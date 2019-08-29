The Ultimate Value Investing Checklist

My rule of thumb for returns on capital employed is that it should have averaged at least 10% over the last decade.

This checklist uses Buffett's list as the top level structure and adds in additional supporting points taken from a variety of other sources.

Questions one to six in this investment checklist are based on Warren Buffett's "business wanted ad", which was published in the Berkshire Hathaway Chairman's letters from the early 1980s.

Company Review Checklist

Questions one to six in this investment checklist are based on Warren Buffett's "business wanted ad", which was published in the Berkshire Hathaway Chairman's letters from the early 1980s as a way to attract offers from business owners who might want to sell to Berkshire. Quoting Buffett:

We prefer: (1) large purchases (at least $5 million of after-tax earnings), (2) demonstrated consistent earning power (future projections are of little interest to us, nor are "turn-around" situations), (3) businesses earning good returns on equity while employing little or no debt, (4) management in place (we can't supply it), (5) simple businesses (if there's lots of technology, we won't understand it), (6) an offering price (we don't want to waste our time or that of the seller by talking, even preliminarily, about a transaction when price is unknown).

This checklist uses Buffett's list as the top level structure and adds in additional supporting points taken from a variety of other sources. These sources include the following books which (if you read them) will provide some context and a great deal of additional information:

The New Buffettology (Buffett)

The Little Book that Builds Wealth (Dorsey)

Profit from the Core (Zook)

Value (Koller, Dobbs & Huyett)

Corporate Turnarounds (Slatter & Lovett)

The Intelligent Asset Allocator (Bernstein)

Wall Street Revalued (Smithers)

0. Will the company be a good fit with the existing portfolio?

In an attempt to reduce risk and increase returns, you can diversify a portfolio across a wide range of factors that have low correlation, no correlation or (best of all) inverse correlation.

This will help you sell stocks which are exposed to popular factors (e.g. a popular sector or country) at high valuations and then use the proceeds to buy stocks which are exposed to unpopular factors at low valuations.

An overly simplistic example of inversely correlated stocks would be an oil producer which extracts and sells oil and a delivery company that buys oil in the form of petrol for its vans.

If oil prices go up, the oil producer will do well and its share price will probably increase. If it increases significantly above fair value then a value investor might sell it. Meanwhile, high oil prices make life hard for the delivery company and its share price may drop. If it drops far below fair value then the proceeds from the sale of the oil producer can be reinvested into the delivery company on the assumption that oil prices will eventually head in the other direction, as will the prospects of those companies and their share prices.

This will hopefully increase returns by allowing the investor to repeatedly buy low and sell high. It may also help to reduce risk because some holdings will zig whilst others will zag, effectively negating much of the short-term volatility of individual stocks.

0.1. Will it increase the portfolio's geographic diversity?

Geographic risk is the risk that something very bad will happen in a given geographic area. So if all your holdings generate all their profits from the UK, then a UK recession would likely hit the value of your portfolio very hard.

This risk can be mitigated to an arbitrary degree by investing in companies that operate in different geographic areas.

My rule of thumb is to keep UK revenues at less than 50% of the portfolio's total revenues.

0.2. Will it leave the number of holdings from its sector at three or less?

Sector risk is the risk that comes from investing in a given sector. Sectors go through booms and busts, so investing in sectors that have low, no, or inverse correlations can also be a way to reduce risk and increase returns.

My rule of thumb is to have no more than three out of 30 holdings operating in any given sector. This keeps the portfolio's exposure to each sector below 10%, or thereabouts.

1. Is the company large enough?

Larger companies often have an advantage over smaller companies because of factors such as greater brand awareness, more bargaining power with suppliers, more efficient operations, higher quality management, more influence with regulators.

Small companies can also increase liquidity risk. In other words, because they are so small, it's hard to buy or sell a significant number of shares quickly. This can be a problem if you need to sell your shares quickly, either because you need the money quickly or because the company is about to lose a significant amount of its intrinsic value.

My rule of thumb is that I only invest in companies from the FTSE All-Share index which have ten-year average net profits of at least £10 million.

