Bank Of America - This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again

Bank of America is not the place to be right now, but not having this stock on your watchlist would be a huge mistake.

Bank of America is down significantly over the past 12 months and seems to break-down from a technical point of view.

I have to say that I was very excited to write this article. Not only is Bank of America (BAC) one of the largest banks in the world, the bank is also an incredible trading vehicle. The company is currently in a very difficult situation of falling rates and slowing economic growth. Nonetheless, I am not complaining as I am convinced, we will get great entry points in the future for both traders and long-term investors. In this article, I will tell you what I am looking for and why Bank of America is a must have on everyone's watch list. So, bear with me.

Source: Bank of America

It's (Always) Macro

One of the most important articles I have written this summer is the one that explained why I am bullish on bonds.

Source: Article

The key reasons behind the ongoing bond yield decline can be seen below.

Global economic growth peaked in Q1 of 2018

US economic growth peaked a few months later in Q4 of 2018

Bond yields are suggesting a new Fed easing cycle

I always use the ISM manufacturing index to display US economic growth as this indicator is a leading indicator, meaning that the index predicts 'hard' economic data'. Both regional manufacturing surveys and the ISM index hit new lows in July after peaking at the end of 2018. The ISM index fell to 51.7 which is just 1.7 points above the neutral level of 50.0. Numbers below 50.0 indicate economic contraction.

At this point, one could (and many have) make the point that the economy is still growing. That's correct. Unfortunately for stocks however, traders are starting to price in much slower growth.

Below, you see what happens to bond yields (black line) during economic downturns. The orange line displays the ISM manufacturing index. Bond bears did not stand a change in December of 2018 when yields started to peak. Right now, we are in a full-blown meltdown pushing the US 10-year yield dangerously close to 2016 bottom levels.

Source: TradingView

Moving over to the US 2-year bond yield, one could make the case that traders are now fully expecting a Fed easing cycle. The graph below shows two lines. The black line displays the difference between the US 2-year bond yield and the Federal funds rate. A value below 0 indicates that the Fed rate is too high. A value above 0 does the exact opposite.

Source: TradingView

Values close to zero without a trend are useless. It gets interesting once we are seeing a clear trend like we did in 2017 before the Fed fund rate started to peak. At this point, the difference between the 2-year yield and Fed fund rate is at 0.88 according to the graph above. Note that the graph does not yet display the most recent rate cut to 2.00-2.25%. In other words, the difference is close to 75 basis points. This indicates that the market is expecting 3 more rate cuts on the mid-term. There are a lot of different expectations 'out there' but I only care about this one. No indicator has better predicted hiking/easing cycles and it erases a lot of noise.

So, does it mean that Bank of America is useless until the Fed starts to hike again? The answer is clearly NO. The graph below shows why. The orange line once again displays the ISM index. The blue line represents the US 10-year bond yield while the black line is not the Bank of America stock price but the ratio between Bank of America and the S&P 500.

Source: TradingView

I used all three graphs to display the most recent business cycles. Bank of America is a steady outperformer as you can see. The stock has been through a few tough cycles but always manages to come back stronger than before. In other words, if the yellow line starts to bottom, you can start buying Bank of America with both hands.

And when I say the stock comes back stronger than before, I think we get proof from the most recent EPS results. Adjusted EPS has not only continued its uptrend but has beaten expectations every single time during the most recent quarter. The most recent second quarter pushed EPS $0.04 above expectations and 17% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

Source: Estimize

It's truly stunning to see this kind of earnings power even when one considers that the global economy peaked 4 quarters ago!

And even when times are tough, the bank manages to grow its operating result by outperforming cost declines.

Source: Bank of America Q2/2019 Earnings Presentation

Also note that the reported net interest yield of 2.44% is less than 10 basis points below Q2/2018 cycle-peak levels of 2.52%. The efficiency ratio remained unchanged at 57% compared to the prior quarter.

So, why is the stock down more than 13% over the past 12 months? The simple reason as I explained earlier is that traders started to price in headwinds from the global economy. Regardless of the company's ongoing and past successes.

As a result, the company's valuation is currently at a multi-year low while the dividend yield is about to hit a new multi-year high as well.

Data by YCharts

On a side note, before I end this article, let me show you a graph that perfectly confirms everything said so far. The line below shows the ratio between Bank of America and the banking ETF (KBE).

Regardless of macro headwinds, Bank of America is still one of the best banking stocks as the ratio could hit a new high on the short-term. Also note the uptrend after 2016 when Bank of America crushed its competition.

Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Bank of America is in an interesting spot. The stock price looks terrible and could break down any moment. Moreover, the stock is down double-digits over the past 12 months and has significantly outperformed the S&P 500.

Nonetheless, I am not complaining as I am looking to buy this stock as soon as there are signs of a bottoming economy. For now, it is very likely that the Fed will continue to cut rates even after the economy has bottomed. However, that won't keep Bank of America from outperforming as soon as traders/investors see hope on the horizon. At that point, it gets incredibly interesting to buy this stock with a multi-year high dividends yield and a 'cheap' valuation.

Source: FINVIZ

Unfortunately for now, and regardless of the good financial results, the company remains a hold for long-term investors and a case of 'stay on the sidelines' for traders. Don't worry though, this company will become a tremendous buy maybe even sooner than later.

Stay tuned!

