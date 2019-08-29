The Vice Grip On Deutsche Bank Just Tightened

At the end of the day, Deutsche could end up being nationalized or forced into conservatorship, its equity getting close to zero.

Bloomberg just published a piece showing Germany as the biggest holder of deposits in the Eurozone by far. Negative deposit rates would lead to a flight from deposits.

Boris Johnson just moved to suspend parliament, nearly assuring a no-deal Brexit, and increasing the chances of negative deposit rates in Germany, already on the brink of recession.

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ Short Ideas subscribers - find out more here.

Uh oh. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson just started the process for the suspension of the British Parliament. If he succeeds, a no-deal Brexit appears to be an absolute certainty.

This is not good at all for Deutsche Bank (DB), among many other Eurozone banks, of course. Consider this. Bloomberg came out with an alarming piece this week entitled "Germany in Uproar as Negative Rates Threaten Saving Obsession". Calling saving a "national obsession", the article detailed the serious and economically unnatural problem of charging rather than rewarding savers, specifically in Germany. In other words, the threat of negative interest rates. The problem is, Germany is home to the largest pile of savings deposits in the Eurozone by far at almost 3 trillion euro. Obsession, of course, is in the eye of the beholder. One could just as well call spending and crippling debt an "obsession".

In any case, on average, says the Bloomberg report, Germans held 40% of their financial assets in the form of bank deposits as of the end of 2018. Deposit rates in Germany are currently 0%, but with the economic engine of the Eurozone teetering on recession and an increasingly likely hard Brexit only two months away, especially in light of Johnson's latest move to suspend the House of Commons, deposit rates are likely to go negative by the end of the year. Central banks like the European Central Bank are never content with just letting a recession happen and letting markets clear and reset to get rid of malinvestments. They feel that their job is to prevent recession from ever happening, even if that means guaranteeing losses on loans just for the sake of nominally and temporarily padding bank balance sheets.

Deutsche Bank, literally German Bank, is the largest bank in Germany. Having pared down its business and completely restructuring itself in a brutal downsizing that saw a whopping 20% of its workforce let go in July this year, the bank is now focusing mostly on nice, conservative, transaction banking revenues. In a normal world where financial conditions weren't so egregiously warped, this would be considered a prudent move for a firm under severe stress. Germans have nearly €3 trillion in deposits after all, and a savings rate so high that saving is considered a "national obsession". (One wonders why Germany is the economic engine of Europe and constantly panhandled to fund bailouts for weaker countries. Perhaps because Germans save so much and can afford to loan it out.)

There is money to be made in Germany on transaction banking. Unless, of course, savers start getting penalized for saving and move their deposits into stocks, or real estate, or pretty much anything but deposits to defend themselves against confiscation. Too bad Deutsche just closed its investment banking services where it would have gotten commissions from German savers trying to escape negative interest rates by sinking their deposits into the DAX.

Is there any way out? Well, as Bloomberg notes, German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has said he intends to explore preventing German banks from charging retail clients for deposits. And what will that accomplish? It will put all the onus on banks like Deutsche instead of on depositors. It would put Deutsche into a money-losing situation within its remaining core business. Either it absorbs the losses, or it loses deposits. It's a lose-lose situation.

Won't negative rates improve Deutsche's balance sheet? It owns plenty of bonds after all. Well, yes, temporarily. The purpose of implementing negative interest rates would be to inflate the nominal value of bonds on banks' balance sheets. The lower the rate, the higher the principal value of whatever bond is held. That would give the illusion of stability to the banks. But negative-yielding assets are only bought by two entities. The first is trend-following algorithms and speculators. From the Financial Times:

Among the biggest winners [in fixed income] are computer-driven hedge funds that try to latch on to market trends. While many human traders may question the wisdom of buying or keeping a bond that apparently offers a guaranteed loss, robot traders that monitor price moves have no such qualms.

Algorithms and speculators are double-edged swords, though. They intensify up trends as well as downtrends. When the trend turns, algorithms could really bring bond prices down fast.

The second group of entities that buy negative yielding bonds is central banks. There is literally no other conceivable reason to purchase a negative yielding bond unless you are either a trend-follower lacking any fundamentals-based motive for buying an asset (machine or human makes no difference), or a central bank looking to artificially stimulate an economy.

Initially, then, at least, negative rates could make Deutsche's balance sheet look more palatable, and we could see a short-lived bounce in its stock. According to Deutsche's latest annual report, the bank has almost 40B euro in net exposure to PIIGS countries, the weak Eurozone countries with the most leverage in their sovereign debt markets. It has net direct sovereign exposure to these countries of €4.55B. Inflating bond prices below positive yield territory should make Deutsche's own leverage look lower in that regard.

However, an impending no deal Brexit will most likely have the effect of bringing Deutsche Bank down to new all-time lows within months. From the horse's (Deutsche's) mouth:

Our key political risk, among other political risks, is Brexit...Particularly in a no-deal scenario, we could see higher market volatility and a more pronounced negative impact on economic growth in the UK and, to a lesser extent, the EU. But even in the EU, some countries and sectors would be more affected than others depending on the level of trade and supply chain integration with the UK.

On that note, what is the level of integration between Germany and the United Kingdom? It's pretty high. The UK is the second biggest exporter to Germany at 9.8% of total exports in 2018 just behind the United States at 11%. 15% of total UK imports come from Germany, more than any other country. China is the runner up at 9.5%. On the other side of the coin, the UK is Germany's second largest export destination behind France. The UK is 9th in terms of German imports, not huge but still consequential. All trade data comes from here and here. A no-deal Brexit will immediately raise tariff walls between the two countries, causing trade between them to plummet, along with GDP of both. Recession and negative rates will most likely follow.

More importantly than GDP, that would have the effect of lowering the supply of goods in Germany, pushing up prices. Meanwhile, negative rates would encourage savers to stop saving and start spending, pushing up prices more.

Inflation could in fact slingshot quite quickly, which would be even more purchasing power lost by German savers if they don't hurry up and spend their savings on something quickly. It's the makings of a positive feedback loop that could take shape faster than mainstream economists would generally like to admit. How fast exactly, I don't know. But faster than most people realize I would venture to guess.

In turn, the temporary relief that higher nominal bond prices would have on Deutsche's balance sheet would quickly be challenged by higher inflation, which would push those bond prices down, perhaps (unthinkable?) into actual positive interest rate territory. If we want to get really extreme, perhaps even into positive real interest rate territory, which would be quite high if Germany's inflation rate begins to rise post no deal Brexit.

Recall, back in June, Deutsche had already failed stress tests issued by the Federal Reserve. It looks like it's about to be stressed if Boris Johnson can follow through with the moves he made yesterday, August 28.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

If the UK parliament runs out of options to stop no deal, which we will know in a few days, Deutsche Bank could eventually end up being nationalized or put into conservatorship by the German government, with its market cap nearing zero, just like what happened to Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) back in 2008, or the National Bank of Greece (OTCPK:NBGIF) in the first half of this decade. When a bank falls 93% in a decade (see above), it rarely recovers. At the point where a no-deal Brexit becomes an assured inevitability, consider shorting it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.