2. Has it demonstrated consistent earnings power?

In order to estimate a company's future 'earnings power' and therefore its current value (which may be different from its current price), it can be helpful to extrapolate from past earnings. This sort of extrapolation is easier to do when a company has produced fairly consistent results over a long period of time. In most cases I look for:

Capital employed, revenue and dividend per share growth over ten years

Quality (i.e. consistent) growth of revenues, earnings and dividends per share over ten years

A consistently covered dividend over ten years

My rules of thumb for consistent earnings power are:

Growth quality (i.e. consistency) averaged across revenues, earnings and dividends per share should be above 75% (including dividend cover frequency).

The growth rate average across capital employed, revenues and dividends per share should be above inflation (about 2% per year).

There should also be no prolonged periods of revenue or earnings decline (more than three or four years).

3. Has it earned good returns using little or no debt?

Buffett asks for good returns on equity using little or no debt. I'll take each of those in reverse order:

Little or no debt: In theory, using debt to boost profits does not add value. Yes, it can increase returns when debt capital is invested into assets that produce a higher return than the cost of that capital. But it also increases risk, and when returns are adjusted for risk, then in theory there is no improvement. Since Buffett's investment in a company may last decades, he wants risks to be low so there is little or no change of the company going bust during the next inevitable recession or crisis.

However, in the UK it's hard to find enough companies to invest in that have little or no debt, so from a practical perspective, it's useful to allow a reasonable amount of debt.

My rule of thumb for debts is that they should be below the market average, where average depends on whether the company's sector is cyclical or defensive.

For cyclical sector companies, a ratio of total borrowings to ten-year average profits of 4.0 is about average.

For defensive sector companies, a ratio of total borrowings to ten-year average profits of 5.0 is about average.

Good returns on equity: If a company has no debt, then its capital employed (shareholder capital plus debt capital) will be equal to shareholder capital alone. So for Buffett's 'little or no debt' companies, return on equity is more or less equal to return on capital employed.

Since I allow companies to have some debt (although below average levels of debt) it seems sensible to focus on returns capital employed (both shareholder and debtholder capital) rather than equity alone.

My rule of thumb for returns on capital employed is that it should have averaged at least 10% over the last decade. The idea is that earnings retained within the company for capital investments should return at least as much as the earnings paid out as dividends. And in my case, my target rate of return for reinvested dividends (and all investments generally) is at least 10% per year, measured over the long-term.

4. Is the company simple?

As a general rule I want to invest in simple businesses because they're easier to understand. If I don't understand a company I cannot hope to come up with a reasonable estimate of its future earnings power, and if I can't do that then I cannot estimate fair value or whether the share price is high or low.

As well as being more understandable, simple business tend to succeed more than complex businesses because they focus on doing one thing exceptionally well. This allows them to build more expertise, brand awareness, relationships and market share than their less focused competitors.

Is the company focused?

A simple business is a focused business. A focused business operates in a narrow niche, which means it has niche customers, niche products, niche distribution channels or niche skills. What a focused company doesn't do is offer a broad range of products and services to a broad range of customers through a broad range of channels using a broad range of skills.

4.1. Does it have a focused core business?

Core business: My rule of thumb is that a core business should generate at least two thirds of a company's revenues (i.e. twice as much as the rest of the company's operations combined). Anything less than that and the company doesn't have a core business and definitely not a focused core business.

Focused business: My rule of thumb is that a focused business should have a clearly defined niche, which means niche customers, niche products, niche distribution channels or niche skills. What a focused business doesn't do is offer a broad range of products and services to a broad range of customers through a broad range of channels using a broad range of skills.

Is the company experienced?

A simple business is one that focuses on the same customer / product / channel / skill niches for a very long time. This prolonged focus is what allows them to build more expertise, brand awareness, relationships and scale than their less focused competitors.

4.2. Has it had the same core business for over a decade?

All companies must evolve, but the most durable core businesses are the ones that have already been the core business for a very long time.

