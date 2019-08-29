McCormick & Company: Buyer Beware

"High quality assets can be risky, and low quality assets can be safe. It's just a matter of the price paid for them." - Howard Marks.

McCormick & Company's (MKC) history dates back to 1889 and entered the spice business in 1895. Since then, McCormick has become the largest player in the spice/seasoning market. According to this report from Morningstar, McCormick has ~20% of the $11 B spice/seasoning market and is 4x the size of its next largest competitor. McCormick's size gives it economies of scale and makes it the go-to spice/flavor provider for other consumer packaged foods companies.

Dividend History

The modus operandi for my investments is largely based on dividend growth investing. That means I want to find quality companies that have a history, and likelihood of continuing, of both paying and growing dividend payments to owners year after year. This shifts the focus away from what the share price is doing on a daily, weekly, monthly... basis and towards the fundamentals of the business.

Image by author; data source: McCormick & Company Investor Relations

According to the CCC list, McCormick is a Dividend Champion with 33 consecutive years of dividend growth. That means every year starting in 1987 McCormick has been paying out higher dividends and includes the 1987 stock market crash, the early 1990s' recession, the early 2000s' recession as well as the Great Recession.

The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates since 1985 are shown in the following table.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 year 5 Year 10 Year 1985 $0.0550 1986 $0.0550 0.00% 1987 $0.0625 13.64% 1988 $0.0663 6.00% 6.40% 1989 $0.0850 28.30% 15.62% 1990 $0.1150 35.29% 22.54% 15.90% 1991 $0.1400 21.74% 28.33% 20.55% 1992 $0.1900 35.71% 30.75% 24.90% 1993 $0.2200 15.79% 24.14% 27.13% 1994 $0.2400 9.09% 19.68% 23.07% 1995 $0.2600 8.33% 11.02% 17.72% 16.80% 1996 $0.2800 7.69% 8.37% 14.87% 17.67% 1997 $0.3000 7.14% 7.72% 9.57% 16.98% 1998 $0.3200 6.67% 7.17% 7.78% 17.06% 1999 $0.3400 6.25% 6.69% 7.21% 14.87% 2000 $0.3800 11.76% 8.20% 7.89% 12.70% 2001 $0.4000 5.26% 7.72% 7.39% 11.07% 2002 $0.4200 5.00% 7.30% 6.96% 8.26% 2003 $0.4600 9.52% 6.58% 7.53% 7.65% 2004 $0.5600 21.74% 11.87% 10.49% 8.84% 2005 $0.6400 14.29% 15.07% 10.99% 9.43% 2006 $0.7200 12.50% 16.11% 12.47% 9.90% 2007 $0.8000 11.11% 12.62% 13.75% 10.31% 2008 $0.8800 10.00% 11.20% 13.85% 10.65% 2009 $0.9600 9.09% 10.06% 11.38% 10.94% 2010 $1.0400 8.33% 9.14% 10.20% 10.59% 2011 $1.1200 7.69% 8.37% 9.24% 10.84% 2012 $1.2400 10.71% 8.91% 9.16% 11.43% 2013 $1.3600 9.68% 9.35% 9.10% 11.45% 2014 $1.4800 8.82% 9.74% 9.04% 10.21% 2015 $1.6000 8.11% 8.87% 9.00% 9.60% 2016 $1.7200 7.50% 8.14% 8.96% 9.10% 2017 $1.8800 9.30% 8.30% 8.68% 8.92% 2018 $2.0800 10.64% 9.14% 8.87% 8.98% 2019 $2.2800 9.62% 9.85% 9.03% 9.04%

Table and calculations by author; data source: McCormick & Company Investor Relations

*Calculations are based off calendar year payments.

As you can see in the above table, McCormick has been very generous with the pace of its dividend growth. Of the 33 one-year periods starting in 1987, McCormick's dividend growth has ranged from 5.0% to 35.7% annually with a median growth rate of 10.0%.

Expanding the time frame out to 10-year periods and we have 25 separate periods. McCormick's annualized dividend growth over the 10-year periods has ranged from 7.7% to 17.7% with a median annualized growth rate of 10.9%.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

What's really impressive about McCormick's fast growing dividend is the fact that over the past decade, a period with 9.0% annualized dividend growth, the payout ratio has been relatively steady right around 40-45%. That means that dividend growth has been fueled by a true increase in business fundamentals rather than paying out a higher ratio of earnings or free cash flow.

