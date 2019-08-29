3 Stocks That Pay An Annual 'Special' Dividend And Yielding Over 5%

All three stocks have regular dividend yields that are greater than the market average. In some cases they are greater than the yields of many REITs and MLPs.

In this article I write about three stocks that pay in effect an annual special dividend. A special dividend can substantially increase the dividend yield. But in most cases the special dividend is irregular and may occur once every few years. For example, Costco Corporation (COST) is well-known for paying a special dividend every few years. But Costco often trades at a premium to the broader market and currently, Costco is trading at a premium to historical valuation multiples. I have also written about MSC Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) that also pays a periodic special dividend.

However, in my research I have come across several stocks that essentially pay an annual special dividend with extra cash on hand on top of the quarterly regular dividend. This increases the yield of these stocks dramatically. Below I discuss three stocks in three different industries that have been paying an annual special dividend for the past several years. These stocks may be suitable for small investors seeking income.

Lazard Ltd.

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) is a 170-year old financial firm that is a global player in Asset Management and Financial Advisory. I have previously written about the company pointing to its financial strength and growing dividend, and its undervaluation. Lazard's asset management business focuses primarily on equity strategies. Lazard's asset management clients are mostly institutions. The company has a world-class Financial Advisory business including M&A, restructuring, and other corporate and sovereign financial matters. Revenue is almost evenly divided between Financial Advisory and Asset Management.

Lazard is a dividend growth stock and one that has a comparatively high yield. As a dividend growth stock, Lazard has raised the dividend for 14 straight years. The current regular quarterly dividend is $0.47 per share. The annual forward dividend is $1.85 per share giving a current yield of over 5.5%. This dividend is well covered with a payout ratio of ~52.4% based on consensus 2019 EPS estimates of $3.53. The regular dividend is also well covered by FCF of $699M in 2018 and a regular dividend requirement of ~$225M. Furthermore, there is a net positive cash position on the balance sheet.

Lazard has paid an annual special dividend since 2012. The most recent payment was $0.50 in 2018, which was down from the annual special dividend in 2012 - 2017. But the special dividend increased the yield in 2018 to over 6%. The special dividend is not guaranteed, and Lazard has indicated that share buybacks are taking priority due to the low stock price. But assuming a $0.50 per share special dividend in 2019 gives a yield of ~6.9% at the current stock price. This is much higher than most other companies and even some REITs and MLPs.

The stock is deeply undervalued even with reduced EPS relative to 2018 and 2017. The current P/E ratio (FWD) is only ~9.6 below the 5-year average of roughly 14.0. The major concern for Lazard is that EPS is dependent on the equity markets for asset management and M&A and other deals for financial advisory. The former is being affected by market volatility and the latter is being affected by a slowdown in Europe. But still, the combination of yield, dividend growth, dividend coverage, special dividend, and undervaluation make this stock a buy for me. Note that Lazard issues a schedule K-1.

Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (F) is an iconic U.S. auto manufacturer that traces its history back 116 years to June 1903. Today, Ford is the second largest U.S. auto manufacturer by vehicle sales volume and in the top five globally. The company has sprawling global operations. Ford derives much of its profit from selling pickup trucks, SUVs, commercial vehicles, and the Mustang in North America. I have recently written about the stability of Ford's business as well as its major risk.

Ford is not a dividend growth stock. The regular dividend was restarted in 2012. The quarterly dividend has been held constant at $0.15 per share since 2015. The forward annual dividend is $0.60, and I expect it to remain constant in the foreseeable future. But still the regular forward yield is about 6.8%, which is much higher than many companies. The dividend is well covered. The payout ratio is approximately 46% based on an annual dividend of $0.60 and estimated 2019 EPS of $1.30. This is a conservative value and below my criteria threshold of 65%. The FCF coverage is also decent. In 2018, Ford's companywide operating cash flow was $15,022M and capital expenditures were $7,785M giving FCF of $7,237M. The regular dividend required only ~$2.4B giving a dividend-to-FCF ratio of roughly 33%. This is a very conservative value and well below my threshold of 70%.

Ford has paid an annual special dividend since 2015. The most recent payment was $0.13 per share in January 2018. The combined regular and special dividend gave a yield of ~9.7%. Note that Ford does not pay a significant special dividend and it is not guaranteed. But still based on the low payout ratio and dividend-to-FCF ratio of the regular dividend, Ford should continue paying a special dividend into the foreseeable future. With that said, this likely depends on Ford's vehicle sales and the economy.

Ford is trading a P/E ratio of ~6.8 based on estimated 2019 EPS. This is below the 10-year average of 8.6. But Ford is facing slowing global vehicle sales, especially in China and Europe. Thus, the stock is probably trading near fair value at the moment. But some small investors may be interested in Ford for income even if the regular dividend remains constant.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) is in a much different industry than Lazard or Ford. The company operates over 660 namesake casual restaurants that have a theme embracing America's country heritage. The restaurant menu features country comfort food. Each store also sells retail items including rocking chairs, clothes, food, CD's, and gifts. Revenue is divided into about 80% restaurant and 20% retail. Cracker Barrel also operates the Holler & Dash Biscuit House casual restaurant theme. It recently bought a stake in Punch Bowl Social entertainment restaurants.

Cracker Barrel is a dividend growth stock that has raised its dividend for 17 straight years and has paid a dividend continuously since 1982. The regular quarterly dividend is now $1.30 per share. The annual forward dividend is $5.10 giving a yield of about 3.1%. The regular dividend is decently covered with a payout ratio of ~56% based on consensus 2019 estimated EPS of $9.09. From the perspective of FCF, the regular dividend is all well covered. In 2018, operating cash flow was $330.62M and capital expenditures were $151.22M giving FCF of $179.4M. In 2018, the regular dividend required roughly $116.4M based on 24 million shares. This gives a dividend-to-FCF ratio of ~65%, which is below my threshold of 70%. Cracker Barrel's balance sheet is also conservative with no short-term debt and $400M in long-term debt that is offset by $167.8M in cash and cash equivalents.

Cracker Barrel has paid an annual special dividend since 2015. The most recent payment was $3.00 per share in June 2019. In 2018, the special dividend increased the total dividend paid from $4.90 to $8.65. The dividend yield was ~5.4%. The special dividend is not guaranteed, and Cracker Barrel's restaurant traffic could slow in a recession. But saying that, the company's top and bottom line are on upward trends. Furthermore, the Cracker Barrel is becoming more profitable with higher margins as the company increases cost efficiencies.

Cracker Barrel is now trading at a P/E ratio (FWD) of ~17.9 based on consensus 2019 estimated EPS. This is slightly below the 5-year average of about 19.3. Currently, Cracker Barrel is facing declining same store sales for retail but growing restaurant sales. In addition, the company is facing some margin pressure due to higher input commodity costs in the restaurant business and tariffs in the retail business. Cracker Barrel is probably fairly valued at the moment accounting for the recent headwinds but still the dividend may be of interest to some small investors.

