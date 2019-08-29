A Bond Market Comparison: Now Vs. 2016 Yield Lows

While equities posted strong returns on Wednesday, the 30-year Treasury yield rallied to a new all-time low yield market of 1.90% intraday. The move felt notably different than the risk-off, flight-to-quality rallies during episodic ratcheting of the rhetoric around the global trade tensions in recent weeks.

While long Treasury bonds quietly set new records, there was noise coming from the other side of the Atlantic. I learned the word "prorogue", which seems like it should mean that you root for villains, but actually means a discontinuation of a session of Parliament. Of course, this was part of the posturing of new U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to move towards finality regarding the Brexit referendum. It was that surprise voting result in June of 2016 that last saw intermediate rates in the United States rally to current levels.

In this article, I wanted to recount how bond markets compare to that episode in 2016. I will take a hard look at credit markets, and the shape of the yield curve to see if there are broad takeaways for bondholders and macro-oriented investors more broadly.

In the table below, I show key rates currently versus when the 10-year Treasury yield hit its all-time low level in a holiday-shortened session in the fortnight following the Brexit referendum in Summer '16. The long part of the curve, however, is the only spot where yields are lower than in 2016. The 10-year Treasury yield is still modestly above record lows. The front end of the yield curve is massively higher today after three years of Fed hikes (and a seminal cut). Outside of the front end inversion, the yield curve is also much flatter today than it was in 2016.

In the second graph, I show credit spreads by rating cohort today versus that key 2016 date. Credit spreads are the spread margin above Treasury rates at which corporations borrow. That premium is largely compensation for bondholders to take credit risk. The premiums are listed in the chart below in basis points, or one-hundredths of one percent. A bondholder of BBB-rated corporate credit today is paid on average 153bp, or 1.53%, above similar duration Treasuries.

Across the credit ratings spectrum, which moves in descending order from highest quality to lowest quality in the table, bondholders (LQD) are getting paid less for taking credit risk than they did when rates were at their lows in 2016. Typically, credit spreads and interest rates move inversely. In times of stress, Treasury yields tend to move lower, but credit spreads tend to widen as lenders need to be paid incremental spreads for rising credit risk.

Even though rates are higher today in the front-to-intermediate part of the curve, wider credit spreads typically mean bondholder compensation has fallen in today's market versus 2016 levels. On July 5th, 2016, the high yield bond index (HYG), (JNK) paid 7.14%. Today, that figure is 5.77%. In BB space, my preferred part of the high yield corporate bond market, yields today are just 4%, more than 1% less than in 2016.

At the long end of the curve where long Treasuries (TLT) actually have lower yields than in 2016, corporate bond compensation is notably skinnier. With spreads tighter and 30-year Treasury yields lower, the Long Corporate Index (VCLT) has a yield of 3.48% versus the 4.03% yield on the index in mid-2016. That long index is hovering near all-time lows, which means that U.S. investment grade corporations can lock in long-term financing as cheaply as ever.

Corporate credit spreads in July 2016 were still carrying a little taint from the commodity-related stress of 2015-2016, but it should be notable to readers that yields on similarly rated credit instruments are quite a bit lower today. The yield curve is inverted, pundits are concerned about the growing spate of BBB rated issuance, market prognosticators see rising recession risk, manufacturing data is slowing around the globe, and corporate bond prices are still near all-time highs - a function of both the low yields and relatively tight credit spreads.

Conclusion: The Battle of Technicals

As broader macro volatility recedes, expect a healthy amount of primary supply to put some technical pressure on spreads in the short-run. If we see a deluge of companies trying to lock in low long-term financing, we could see spreads widen modestly for deals to get printed.

The positive technical is that 3-4% yields on high quality credits still look juicy relative to the rest of the developed world. With Italian bonds rallying as they look poised to form their umpteenth government, 30-year bonds in the developed world all now post lower yields than the Fed Funds rate in the United States. Money will continue to find a home in investment grade corporate credit and the highest quality parts of below investment grade. It is a pain trade for fixed income investors. Rising bond prices are great, but future reinvestment income is falling. This pain trade has accelerated since July 2016, and while rate-driven gains may abate, spread compensation in the U.S. still looks attractive globally, and carry could see this trade continue to generate positive returns.

