risk of default are still very low-risk and offer yield boost.

Roles in a Portfolio

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF returned 3.2% over the past year as the best performer of the group with a max drawdown over the period of 0.08%, yes, just eight basis points. JPST invests primarily in corporate bonds maturing between three months and one year resulting in an average duration of 0.48. While the one-year Treasury rate is currently 1.79% and representative of a "risk-free yield," JPST's current dividend yield of 2.61% dividend reflects the spread from its portfolio of investment-grade corporate debt. JPST does not hold any junk bonds and nearly 75% of the portfolio is in securities rated A or better. The risk that any particular issuer default technically exists, but its large diversification across 632 would limit any impact. Your money is safe here.

JPMorgan's own marketing material explains two roles that JPST (and applicable to other ultra-short ETF bond funds) can have within a diversified portfolio. First, the monthly dividend is an attractive income source with a 2.61% yield, which according to JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) has a 17-basis point yield advantage over money market funds and bank rates.

JPST dividend schedule. Source: JPMorgan

Indeed, a quick online check from bankrate.com shows that the highest published money market rate currently available is 2.40%. With the exception of SHV, BIL, and USFR which are U.S. Treasury focused funds; all the other ETFs present dividend yields above current published money market rates. The advantage of the ETFs is the daily liquidity and ease of integration with an existing investment portfolio through a regular brokerage account.

August 2019 Money Market Rates. Source: BankRate.com

Note that dividend yields for the ultra-short and floating rate funds will likely trend slightly lower along with money market rates, simply as a function of the short end of the curve trending lower pulled by the recent Fed rate cut. The fund holds a combination of fixed-rate and floating-rate securities. The yield advantage should continue as the corporate debt will always have a spread to Treasuries.

The second function JPST (and other cash-alternative ETF bond funds) provides within a diversified portfolio is that can reduce total interest rate risk. For investors who have large fixed-income allocations and exposure to higher duration securities, adding or rotating into JPST reduces interest rate risk and the portfolio beta. For investors who currently hold "riskier" bond funds like the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) or the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYG), a short-term bond fund can reduce overall market risk. Here is how JPM explains it (from the fund manager):

Because JPST targets a portfolio duration of less than 1 year, adding JPST to your fixed income portfolio may reduce overall sensitivity to rising interest rates.

Roles of JPST within an investor's portfolio. Source: JPMorgan

PIMCO in its marketing material for the MINT ETF describes six potential advantages:

Increased return potential relative to holding cash. Capital preservation focus. (Over a holding period, the principal is safe.) Protection against rising rates. (Considering long-term rates are falling now, the concern is higher volatility going forward. Short-duration bond ETFs have better downside protection). Liquidity. Complements traditional bond allocations. (Reduces overall portfolio risk.) Low volatility relative to riskier assets.

PIMCO short-duration ETFs advantage. Source: PIMCO

Which one is best?

ETF risk and performance metrics. Source: Data by YCharts/ table author

In a shootout among the "cash alternative" funds, there is no clear winner. Keep in there are other ETF options in the segment we have not included since some are thinly traded or have still low assets under management. We have a few suggestions.

We like this iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) since it has the lowest expense ratio of any fund in this group at only 0.08%. The current dividend yield at 2.66% is slightly lower than some of the other options, but it's a solid choice. We also like JPST and it was the best performer over the past year.

Consider a combination of one or more funds including the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) which should outperform in a scenario of rising rates. The dividend yield over the trailing 12 months at 2.86% is the highest on the list.

Avoid the Treasury focused funds. This could be a controversial opinion, but in our view SHV, BIL, and USFR give up some yield and return potential on the basis of only holding "risk-free" assets. This should not be a concern among the ultra-short and short-duration bond funds. An alternative to these government debt ETFs would be to buy Treasuries directly from the U.S. government on TreasuryDirect.gov, which avoids any expense fee but gives up the liquidity advantages of holdings ETF.

Takeaway

Don't hold cash, but consider one of these short-term bond ETFs instead. The focus on capital preservation with a monthly dividend component may be an attractive way to reduce market exposure. This isn't the most exciting segment of the market, but no one will complain at a 2%-3% annual total return should the stock market head lower and the long end of the yield curve widen. Please take a look at the individual fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.