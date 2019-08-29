Village Farms: Reaping The Benefit Of Lean Production

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

Village Farms (VFF) announced 2019 Q2 results and the stock responded well in the market. The company remains well on track with regards to its cannabis operation, but we think the stock is fairly valued at this point. We are slightly bullish on the stock due to its consistent execution in its cannabis business so far and the prospect of additional capacity from the ongoing conversion of a second greenhouse.

(All amounts in US$)

2019 Q2 Performance

Village Farms reported 2019 Q2 results which showed that the company is making continuous headway in its cannabis business. We expect Village Farms to become a meaningful supplier in the Canadian market for the foreseeable future, and the business model is benefiting from the current undersupply in Canada. Because Village Farms only owns 50% of the Pure Sunfarms JV, which houses the entire cannabis operation jointly owned by Village Farms and Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF), the company could not consolidate the revenue and EBITDA from the JV. Instead, the results are included as one line which totaled $13.8 million of net income representing a 50% ownership.

(Source: Public Filings)

The business of Village Farms continues to evolve around two segments including its legacy produce segment and the 50% interest in its cannabis JV. On the legacy produce business, Village Farms reported $41 million of total sales along with $44 million of cost of sales. No surprise that the operations resulted in $7 million of net losses from operations. As we will discuss later, we think the legacy produce business is worth nothing more than its market cap before cannabis was introduced into the mix. As we discussed in our Q1 earnings analysis, Village Farms only had a total market value of $55 million before it got into cannabis, and we think the produce business has only gotten worse, not better, since then. Not only did its operations worsened by posting consistently lower margins over the last year or so, but the produce business also suffered from fewer assets as Village Farms continues to reposition greenhouses for existing and future cannabis production.

(Source: Earnings Press Release)

Turning to the cannabis JV which has been quickly ramping up since the entire 1.1 million sq ft of Delta 3 greenhouse entered production in April 2019. The facility is expected to produce 75,000 kg of cannabis on a run-rate basis, and the JV was able to sell 8,000 kg of cannabis during the second quarter at an average selling price of around C$4 per share. The lower selling price was due to the fact that Pure Sunfarms sells mostly to other LPs in the secondary market, instead of supplying to provinces, which carries lower selling prices. The company claims that it has achieved all-in growing costs of $0.65 per gram and expects it to achieve sustainable all-in costs of less than $1.0 per gram for the remainder of 2019.

(Source: 2019 Q2 Financials)

Superior Margin

It is notable that Pure Sunfarms achieved an impressive gross margin of 84% in Q2 while EBITDA margin came out to be 78%. We think the gross margin is more comparable to other LPs because the JV benefits from sharing many corporate functions with Village Farms and Emerald such as taxes, marketing, admin, etc. With an all-in cost of less than $1.0 per gram and a gross margin of 84%, there is no denying that Pure Sunfarms has achieved impressive operational results in the last quarter, and it is expected to continue showing improvements as Delta 3 approaches full production.

Now that Delta 3 is fully licensed and approaching run-rate production, Pure Sunfarms has commenced the conversion of a second greenhouse to cannabis production. Delta 2 is a similar-sized facility that will essentially double the nameplate capacity of Pure Sunfarms into 150,000 kg per year.

(Source: IR Deck)

Financials

Village Farms currently has a market cap of $700 million and trades at 3.3x reported revenue. However, we think it is best to value the stock by separating the legacy unprofitable produce business from the profitable and growing cannabis business. We have discussed earlier that the produce business was valued at around $55 million before Village Farms got into cannabis, which implies that its cannabis and hemp businesses are valued at around $640 million, or ~13x EV/Sales. We think that multiple is reasonable considering that Aphria (OTC:APHA) trades at 17x, OrganiGram (OTC:OGI) trades at 11x, and HEXO (OTC:HEXO) trades at 21x. More importantly, Village Farms does not have control of the cannabis JV and it should be valued at a discount.

(Source: TSX)

Looking Ahead

Village Farms reported another strong 2019 Q2 with operations heading in the right direction. We expect the Pure Sunfarms JV to reach full run-rate production in the next one or two quarters, which will result in a substantial increase in sales and profits for the JV partners. More importantly, the second greenhouse will reach full production by the end of 2020 per Village Farms, which should provide additional support for growth. However, we believe the stock is fairly valued as the cannabis business is trading in line with peers while a buyout of its JV partner could serve as a major catalyst for the company. We also think that additional development in its U.S. hemp strategy could provide additional value creation, but we need more progress before assigning additional value to that business.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.