From 2009 through 2019, the average net income payout ratio has been 42.6% and sits at 42.0% for the TTM period. Over the same period, the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 46.1% and is at 39.0% for the TTM period.

Quantitative Quality

I believe that one of the best ways to determine the strength of a business model is through its financials. Strong business models with competitive advantages will show it through growing revenues, strong cash flow generation and rising dividends.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

McCormick has grown revenues from $3,192 M in FY 2009 to $5,409 M in FY 2018. That's good for 69% total growth or roughly 6.0% annualized. For the TTM period, revenue is showing continued growth and sits at $5,426 M.

Cash flow from operations has grown from $416 M to $821 M over the same periods. In total, operating cash flow has grown by 97% or 7.9% annually. The TTM period is likewise showing continued growth at $901 M.

Free cash flow has improved from $333 M to $652 M over the last decade, which represents total growth of 96% or 7.7% annually. Similarly, the TTM period is seeing further improvement and sits at $737 M.

Since operating and free cash flow have both grown faster than revenue, it should come as no surprise that both cash flow margins have improved over the last decade. McCormick's free cash flow margin has ranged from 6.6% to 13.1% with an average of 10.0% over the last 10 years. For the TTM the free cash flow margin is up to 13.6%. I prefer to see free cash flow margins >10% as a sign of a strong cash generating business model. McCormick is regularly right around that level and has been greater than 10% for the last four years.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

Alternatively, I like to use the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC", to view the profitability of a company. The FCF ROIC is the cash return that a business earns based on the capital invested in the business. Additionally, I calculate the FCF ROIC "Net" which nets out the cash held on the balance sheet from both equity and debt. I want to see FCF ROIC >10%.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

McCormick's FCF ROIC has seen some pretty big fluctuations over the last decade ranging from 8.4% to 16.4%. McCormick's FCF ROIC "Net" has seen similar fluctuations ranging from 8.9% to 17.8%. Despite the large variance, McCormick has still maintained strong FCF ROIC over the last decade.

When companies generate cash through their operations, I want to see a management team allocate the surplus in the following order:

Reinvest in the business Pay and grow the dividend Use remaining cash to repurchase shares, if shares are undervalued, or seek out acquisitions to further expand the company

To understand how McCormick uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow "FCF": Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend "FCFaD": FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks "FCFaDB": FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

I believe that a business with strong cash generation and prudent management will maintain a positive FCFaDB more often than not. For any given year I'm not concerned with a dip into the red as opportunities are sometimes fleeting; however, over the longer term, a negative FCFaDB is not sustainable without weakening the balance sheet. In addition a positive FCFaDB suggests that the dividend is well covered and that there is room to both pay and grow the dividend in the future.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

For starters, McCormick has been free cash flow positive every year over the last 10 years. In total, McCormick has generated $4,207 M in FCF which has allowed management to both pay and grow the dividend every year.

Over the last 10 years, McCormick has paid out a total of $1,883 M in dividends to shareholders putting the cumulative FCFaD at $2,324 M. McCormick has also managed to generate positive FCFaD every year over the last decade.

Between 2009 and 2018, inclusive, McCormick spent a total of $1,341 M on share repurchases. That puts the FCFaDB for the entire period at $984 M. McCormick has also maintained a positive FCFaDB in every year except for FY 2014.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

Despite spending a total of $1,341 M on share repurchases over the last decade, the share count has risen slightly from 132.3 M in FY 2009 to 133.2 M in FY 2018. That's due largely to the number of acquisitions that have been made over the last decade that have been financed by both equity and debt.

As I mentioned earlier, my preference is to see companies reinvest in the business with their excess cash, then move to paying and growing the dividend and only then move to share repurchases to return any additional cash to shareholders. The following chart shows the cash returned to shareholders portioned out between free cash flow supported dividends and share buybacks as well as other funded buybacks.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

Management at McCormick is quite prudent with its excess cash flow opting to focus on growing the business, primarily through acquisitions, instead of prioritizing share buybacks. Even better is that the share repurchases have been fully funded by cash generated by the business rather than being funded by debt.

Image by author; data source McCormick & Company SEC filings

McCormick's balance sheet has worsened slightly over the last decade. Debt to total capitalization has risen from 42% in 2009 up to 59% in 2018. Consequently, total debt has climbed from $976 M up to $4,612 M over that same time. As mentioned earlier, the majority of the increased debt was due to the number of acquisitions that McCormick has completed over the last 10 years.