My rule of thumb is that today's core business should have been the company's core business (i.e. generating more than 66% of total revenues) at least a decade ago.

4.3. Has it pursued the same goal using the same strategy for more than a decade?

A company can have the same core business selling the same products to the same customers via the same distribution channels, but if the company's long-term goals and high level strategy change every few years, how can you have any idea where the company will be in five or ten years?

My rule of thumb is that a company should have pursued (more or less) the same long-term goal using the same high level strategy for at least ten years.

5. Does the company have good management?

Most listed companies change their management team every few years, so it's hard to know who will be managing a company in five or ten years, let alone how they'll be managing it.

However, we can at least look for clues about the culture of the board, which may persist longer than any one CEO.

This is important because it's easy for bad management to kill an outstanding business. All they have to do is load it up with debt to acquire lots of weak and unrelated businesses and move into markets where the company has no competitive advantages, all while ignoring the company's cash-cow core business.

My rule of thumb is that good management should:

retain earnings only when they can be reinvested at attractive rates of return, try to cautiously grow the core business by avoiding risky 'transformation' projects, acquisitions or capital investments which could destabilise the whole business.

Are retained earnings invested wisely?

5.1. Has management targeted returns on capital above 10%?

Retained earnings belong to shareholders and should therefore be reinvested at expected rates of return which compensate shareholders for the risk they're taking. Every investor will have a different idea of what that rate of return should be, by my rule of thumb is that companies should be targeting returns (on capital, equity or similar) of at least 10% per year.

Is management cautious?

5.2. Have management avoided 'transformational' projects which could have caused a crisis?

I like this definition of business transformation:

"the process of fundamentally changing the systems, processes, people and technology across a whole business or business unit, to achieve measurable improvements in efficiency, effectiveness and stakeholder satisfaction."

Sometimes business transformation is necessary because the underlying market changes in a way which is both rapid and unforeseen. In most cases though, risky transformation projects can be avoided if management continuously evolve the company towards where it needs to be in five or ten years.

5.3. Have management avoided aggressive capital expansion?

Companies grow by employing more capital and earning sufficient rates of return on that capital. However, in an attempt to grow quickly, some companies will expand their capital base at break-neck pace.

Rapid expansion usually means lots of new stores, factories, machinery or infrastructure, and also lots of new employees. This can cause integration problems which may disrupt existing operations in the core business.

If rapid capital expansion is rampant across an industry (e.g. the supermarket 'space race') then this may lead to an excess of supply. That, in turn, can push down prices and devastate returns on all that newly invested capital.

My rule of thumb is that investment in new capital assets (i.e. capital expenses or capex) over the last ten years should not be more than double the depreciation (i.e. the loss of value) of existing capital assets over the same period (including amortisation of intangible assets).

5.4. Have management focused on organic growth?

Instead of expanding their capital assets organically through capital investment (capex), companies can buy other companies to acquire their capital assets (and gain access to their employees, customers, supplier relationships, brands and other off-balance sheet assets).

Acquisitions are entirely reasonable, but integrating excessive acquisitions (in size or number) can be distracting for management and disruptive to the acquirer's core business.

My rule of thumb is that the total amount spent on acquisitions over the last ten years should not exceed the total amount of net profit generated by the acquirer.

5.5. Have management avoided bad acquisitions?

Good acquisition targets tend to have the following characteristics:

They are not too big, they are closely related to the acquirer's core business, they are the market leader or a strong contender, the price paid is not excessive.

My rule of thumb is that acquisitions (especially large ones where the cost of the acquisition exceeds the acquirer's typical profits) should at the very least be closely related to the acquirer's core business.

6. Is there a margin of safety between price and value?

Watch Antiques Roadshow and you'll see people who bought a vase in a charity shop for £50 last week be told that its true value in today's market is closer to £5,000. So price and value are not the same thing, and this applies to companies as well as vases.

Another similarity between the stock market and Antiques Roadshow is that even the best experts can only provide an estimate of true (or fair, or intrinsic) value. That's because the value of an antique is subjective, although a well-informed group (of experts or bidders at auction) will usually come up with broadly similar estimates.

