Star Bond Fund Manager Michael Hasenstab Hits A Rough Patch - I'm Looking At His Fund

Some good lessons for investors, whether they manage assets for themselves or they entrust their funds to others.

M. Hasenstab has been pretty wrong on two major (and reasonably unconnected) events in the bond market this summer. It has cost him.

Intro

Dr. Michael Hasenstab (see bio here) began working at Franklin Templeton Funds in California in 1995. Aside from taking time off to earn his PhD, he has spent his whole career with the fund family. He manages several funds, including the Templeton Global Bond Fund (TGBAX), Templeton Income Fund (GIM) and Templeton Emerging Income (TEI). This piece will focus mostly on GIM.

It's Been A Rough Couple Of Months

During his considerable tenure, Hasenstab has chalked up some blockbuster years on behalf of clients. He has a large degree of discretion to invest in government bonds, in different currencies, all around the world.

Because he co-manages three major funds for Templeton, he is able to invest in different pockets of opportunity. During the Financial Crisis, Hasenstab invested in places like Hungary and Ireland, earning very attractive returns for holders of his funds. I could list other examples of capital deployments that went well.

Unfortunately, however, that's not the point in the here and now. To the contrary, Hasenstab's approach and his ability to make concentrated bets have gotten his flagship global bond fund and his emerging income fund into some trouble. AUM has fallen precipitously over the last year as a result.

Argentina Sours

FT: Star fund manager Michael Hasenstab lost $1.8bn in a single day.

One out-sized bet, over 10% of fund holdings in two of the funds, were placed in Argentine bonds. Suffice it to say that the last month has not been kind to the country's investors, and TGBAX (down 5.75% in the last month) as well as TEI (down about 8.25% over same period), have suffered as a consequence.

Franklin Templeton was not alone in getting hit by the market rout. According to JPMorgan, “overweight Argentina” was one of the most crowded trades among investors as of the end of last month. Funds managed by London-based Ashmore Group and investment giant Fidelity suffered sizeable losses as well. Other top holders of Argentina’s dollar-denominated debt include BlackRock, T Rowe Price and Pimco, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. - FT

Fair enough: Hasenstab wasn't alone. But he was pretty highly concentrated in what turned out to be a crowded trade.

Then There's That Negative Duration Play

Templeton’s Global Bond Fund has underperformed more than 80% of peers this year, even though it returned 4.3%, according to Bloomberg data. Total net assets in the fund have dropped by $3.3 billion since June 2018. - Bloomberg

TGBAX, and GIM for that matter, feature negative bond duration, and have done so for some time. The short position has been building through time, but of course the bond market has had one of the strongest quarters in history. Short duration is the same as shorting that massive bond rally. Painful.

Hasenstab and team are convinced that the Fed is too focused on external developments, and not giving proper concern for mounting inflationary pressures domestically, which could pave the way for higher long yields down the road. Lowish bond volatility has encouraged bond investors to jump on the position as a feel-good trade, without adequately considering the value proposition of their purpose.

Below is a video of Hasenstab explaining his thinking. The first two minutes are the most important:

There's political dynamics, macroeconomic dynamics that really bear watching, and this complacency really should be questioned. - Hasenstab

We've got a manager who has in the past posted some strong returns (his funds have collectively won over 400 awards in the industry), and who has recently been on the wrong side of two trades. He makes some strong points in the clip above. The next 10 years likely really will be different from the last 10 years; for now though, it's same old same old.

Lessons For Investors

So I want to look closer at the closed-end fund GIM, but before I do, I think there are some lessons to glean.

It's dangerous to chase performance. Between playing currencies and bond funds in different regions and countries, Hasenstab has had some years with very high returns coupled with low volatility. Great when it happens, but it's not going to happen every year. It's not going to happen for him, and if you trade or manage your own money, you're going to have a difficult time making it happen for yourself with consistency. On concentrated bets: big allocations are going to pay off very handsomely if you're right, but even as a best-case scenario, they are going to harm you at times (worst case they can wipe you out). We all should give thought to how diversified we are, as this is perhaps our single most basic management tool. A 1,000,000% gain compounded into a 100% loss, is a 100% loss (you only need to be really wrong ONCE). Maverick risk is painful: Being wrong hurts, but being wrong and alone especially stings. As noted, a goodly number of shops smarted from Argentina over the last month (though Hasenstab's funds were highly exposed). But the negative duration (it's around -2.5x) really stands out, as this is a contrarian move, and a wrong one at that.

Onto GIM

Of Hasenstab's three funds, the closed-end global income fund has suffered the least. The fund had the least exposure to Argentina (3.39% as of 7/31/19), and is sitting on a mountain of cash, with a sizeable short position in the Euro. The fund fact sheet is available at the bottom of this article.

GIM has AUM of over $900M, and employs no leverage. As opposed to many emerging market bond funds, the vast majority of GIM's exposure is to local-currency government bonds rather than USD-denominated debt instruments. The upside to that is a rising dollar does not pose an existential threat to the debtor nation (though it would of course result in a value reduction of the bonds for US investors).

I wish I could tell you that the shares traded at a large discount to NAV, but in reality, they're trading closer to three-year highs than the lows witnessed in Q4 2018.

What really interests me about this fund at present is how uncorrelated - even negatively correlated - it is to bond funds such as the AGG or the TLT. Fixed income exposure that doesn't move in lockstep with other core positions can act as a valuable diversification tool. This has to some extent been the benefit of the fund over longer stretches of time, but it's really become more so in the past year (compare Column 1 to the other periods).

While GIM suffered a nasty month, periodic vol - even at the monthly level - is not so far out of keeping compared to its past history over the last 7+ years: nowhere near as high as during the mid-2013 taper tantrum or the August '15 risk asset flare-up. The recent damage was real, but it looks as though that has not precipitated an abnormal volatility for the fund.

Conclusion

The bond market is pretty crazy right now. Obviously, big gains of late. You might be interested in a bond fund that doesn't behave like other bond funds.

Hasenstab has undoubtedly suffered some setbacks this summer, and the degree of latitude that he has may prove more of a leash than you're willing to grant.

For my part, I'm looking at this fund, as well as at TEI. I'm potentially willing to accept some of the risks for the diversification it offers, as well as for the experience, latitude, and institutional resources of the manager.

Thank you for reading, and I welcome your valuable insights in the comments section. Please consider following.

