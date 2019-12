Summary

Covered call ETFs such as QYLD offer very high dividend returns, but have capped equity upside.

In a relatively low volatility period like this, investors in QYLD are likely to see better performance in the underlying holdings.

After a crash occurs, the dividend yield for QYLD may jump up to 30% for some time; it will make for a great investment at that time.

Monthly-paying dividends are very enticing, but "free lunches" always come at a price.