Like vases, the value of companies is also subjective and that's why we need a margin of safety between the price we buy or sell at and out estimate of true value. However, it's also a good idea to buy companies that have robust rather than fragile intrinsic values.

For example, imagine you're standing in a charity shop and you spot a vase which you think has a fair value of around £200 (you think it would probably fetch that sort of amount at auction). The price sticker says £50, so there's a significant margin of safety between its current price and your estimate of true value. You buy the vase with the intention of selling it for a profit at auction, but on your way home you drop the vase and it smashes it into a hundred pieces. It's value is now close to zero. In this case your estimate of true value was probably correct, but it was based on the assumption that nothing bad would happen. But something bad did happen and the fragile vase was rendered virtually worthless. If you'd wrapped the vase in bubble wrap or insured it before leaving the shop then its value would have had a margin of safety. In other words, something bad could have happened and the value of the vase would have been protected to some extent.

These ideas apply to companies as well. If a company is fragile and your estimate of true value depends on nothing bad happening, you may be disappointed when the next recession or idiotic CEO puts a permanent dent in the value of the company. So we need a margin of safety around a company's true value as well as a margin of safety between price and estimated value.

To understand how robust a company's true value is, I'll look at a range of risks including market, customer and product risk.

Does the company's core market have a margin of safety?

6.1. Is the core market defensive?

Companies that operate in defensive markets are not automatically 'better' than companies that operate in cyclical markets, but at least management don't have to deal with the business cycle on top of everything else. Having said that, I will invest in cyclical companies as long as their balance sheets are strong enough and I'm not investing near the peak of the cycle.

6.2. Is the core market expected to grow over the next ten years?

It will be much harder for a company to maintain or grow its value if it operates in a declining market.

6.3. Is the core market relatively free from regulatory risk?

When large and unexpected regulatory changes occur they can damage the value of even the strongest competitor. That's why it's a good idea to spend some time thinking about the regulatory risks that a company and its core market are exposed to.

A good question to ask is, "does this company provide more value to its customers than it receives in payment?". If you don't think the company is adding value to the world then how would the company be affected if consumer protection regulations were tightened up? Possible examples are tobacco, gambling and pay-day lending companies.

6.4. Is the core market unlikely to be disrupted in the next ten years?

As we continue to work our way through the fourth industrial revolution (driven by rapid growth in computing power, Internet-connected people and things, machine learning, advanced materials and more), sector after sector is being hit with waves of disruption that have the potential to weaken or completely destroy existing market leaders.

The future will always be uncertain, but it's still worthwhile thinking about what possible disruptive forces could be unleashed on a company's core market within the next decade, and how that might affect that company. In some cases the market will already be going through a period of disruption, while in other cases you may have to stretch your imagination out ten or 20 years into the future. But the exercise should be worth it.

An example of near-term disruption would be the impact of online shopping on high street retailers. An example of far-term disruption would be the impact of autonomous taxis on car manufacturers.

Does the company have a margin of safety?

6.5. Is the company free from significant customer or contract risk?

Companies lose customers all the time. This isn't a problem if the company has a diverse customer base, but if it generates a significant portion of its profits from one customer then losing that customer can have a serious impact on the company's intrinsic value. A similar risk exists with large fixed-term contracts, such as rail franchises or government outsourcing contracts.

Another risk with large contracts is that due to the large sums involved, the client does a lot of due diligence, so they are unlikely to overpay and providers are unlikely to earn fat profit margins. Also, the lure of winning a large contract leads some providers to be too optimistic on the cost side, and enter into contracts where the cost to fulfil the contract is more than the expected income from the contract. This is called suicide bidding and it's another reason why large contract companies (such as outsourcers or construction firms) are usually low margin businesses.

My rule of thumb is that a company shouldn't have more than 10% of its revenues or profits coming from one customer, unless it's the government. If the government is a significant customer then no single government contract should generate more than 10% of revenues or profits.