While debt has increased, the debt is far from being burdensome. Based on 2018's interest expense and free cash flow, McCormick carries a free cash flow interest coverage ratio of 3.7x. Also, McCormick could pay off all of its debt with 7.1x years of free cash flow or 12.2x years of free cash flow after the dividend.

My preference is still for less debt than more; however, given McCormick's increase in debt to fund reasonably priced acquisitions, instead of repurchasing shares at expensive valuations, as well as the relatively stable business operations, I'm comfortable with the balance sheet as it's currently structured.

Valuation

As the saying goes "there's more than one way to skin a cat," the same can be said regarding valuation. One method that I like to use to value a business is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR", analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate future earnings and dividends that a company will produce and come up with a best guess on the valuation that market participants will value the earnings stream at. If the expected return is lower than your hurdle rate, then you look for other opportunities or wait until the expected return rises.

Analysts expect McCormick to report $5.28 of EPS for FY 2019 and $5.66 for FY 2020. Analysts also expect McCormick to manage 9.3% annual growth over the next five years. I then assumed that McCormick would continue growing earnings at 7% per year for the following five years. Dividends are assumed to target a 42.5% payout ratio.

I like to use history as a starting point in estimating what future market participants will value McCormick's earnings at. Over the last decade, McCormick has typically traded at a 15x-30x TTM P/E multiple.

Data by YCharts

The following table shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in shares of McCormick could provide assuming a purchase price of ~$163, Wednesday's intra-day trading. Return estimates are based off the assumptions laid out above and include dividend payments taken in cash. Returns are calculated through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year", and calendar year 2020, "10 Year".

Additionally I like to calculate the purchase price targets that would generate the returns that I desire from my investments. The target returns that I will use to determine the price targets are 10%, typically my minimum threshold for investment, and 12%. The 12% is derived from the ~8.0% 10 year earnings growth rate based on the above assumptions plus the starting dividend yield of 1.4% plus 2.25% for 25% undervaluation realized over 10 years.

Based on dividend yield theory, which purports that a fair value for established companies that pay dividends is the five-year moving average dividend yield, McCormick looks quite expensive with a current yield of 1.39%. The five-year moving average dividend yield sits at 1.86% and would represent a share price of just $122 or ~25% lower than current prices.

Image by author; data source: Yahoo Finance and McCormick & Company Investor Relations

*An interactive version of this chart can be found here.

Conclusion

I have no reservations about McCormick the "business". It's absolutely fantastic with consistent revenue growth, both organic and via acquisitions, and it provides a staple to something that everyone does every day. McCormick has strong free cash flow margins as well as returns on invested capital, which I believe are two crucial factors in identifying high-quality companies. In addition, McCormick's management appears to be very measured with its capital return plans eschewing taking on debt to repurchase expensive shares like many companies have done during the last decade of historically low interest rates.

I believe that Howard Marks said it best in his book The Most Important Thing:

High quality assets can be risky, and low quality assets can be safe. It's just a matter of the price paid for them.

Unfortunately, I do have some reservations about McCormick the "stock". For me the problem is the valuation. At the current price around $163, expected returns looking out 5-10 years are rather meager at around 6-7% annually, including dividends assuming what I consider to be an optimistic scenario of a 25x future P/E.

The $163 price level is valuing McCormick at ~29x FY 2020's earnings estimates, 26x FY 20201's estimates and still 24x FY 2022's estimates. We don't even get to a 20x P/E ratio until FY 2024's estimates. That's five years of growth that have a high likelihood of being wiped out due to overvaluation.

Dividend yield theory suggests that a fair price for McCormick is approximately $122 or 25% lower than current levels. Looking all the way back to 1984, McCormick's current dividend yield of 1.39% is in the 2nd percentile, i.e. 98% of the time between 1984 through Wednesday's close McCormick's shares have traded at a higher dividend yield.

Based on the quality of McCormick the business I'd be willing to pay up slightly in order to purchase more shares. My fair value range for McCormick is around $120-135 per share with an attractive entry point between $90 and $110. I would not consider purchasing additional shares of McCormick unless the share price pulls back to somewhere around $130 or roughly 20% lower than current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MKC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial professional. Please consult an investment advisor and do your own due diligence prior to investing. Investing involves risks. All thoughts/ideas presented in this article are the opinions of the author and should not be taken as investment advice.