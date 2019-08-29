AmerisourceBergen: A Large Fine May Loom

The market has now gained two key data points with respect to the opioid crisis and the potential financial impacts on the firms associated. The settlement that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) struck earlier this week, a fine in the amount of $572 million for its role in the Oklahoma opioid crisis, as well as the news that the Sackler family, who owns Purdue Pharma, will be shelling out $3 billion worth of personal funds in a total settlement of $10-12 billion.

This helps to frame the discussion for distributor AmerisourceBergen (ABC), but there are numerous lawsuits still left to settle, all across the United States, and no fines have been placed on the company, yet. By various estimates, a probable range of fines is $3 billion-$15 billion. The latter poses a serious risk to the company's balance sheet and a headline printing as such could cause a significant decline in the shares.

Potential Fines And Capital Risk

I think anyone who has a specific estimate for the fine that AmerisourceBergen could face is going to have trouble providing a rationale. I think, at this point, the best investors can do is provide a reasonable range for potential outcomes and evaluate those outcomes in the context of the company's current financial resources.

There are currently numerous lawsuits, at both the state and federal level, with respect to the opioid crisis. AmerisourceBergen is a distributor of both drugs and medical supplies, who, along with Cardinal Health (CAH) and McKesson (MCK), account for over 90% of the US medical distribution market. I’ve provided my thoughts on McKesson already; however, this was prior to the two key pieces of information that the market received this week.

In the past, AmerisourceBergen has been fined numerous times, but it's worth looking at more recent cases. In 2018, the company was fined $625 million in a civil fraud suit after it sold syringes to cancer patients and double-billed for doing so, with doctors benefiting from the increased billing. This was in addition to a September 2017 lawsuit where the company faced a similar accusation and was forced to pay a $260 million fine. An interesting data point came out about this, however, that might serve us some use in evaluating a potential fine for the opioid involvement.

The company disclosed that it earned $99.6 million in extra profit associated with the synergies lawsuit. If we take the entire sum of fines from this instance and divide them by the benefit that the company received, we get about a 9x damages multiple. I fully realize that this is not a standard statistic that is used, and many fines can often be arbitrary, but "round" numbers that are pleasing, but we have relatively little to go off of and investors need some way to think about a potential fine.

We don’t know the full extent of the profits obtained by the distributors for the opioid crisis, as I’ve yet to see an official figure released. However, the news earlier this month that sent shares lower over 5%, was a proposal by the three distributors to pay a combined $10 billion to settle all claims associated with the opioid crisis. The National Association of Attorneys General quickly countered with $45 billion, and thus, we have a new range. Notably, McKesson would go on to deny that a settlement offer had been made (the other two declined to comment), but the figures are out there and, thus, we have some baseline of an expectation. If we assumed an equal split of costs, this works out to be $3.3 billion on the low-end and $15 billion on the high-end for AmerisourceBergen.

Another Method To Determine A Potential Fine

We can also estimate based upon a disclosure to provide another potential data point. The company in its FAQs for the opioid epidemic notes the following:

Opioid-based products represent a small fraction of what we distribute and a very small part of our total business. Distributors have tiny profit margins so we have invested heavily in controls and systems to manage these products. No AmerisourceBergen associate receives any incentive-based compensation that targets the sale of controlled substances.

Given that no specific percentage is disclosed here, we can take a trailing 15-year timeline (similar to the prior suits detailed above) and model potential fines based upon "small" percentages. This would provide us with the following:

Source: Author Derived From Annual Reports

Based upon the last 15 years' worth of profits, amounting to a total of $8.54 billion, I've determined that the potential fine using a similar damages multiple that the company paid in recent large lawsuits would result in a fine of $3.9 billion. The point that should be made here is that in 2015 the company was not profitable, for which I didn't ascribe a credit, but rather simply no fine attributable to that year. This is using a 5% figure as the assumption for a "small" percentage of the company's overall business. Realistically, that figure could be as high as 19%, as I deem 20% to be material, which results in a fine of $15.6 billion. This provides us a relatively similar range as the equally-split $45 billion settlement and the company's own supposed settlement offer.

Before proceeding further, it’s worth understanding these figures in context of the balance sheet. The company currently has $2.9 billion in cash on its balance sheet relative to short-term debt of just $166 million and long-term debt of $4.02 billion. Annual EBITDA comes in close to $2 billion. This places net debt at approximately 0.64x, which is next to nothing. All else equal, if the company were to be hit with a $3 billion fine, on the low end of the provided range, the company's leverage would rise to 2.14x on a net basis. This wouldn't be the end of the world for the company and they would likely be able to raise debt to pay it, if demanded in a lump sum.

The more dangerous figure is $15 billion. If this is the final fine for AmerisourceBergen, then leverage would increase to 8.14x on a net basis. The company would be almost immediately downgraded to high-yield and face strict collateral requirements on its outstanding debt. If imposed on a lump sum basis, the company would have to begin to sell off assets. I'd imagine it'd be forced into liquidation rather quickly. Again, this is assuming a lump-sum payment would be required and no appeals are taken, which is next to non-realistic.

The important thing to remember is that given the significant role the company plays in medical distribution in the U.S., the fines would likely be payable periodically. There may be a requirement for a lump sum upfront (say 20-30% of the total amount plus the first payment) for this to be the case, but the company would likely have 10-15 years to make the full payment. A significantly negative outcome for the U.S. government would be to bankrupt the three largest medical distributors in the country and end up jeopardizing patient health.

My own expectation for the fine is on the lower end and for it to be paid out periodically. I see a likely fine in the $5-7 billion range and it will be able to be paid out on a 10-15 year horizon. I also expect the company to appeal any fine that comes its way and to try and reduce it down materially. A fine in my expected range would account for at least 30-40% in earnings every year from here on out, assuming each year is at least as profitable as 2018.

When Is It Cheap Enough To Buy?

AmerisourceBergen isn’t necessarily a cheap stock, nor does it have all that compelling of a dividend. Both are rather in line with the broader market. Currently, the stock trades at 19.4x earnings and has a yield of 1.97%. The market expects full year 2019 earnings at $4.94, which means forward P/E is 16.4x. If there's a 30-40% hit to earnings as a result of periodic fines being paid out over the short and long term, then the multiple quickly deteriorates and this stock begins to look far more expensive than it does today, which is why I believe a headline with a fine in that amount would be severely damaging.

Source: StockCharts

As an investor with no position in this name, I highly advise investors to wait this out. It's very difficult to know where the market's own expectation is for the fine and the data points I've provided only offer potential solutions to the current situation. If the fine is more than investors expect and creates a significant burden on the balance sheet, the stock will likely see a downward revision extremely quickly. However, if the fine comes in anywhere below, say, $3 billion, AmerisourceBergen will likely rally and retrace its August losses. I don't think there's a cheap enough multiple to entice investors to buy this stock at this point.

Conclusion

This is a stock that investors should currently avoid. While the outcome of the settlement alleviates a large headwind for the stock, it may cause a repricing that most investors are not expecting. The resulting fine from the combined opioid lawsuits may create a significant capital burden on the company and may result in a multi-notch credit downgrade. I don't believe that there's a valuation at the moment that would entice me enough to buy the shares as market expectations for the fine are highly uncertain. Additionally, investors should almost certainly avoid this on a yield basis.