6.6. Is the company free from significant product or patent risk?

Some products last forever with virtually no changes, such as Coca Cola, Dove soap or Wrigley's chewing gum. Other products, often technology products, don't. They need to be replaced with a completely new version every few years, and there is a risk that the replacement will not be as successful as the outgoing model, and that could hurt the company's value. The size of this risk depends on the amount of reinvention required, so minor updates (like a new model of smartphone or a facelifted Toyota) are low risk, while designing a new product aimed at a new market to offset commoditisation in an old market is high risk.

Similar risks exist with large patents (such as those in the pharmaceutical industry) which typically expire after 20 years or so, leaving profit margins exposed to generic competition.

My rule of thumb is that at least 80% of a company's revenues and profits should be generated by products, services or patents which can reasonably be expected to produce similar or greater profits in ten years, with only minor incremental updates.

6.7. Is the company largely unaffected by commodity prices?

Commodity price movements are volatile and highly unpredictable. As a result, companies that have commodities (oil, gas, metals, etc.) as a major source of revenues or expenses tend to have volatile and unpredictable profits. This doesn't necessarily affect their true value, but it does mean that a) management need to be even more cautious with major projects, debts, capital investments and acquisitions and b) investors need to be even more cautious about overpaying for these companies when commodity prices are unusually high or low.

My rule of thumb is that companies which are exposed to significant commodity price risk should have lower debts than other companies, with a maximum debt to ten-year average net profit ratio of 3.0. Capex and acquisitions should also be restrained, and these companies should only be purchased at very low valuations (I'll cover purchase price in a later question).

6.8. Is the company free from current problems which could materially impact its long-term value?

Value investors try to buy companies at prices which are below their true value, and that often means buying companies that are out of favour with other investors because the company has obvious problems.

However, all companies go through difficult periods and have a variety of problems (or challenges) to face on a surprisingly frequent basis, but not all of these will have much or any impact on the company's long-term value. Many problems seem serious at the time, but in hindsight they turn out to be trivial.

A key task for value investors then is to try to separate out the serious problems from the trivial. The ultimate goal is to buy good companies at prices far below fair value because of highly visible but ultimately short-lived and inconsequential problems.

Are the company's profits protected by competitive advantages?

Capitalism is an endless fight for survival. If a company generates significant profits from its products or services then other companies will try to capture those profits by producing products or services which are better, cheaper or easier to use or buy.

If we are to invest in companies that can maintain or grow their intrinsic value over the next five or ten years, then we have to look for companies that have competitive strengths which make its products or services more attractive but are hard or impossible to replicate.

There are four main competitive advantages which I like to focus on. In order of preference these are: 1) network effects,2) unique assets, 3) market leadership, 4) switching costs.

6.9. Does the company benefit from network effects?

Network effects occur when the number of users is an essential element in how 'good' the product or service is.

For example, English is the most widely spoken language in the world, and in a world that becomes ever-more connected it makes sense for ever-more non-English speakers to speak English. This creates more English speakers which only makes the language more attractive.

Network effects often lead to de-facto standards (such as clock faces or keyboard layouts) and frequently produce "winner takes all" economics, where the market leader dominates. Even worse for competitors, dominant network effects are virtually impossible to break or replicate. However, there is also a real risk of government intervention to break up or nationalise these natural monopolies.

The social media platforms are all good examples, such as Facebook, Twitter or Linkedin. Market platforms are also good examples and include RIghtmove and eBay.

6.10. Does the company benefit from any unique assets?

Unique assets can be a source of competitive strength. They need to be cheap to maintain, expensive or impossible to replicate, and they need to make the company's products or services either better, cheaper to produce or easier to use or buy than the competition.

Potentially valuable and hard to replicate unique asset include brand names (especially ones that are more trusted or desirable than the competition), patents (preferably numerous, diverse and long-lived) and locations (that are either cheaper for accessing raw materials, more efficient for distribution or more convenient for customers).

