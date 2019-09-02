Using Quantitative Models To Screen For Winning Trades, With Ruerd Heeg (Podcast)

Favorite ideas include short Tesla, long oil and gas producer Tatneft, and a former contingent value rights offering currently working its way through court.

Heeg ranks stocks based on metrics that are determined by one of seven strategies.

Listen and subscribe to the Marketplace Roundtable on these podcast platforms:

By Nathaniel E. Baker

Ruerd Heeg joins the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast to discuss his quantitative methods of investing as reflected in his Global Deep Value service.

Heeg seeks stocks with multiple favorable fundamentals, such as those trading below net current assets or with low price-earnings. He diversifies by investing in multiple parts of the world through a variety of strategies. "I export fundamentals for thousands of global stocks, then I rank these stocks in several metrics simultaneously, using a computer program." The metrics are determined by the strategy - Heeg has seven that are based on academic research.

A simple metric that has improved results is to filter stocks by liquidity. This yielded better companies than before. A statistical approach, "using many small positions," is a good way to hedge out the factor of luck, says Heeg.

While equities in general are overvalued, "there are also many cheaper stocks... that haven't moved for years." There are also many momentum stocks, such as Tesla (TSLA), that can swing wildly. In that company's case, Heeg has a small short position in the automaker.

On the long side, he has found value stocks that he expects will decline less than the general market during the next downturn. "Net-nets that are failed biotechs" is one area. In another example, Heeg profited by buying oil stocks in 2015.

While his process is in general not particularly conducive to generating high-conviction picks, Heeg did share one favorite idea: PJSC Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY), an oil and gas exploration and production company. The original thesis was published as a momentum idea on Seeking Alpha in March 2018.

"Right now it's still trading at little more than when I discussed it, but the fundamentals are really good, and probably better than when I discussed it as a cheap momentum stock."

Another stock with "a great risk/reward" is Sanofi's Genzyme Contingent Value Rights (GCVRZ), which has developed into a bet on a lawsuit. "After many years of delays, now the trial will start in the next two or three months," says Heeg. The lawsuit alleges Sanofi didn't do enough to achieve sales milestones that would have resulted in payouts for investors. Insiders have been buying. Heeg's article from May 2017 has more information.

Topics Covered

2:10 minute mark - Investing strategy, mathematical models

6:45 - Key lesson learned over time

8:00 - Anything valuable to take away from how the markets have been behaving?

10:15 - What are some sectors you cover?

14:00 - Specific picks OAOFY, TSLA

20:15 - Concerns about market/portfolio

22:30 - What gives you confidence now?

24:15 - Talking about the Sanofi Genzyme CVR (GCVRZ) value right.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GCVRZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ruerd Heeg is long GCVRZ and short TSLA.



Nathaniel Baker has no positions in the securities mentioned on this podcast.