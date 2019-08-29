Ctrip: Hit By Geopolitical Tensions But Long-Term Prospects Are Solid

Ctrip (CTRP) has underperformed in the last few months with the stock down roughly 30% from its April peak. Despite a guided growth rate of 15-20% yoy for net revenues and being one of the fastest growing online travel apps, investors are concerned with macro and geopolitical headwinds which may impact both corporate and leisure travel. Valuations are at trough P/E of 20x and likely provide an attractive entry point.

Data by YCharts

Fundamentals remain solid

The market expects Ctrip to grow close to 20% yoy in net revenues for FY19E and FY20E. Street estimates for 2Q19 is ~18% yoy growth which is in the mid range of the 15-20% previously guided. I think the number could be lower following this quarter, possibly closer to the lower end as the management wouldn't have factored in the protests in Hong Kong which caused a temporary shutdown of the airport.

Source: Company, Bloomberg estimates

Air-ticketing remains a big driver of revenues

Total airline passengers carried by the China airline industry reached 53mn, 55mn, 53mn in April, May and June, respectively representing +4%, +10% and +8% yoy growth. For regional destinations (HK, Macau and Taiwan), passenger growth was +14%, +19% and +16% yoy for those same months.

In terms of monthly RPK, April, May and June reached RMB94.2bn, 96.1bn, and 95.1bn respectively, or +6.6%, 10.6% and 10.1% yoy growth.

As we can see, air traffic has been robust for 2Q but the concerns are in the August month which saw HK International Airport temporarily brought to its knees by the protests. While the situation is now far calmer than before, there is no guarantee it won't happen again.

Source: Company, Bloomberg

Source: Company, Bloomberg estimates

Ban on solo travelers to Taiwan

SCMP reported that a ban on Chinese individual travelers to Taiwan could have a 700k visitor hit in 2H19. Taiwan is one of the most popular destination for mainland Chinese but since the rule has only been in effect since Aug 1, impact is not very visible at the moment. This should hit bookings through Ctrip slightly. It is possible that other South East Asian countries would be a substitute tourist destination for the time being.

Rival 12306 app's new waitlist service

12306 is the official train booking app of China Railway where users can manage their bookings. Recently, they launched a new waitlist service that could take away revenue from Online Travel Agencies which provide a value-added service allowing users to fight for overbooked tickets once they get refunded or rescheduled. Now, 12306 will compete with OTA's apps however its realization rate is only about 66%. This means for peak season, travelers may still opt for premium OTA service to have a higher success rate of snatching over-booked tickets. That said, the new waitlist service could have a negative impact for OTAs but may likely only confine to low travel season.

Ctrip's outstanding user growth metrics

As of July, Ctrip's DAU and MAU stand at ~97mn and ~12mn which grew 115% and 85% yoy. This is very strong when compared with rival apps like Meituan (high user base) and Qunar. Average time spent on the Ctrip app was about 34min.

Trough valuation

Ctrip is trading at trough valuations of 20x forward earnings. Revenue is estimated to grow steadily at ~18% yoy which flows through to earnings with high teens net margin.

Outbound travel is uncertain in 2H19 due to political unrest in Hong Kong and trade tensions with the U.S. which will likely deter both leisure and corporate travel. But, such situations will probably normalize come peak season.

Given that there are plenty of tourist destinations which can act as substitutes should one location be unfavorable, I believe Chinese travel demand will still remain robust.

Overall, I believe the current levels provide an attractive long-term buying point.

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research, figures, and interpretation are provided on a best effort basis only and may be subject to error. Any view, opinion, or analysis do not constitute as investment or trading advice, please do your own due diligence.