6.11. Is the company the market leader in its core market?

Market leadership brings many advantages such as greater brand awareness, more negotiating power with suppliers, more efficient production, more ability to attract talented management, more experience, more data and more influence with regulators. Another key advantage is trust. Most people implicitly trust the market leader (or the perceived market leader), which is summed up nicely by the phrase, "nobody ever got fired for buying from IBM".

If the market leader doesn't make any serious mistakes then it can be very hard and usually impossible for market followers to become the leader.

6.12. Does the company benefit from switching costs?

Switching costs exist when it takes a meaningful amount of time, effort or money to switch from one company's products or services to another.

Common examples are utility suppliers (gas, electricity, internet, phone, etc.), operating systems (it's much easier to stay with Windows, Apple or Android than it is to switch between them), enterprise software (where staff are used to using the current system, have entered large volumes of data into it and have integrated it with all manner of other software systems) or social media platforms (where you've made lots of 'friends' and uploaded lots of photos).

In contrast, most people can switch from one car manufacturer, toothpaste brand or supermarket to another with little or no effort.

Switching costs are the least attractive competitive strength because they're easy to replicate and they only block customers from leaving rather than attracting them in the first place. For switching costs to be effective the company still needs a way to attract customers other than just lowering prices (unless the company is the lowest cost supplier in the market).

Is there a margin of safety in the company's value?

6.13. Is the company's value likely to increase over the next five to ten years?

Having looked at the company in some detail it's now time to make a final judgement. Do you think it's likely that the company's true value and earnings power is likely to increase over the next five to ten years?

By 'likely' I mean is its earnings power more than twice as likely to increase rather than decline (i.e. greater than 66% probability of growing its earnings power).

Earnings power simply means a company's ability to generate profits under normal trading conditions. It's impossible to measure earnings power directly, so my preferred proxy measures of per share earnings power are: ten-year average earnings, ten-year average dividends and the current dividend.

The long version of this question is: Is the company more than twice as likely to increase its dividend, ten-year average dividend and ten-year average earnings (all per share) than not, over the next five to ten years?

Is there a margin of safety in the price?

6.14. At today's price, do you think it's likely that this investment will outperform over the next five to ten years?

Even a super-consistent, high growth, low debt company can turn into a bad investment over ten years if the initial purchase price is too high. That's because a company's growth can be more than offset by a reduction in an excessively high price to value ratio.

The FTSE 100 is a good example of this. Despite more than doubling its revenues, earnings and dividends since 1999, and therefore very probably doubling its true value, the index's price has effectively failed to grow. The reason is that in 1999 the FTSE 100's price of 7,000 was perhaps as high as twice its true value. 20 years later, with the FTSE 100 still around 7,000, it's likely that price and value are now roughly equal.

Even without hindsight, it was obvious in 1999 that the FTSE 100 was very expensive and that its future returns would probably be very poor for at least a decade. It was obvious because its dividend yield was abnormally low (below 2%) and its PE10 and PD10 ratios (price to ten-year average earnings and dividends respectively) were far above average.

To avoid the fate of those who invested in the FTSE 100 in 1999, we need to invest not only in companies that are (like the index) likely to grow their earnings power and true value over time, but we also need to buy those companies at reasonable or (preferably) bargain prices.

We can do this by buying those companies when their dividend yields are relatively high and when their PE10 and PD10 ratios are relatively low.

Exactly what constitutes 'high' or 'low' will depend on the specifics of each company, such as its growth rate, profitability, debt levels, market prospects, competitive strengths and so on.

A simple rule of thumb is that if the company's current dividend yield plus its historic growth rate does not equal at least 10%, then the investment is unlikely to be attractive. If a company does meet that criteria then it isn't automatically a good investment; a majority of the other factors (low debts, competitive advantages, etc.) need to be in place as well.

Another rule of thumb to help me avoid overpaying for high growth companies, is that I won't buy companies where the PE10 and PD10 ratios are above 30 and 60 respectively, or where the dividend yield is below 2%.

One final price rule is that I will only buy highly cyclical companies (commodity producers, house builders, etc.) if their debt to ten-year average profit ratio is below 3.0 and if their PE10 and PD10 ratios are below 10 and 20 respectively.

