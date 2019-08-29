Use It Or Lose It: Harvesting Risk Premia

When combined with my old favorite tactic, exploiting biased and constrained investors, you can design investment strategies that pack a strong punch.

Understanding static and dynamic risk premia can help you identify mistakes you may be making in your portfolio.

Investing 1.0 - Harvesting Risk Premia

A risk premium is a feature of asset pricing that tends to transfer wealth from one group of people to another over time. There are two kinds of risk premia, static and dynamic (this definition is my own).

Static risk premiums include the equity risk premium and corporate credit risk premium. All you have to do to harvest a static risk premium is to buy and hold. A classic way to harvest a risk premium is to buy and hold equities. For example, if you buy stock in Walmart (WMT), every day, shoppers walk through the door, pay Walmart for the items they buy, and the profits after expenses are passed up the chain to be distributed to shareholders as dividends, to repurchase stock, or are reinvested to grow the business. If you own broad market ETFs, you're yet another step removed, but rest assured, you still get your cut of the profits.

Walmart trades for roughly 24 times earnings at the moment, so shareholders theoretically receive a 4.2 percent return per year plus whatever the company can grow earnings at (figure another 2 percent for inflation and 2 percent for GDP growth). This lands you at a roughly 8.2 percent return for the stock, which is a little less than my estimate of 9 to 9.5 percent for the broader market. I'm not a huge fan of Walmart's stock. It has value to institutional investors in my opinion due to its extreme defensiveness. However, this isn't exactly a secret, so the valuation is considerably higher than the typical S&P 500 stock due to the perceived safety.

Dynamic risk premiums are different in that they must be harvested. For example, if you buy a five-year bond, in a year it will be a four-year bond. Since investors require less risk premium for a bond that has less interest rate risk and/or credit risk, investors can expect capital gains from an effect known as roll-down. The size of the capital gain depends on the yield curve.

To profit from the dynamic risk premium in bonds, investors must sell old bonds and buy new bonds (and keep transaction costs reasonable).

However, the contract for the bond payout is the contract, after all. As such, the capital gain will grow to a point, then shrink as the bond nears maturity to eventually payout at par. Note that the investors who pay over par for the bond aren't losing money, but are earning a lower return than the coupon to match the new maturity and credit profile. In other words, investors need to harvest their risk premia or lose it, much like ripe tomatoes on the vine in summer here in Texas.

Source: Retail Investor Education

Fortunately, most bond ETFs and well-run mutual funds undergo this process automatically. Index construction is still a trap for many groups of investors in bonds as indices were designed to be front run by investment bank bond desks, but major bond ETFs such as the iShares Long Term Treasury (TLT), iShares Intermediate-Term Treasury (IEF), and iShares Municipal Bond ETF (MUB) profit from roll-down automatically with minimal transaction cost, as do their Vanguard equivalents.

Another example of a dynamic risk premium is when you sell covered calls on a stock, ETF, or index. Hedging allows investors to periodically harvest the volatility premium and keep their equity exposure constant. To ignore hedging means investors fail to earn the risk premium much in the way that bond investors who hold to maturity fail to sell and ride the value of the bond back to par. I covered this extensively this summer. Covered call ETFs do not harvest this premium, nor do most investors who traffic in covered calls.

Investing 2.0 - Exploiting Bias

Bias is where investors systematically over or underestimate the probability or payoff of an investment. Households who invest in stocks and actively managed mutual funds are the main sources of bias in the financial markets.

Some examples of bias:

1. Investors tend to favor the stocks of large, popular and familiar companies. As such, research shows they tend to perform worse than companies with the opposite characteristics. Walmart is an example of a stock that carries a higher valuation than is likely justified by the fundamentals. This means that lesser-known stocks have a better risk premium.

2. Investors tend to add money to their losers and sell winners, which contributes to an effect called the disposition effect. This is related to the momentum effect and causes share prices to lag behind improvement or deterioration in company fundamentals. This is caused by a bias in the nature of stock portfolio returns. 20 percent of stocks are responsible for nearly 100 percent of the gains of broad market indices.

3. Investors tend to be oblivious to volatility, making the additional return for accepting greater and greater volatility increasingly poor. This effect can be easily seen on the classic graph of the efficient frontier. Since volatility does not directly affect portfolio value, many investors feel like they can ignore it. However, this leaves an opportunity for investors to combine low volatility assets with leverage to create superior returns per unit of risk.

Source: Scott Stockton

Investing 2.5 - Profiting From Investor Constraints

A constraint is where a group of investors is forced to act in a certain way.

Some examples of constraints:

1. Institutional investors have return targets that they must hit. To do this, they bid up the price of risky assets with positive long-term returns and the price of long-term government debt.

2. Institutional investors also have constraints against leverage, liquidity, and most importantly, complexity. These all create opportunities for investors who are comfortable taking one of the listed risks.

3. Investors who use too much leverage are liable to get margin calls or hit stops at predictable intervals. The most dramatic example of this is when flash crashes occur.

4. Index funds are forced by their charters to rebalance at predetermined dates and make predetermined moves, which savvy traders can front run.

5. Easy targets for savvy traders on the opposite side include index fund investors, airlines, oil refineries, mortgage issuers, insurance companies, and pension funds. These groups all routinely engage in transactions that don't maximize their profit.

Conclusion

I hope that by reading this that investors get a better idea of what risk premiums are, how to harvest them, and how to value assets. To earn above-average returns, in investing and in life, it is sometimes necessary to do things differently than everyone else. Better yet, if you can profit from reliable risk premiums and the biases and constraints of others, you have the potential to do much better than the typical result. My writing since November has focused mainly on devising strategies to this end. Feel free to visit my author page and explore.

Did you enjoy this article? Follow me for future research updates!

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, MUB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.