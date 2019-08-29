Craft Brew Alliance: Milking The Kona Cow As It Pivots To Seltzer

Shares have tanked in the last month over the lack of an Anheuser buyout, and may be attractive if you can stomach the risk.

Thesis

The Q2-19 earnings report for Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) was largely a rehash of a familiar story for the company in recent years. Kona Brewing, the Hawaiin-based beer company Craft Brew Alliance acquired in 2010, saw strong growth while its other beer brands overall saw their consumption diminish.

The company noted on the call that trends clearly show alcohol consumption in America is shifting away from craft beer. While beer will remain a focus of Craft Brew Alliance, the company is strongly pivoting to the creation of several alcohol-infused seltzer brands in an attempt to gain a leadership position in the rapidly emerging seltzer market.

At $10, shares of Craft Brew Alliance are down nearly 40% this month after Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD) declined to buy out the small brewer and are nearly 50% off the 52-week high. The recent selloff may be an opportunity as the company continues to ride the Kona wave as it plans its transformation into the hard seltzer market.

Q2-19: The Kona Wave Bucks Beer Consumption Trends

Kona Brewing continues to be a gem for Craft Brew Alliance. Though company revenue was flat compared to Q2-18 and many of its smaller beer brands saw diminished consumption, Kona Brewing continued to show strong popularity with consumers.

Craft Brew Alliance is a conglomerate of several beer brands, including Kona, Omission, Redhook, Cisco, and Widmer Brothers. Craft Brew Alliance tracks barrels ordered per brand and depletion percentages per brand. Depletions consist of beer being sold by the distributor to the consumer.

In Q2, Kona was the only major brand that saw increases in both barrels sold - up 11% - and depletions - up 8%. The other prominent brands saw contraction in these areas.

In short, Kona has a strong resonance with consumers while its sister brands at Craft Brew Alliance continue to struggle. The upside to this reality is that Kona dwarfs its sister brands in financial importance to the company. This quarter, the company shipped 156,700 barrels of Kona beer and just 71,600 for all other beer brands combined. Of the 228,300 barrels shipped, nearly 70% were Kona. So, while the company has clearly had a problem developing a beer brand to rival Kona in its portfolio, Kona itself continues to impress with consumers.

Barrels Shipped Q2-19 Barrels Shipped Q2-18 % Change Kona Brewing 156,700 141,000 11.1% All Other Craft Brew Alliance Beer Brands 71,600 77,700 (7.9%)

Aside from Kona, the craft beer brands managed by Craft Brew Alliance aren't the only brands struggling to find traction in the market. The company quoted Beer Institute statistics on the Q2 call that show both beer and craft beer consumption declined 3% in the same reporting period.

Beer is declining in popularity, notably among millennials. While Kona continues to enjoy popularity domestically and overseas, the company is moving into hard seltzers to find growth that it does not believe craft beer can provide.

Life Beyond Beer

Craft Brew Alliance believes seltzers are the future of alcohol consumption growth. There are several reasons for seltzer popularity these days. Seltzers taste better than beer and come in an assortment of fruit flavors. Seltzers have fewer calories than beer. Seltzers contain less alcohol than many craft beers. Seltzers are more refreshing than beer.

The company will introduce three seltzers in the fall. One will contain just 2% alcohol. The company also plans to leverage the Kona brand in developing Hawaiin-themed seltzers.

The Kona angle makes sense. One could argue that Kona beer isn't better than comparable beers. But its brand is different. It's Hawaiin. And Kona is the largest brewer in Hawaii. Though I am not a consummate beer drinker, I cannot think of another Hawaiin-branded beer and I believe it's fair to say that Kona has become a household name. Its bottle labels are cool. One of its popular lagers is called Longboard. With the popularity that Kona enjoys, it may not be difficult to gain the same traction with Kona-themed seltzers. The consumer is fickle and alcohol is largely a marketing game.

That said, Craft Brew Alliance is not alone in seltzers. In fact, the competition looks pretty intense and there's no guarantee Craft Brew Alliance's seltzers will gain traction in an already crowded market. Boston Beer (SAM) is riding a growth wave thanks to its Truly brand of hard seltzers, and other prominent beer brands are rolling out seltzers as well. The recent Boston Beer earnings call noted that seltzer brands had doubled in the last year from 15 to more than 30.

Competition will be fierce and it remains to be seen who the winners will be. Dave Burwick, CEO of Sam Adams, guessed no more than three seltzer brands would ultimately survive.

Valuation

As others with deep knowledge of Craft Brew Alliance and beer have wrote here on Seeking Alpha, Kona is the crown jewel of Craft Brew Alliance. As it stands now, the value of the company is largely dependent in Kona.

Sam Adams recently acquired Dogfish Head brewery for $300 million. Dogfish Head is slated to produce 300,000 barrels of beer this year. That comes to $1,000 a barrel.

With Kona expected to produce ~500,000 barrels this year, that would mean one could argue that Kona itself is worth $500 million. Even if Kona is worth just $500/barrel, that still makes the stock of Craft Brew Alliance a value play. As of this writing, Craft Brew Alliance at $10/share has a market cap of <$200 million. That said, traditional valuation metrics suggest Craft Brew Alliance is overvalued. Free cash flow generation in recent years had been mostly negative. Last year, the company produced a net margin of just 2%.

With Craft Brew Alliance on its own, the future of the company at this point largely rests on Kona Brewing and the Hail Mary pass of entering the hard seltzer game. The positive to this is that the company still has a distribution agreement with Anheuser-Busch through 2028, and Kona beer - and possibly Craft Brew Alliance seltzers - could continue to ride a wave of popularity over that period.

Conclusion

I decided to start studying beer companies and randomly came to Craft Brew Alliance first. The situation is intriguing given the recent selloff in the wake of the Anheuser-Busch decision not to acquire the company. It may very well be that Craft Brew Alliance is a no-brainer at $10/share given the strength of Kona. However, I am uncertain about the risks - fair valuation, prospect of going it alone vs. prospect of being acquired, prospect of the company's success potential in seltzer - at this point and will remain on the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.