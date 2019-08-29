Crown Castle: This Dividend Payout Will Likely Get Hiked Soon

And with the coming rollout of 5G, the distribution could balloon over the next decade.

Some dividend investors think they have to choose between income and growth. But why say, "Why not both?"

Case in point: Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI). The cell phone tower landlord yields just over three percent. That's not a bad payout in a world of zero percent interest rates. And over the last few years, management has started boosting those payouts significantly.

And this could just be the beginning. With the coming rollout of fifth-generation, or 5G, wireless technology, carriers plan to spend billions on network improvements. That will likely mean high profits (and higher dividends) for tower owners like Crown Castle.

An Investment Analysis Of Crown Castle

Admittedly, the cell phone tower business faces headwinds. Private operators, attracted to the industry’s high returns, have started taking market share. Crown Castle, some analysts have feared, could also lose big in the event a proposed merger between Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) gets the green light. By consolidating operations, a new, larger carrier will have more heft to negotiate lower rents. A combined Sprint/T-Mobile would also need fewer towers in places where it has overlapping coverage.

That said, some of those fears look overblown. According to a recent UBS report, the largest private landlord owns just two percent of towers nationwide - peanuts compared to public names like Crown Castle, American Tower International Corp. (NYSE:AMT), and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Furthermore, cell phone tower owners now look poised to prosper from a Sprint/T-Mobile merger. In July, Dish Network Corp.’s (NASDAQ:DISH) Chairman Charlie Ergen announced his plans to buy $5.0 billion worth of assets from the combined company. The Federal Communications Commission, the sector’s referee, has also pushed to boost internet coverage in rural areas as a condition for the deal. In other words, that means the industry will need to maintain one additional mobile network. Great news for cell phone tower owners, especially pure plays like SBA and American Tower.

Of course, bears have one other leg in their argument: valuation. Today, Crown Castle stock trades at 24.6-times trailing adjusted fund flows from operations (AFFO). The partnership’s closest rivals also trade north of 20-times AFFO. That puts the industry’s multiple well above the range of the broader real estate sector.

Crown Castle’s recent financial results, however, justify that multiple. On a year-over-year basis last quarter, rental income jumped by six percent, adjusted EBITDA increased by 11%, and AFFO improved by 13%. More money seems to be flowing straight to the bottom line, too. Thanks to a combination of acquisitions, cost cuts, and rent increases, net income jumped 37% from the second quarter of 2018. That represents jaw-dropping growth in an otherwise sluggish global economy.

"We delivered terrific results in the second quarter that exceeded our expectations and reflect the strong demand for our unmatched portfolio of towers, small cells, and fiber assets," Crown Castle’s Chief Executive Officer Jay Brown wrote in a note to unitholders. "We entered 2019 with momentum building on the tower side of the business, and I am excited that we are experiencing even higher levels of tower activity than we expected,”

Those growth numbers could be small potatoes compared to what’s coming next. If you have paid any attention to the wireless business, then you know everyone wants to talk about “5G.” The next generation of mobile technology promises to boost browsing speeds 100-fold and slash latency times, or the delay between when your phone sends and receives a signal, by 90%. That, tech watchers believe, could spark a boom in new innovations, such as artificial intelligence, self-driving cars, and the Internet of Things.

Crown Castle finds itself in the middle of this boom. To accommodate the surge in mobile demand, carriers will need to invest billions beefing up their networks. Much of that investment will focus on leasing out new broadcasting sites, padding the bottom lines for incumbent landlords.

And due to the fixed costs of running a cell phone tower, adding tenants could turn these sites into cash machines. According to numbers provided by rival American Tower, a site leased to a single-tenant generates a three percent annual return on investment. With two tenants, this return figure jumps to 13%. With three tenants, this increases to 24%.

So it should come as no surprise Crown Castle executives recently boosted their earnings guidance. Management sees site revenues coming in between $4.95 billion and $4.98 billion for full-year 2019. Adjusted fund flows from operations are projected to come in around $5.94 per unit, representing an eight percent increase from 2018.

Most of those fund flows should get paid out to unitholders as distributions. Crown Castle paid its first dividend to investors in 2014. Since then, that payout has tripled in size. Today, units pay a quarterly distribution of $1.12 apiece, which comes out to an annual yield of 3.1%.

Expect another distribution bump soon. Crown Castle has gotten in the habit of raising its dividend each fall roughly in line with increases in fund flows. Robust profit growth means investors have little reason not to expect another hike this year, providing a possible catalyst for a higher unit price short term.

Looking further out, investors can expect a long string of distribution hikes. Over the next five years, Wall Street is looking for earnings growth between 10% and 12% per year. That number may turn out conservative given Crown Castle's track record of beating expectations. Regardless, this growing income stream will provide management with ample firepower to boost the payout. Executives may be able to raise the distribution at an even faster clip given Crown Castle's conservative 75% payout ratio.

The Bottom Line On Crown Castle

The combination of a decent upfront yield and large, regular distribution hikes should translate into good results. If we add a high single-digit growth rate on top of an upfront 3.1% yield, that puts our expected total return between 10% and 12% a year. That more than meets my hurdle rate for a wonderful, wide-moat business like Crown Castle.

In a nutshell, Crown Castle offers the perfect combination of upfront income and growth potential. And with the coming rollout of 5G, these payments could balloon over the next few years.

Investors on the sidelines now could be kicking themselves later.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.