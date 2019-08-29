Utilities At 25-Year High To Banks: Time To Rotate

Intrepid Utility investors may wish to take profits and rotate gains into Banks.

The extreme Utility-Bank valuation differential we see today is unlikely to prove sustainable.

In 2008-09, banks were on the brink of raising capital and enduring massive dividend cuts. In 2019, banks are buying back stock and raising dividends.

For the first time since the Great Panic of 2008-09, the Banking Sector has higher dividend yields than the Utility Sector.

Background

The purpose of this post is to compare Utility and Bank valuations and dividend yields over the past 25 years.

Data for the Utility Sector is derived from 20 large U.S. utilities that have traded on public exchanges since 1994. Data for the Banking Sector is derived from 39 U.S. banks (all with assets greater than $10 billion) that have traded on public exchanges since 1994.

Price To Tangible Book Value

Chart 1 tracks the relative monthly Price to Tangible Book Value of the Utilities versus the Banks. Note that on August 27, 2019, the median Price to Tangible Book Value of the Utilities was 68% greater than the Banks. A 25-year high, a +2.53 Z-score reveals extreme relative valuation.

Chart 1

Dividend Yield

Chart 2 tracks the relative Dividend Yield of the Utility Sector versus Banking Sector. On August 27th, Banks for the first time since 2008-09 had Dividend Yields greater than banks.

In contrast to 2008-09 when Banks were on the brink of cutting Dividends and raising capital, in 2019, Banks are raising Dividends and buying bank shares.

Chart 2

Extreme Valuation

Chart 3 combines data from the first two slides. Each dot on the Scatterplot represents one of the 308 months since January 1994. The X-axis is Utility/Bank relative Price to Tangible Book Value and the Y-axis is Utility/Bank relative Dividend Yield.

Note in the lower right-hand corner that the combination of a +68% Utility/Bank Price to Tangible Book and -4% Utility/Bank Dividend Yield is unprecedented in the 25 years for which the data is tracked.

Chart 3

Final Thoughts

Investors today loathe Banks and favor Utilities as a safe haven. The extreme valuation differential suggests a serious recession may be on the horizon.

Is it possible, however, that investors are burdened by hindsight bias? Are the memories of the Great Panic of 2008-09 so indelibly etched into the psyche of investors that they now either avoid the banking sector altogether or flee at the first hint of a slowing economy?

As noted in my last post, banks in 2019 have record capital ratios and have achieved record earnings over the past year. Credit quality is strong, and while concerns about interest rates are real, bankers have a long history of successfully managing ever-changing interest rates.

If Banks are healthy and the prospects for the U.S. and global economy are not dire, now may be the right time to shift gains in Utility holdings to the Banking Sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.