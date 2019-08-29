Suncor: Quality Assets At An Extreme Discount

Note: All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated

Suncor Energy (SU) presents an extreme opportunity in this era of low interest rates and widespread disdain for commodity producers. While the company has been on our radar for some time, the recent weakness forced us to initiate a position. We dissect out our rationale below.

The Business

Suncor is possibly the best Canadian growth success story after the "Big 5" banks. From its humble roots, Suncor has grown into a true powerhouse that spans across the whole chain of crude oil and products supply.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 presentation

With close to 7.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) 2P reserves (4.6 BOE of proved reserves), Suncor dwarfs what the US shale oil plays own and control. While Suncor has steadily improved its business over the years, the current valuation has gone in the opposite direction and the stock is now cheaper than at almost any other point in the last 10 years.

Current operational metrics

Suncor expects to produce about 940,000 barrels of oil a day in 2019. The bulk of Suncor's current oil production comes from in-situ and oilsands mining operations.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 presentation

These large projects were multi-year capital commitments and took precise planning and execution. Suncor also has close to 400 million BOE of 2P reserves in offshore production assets in Canada and the North Sea. These make up about 15% of its total supply.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 presentation

Suncor's North Sea assets have high decline rates but huge profit margins and complement its oil sands business exceptionally well. They are also exposed to Brent Oil pricing and that has been a big bonus over the last decade. Suncor's refining and marketing assets help smooth out the oil price spikes and troughs and refine Suncor's crude oil to a high quality end product. They also insulate part of its production from wider heavy oil differentials.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 presentation

We should note here that Suncor's refining capacity is significantly lower than its oil production. Even excluding North Sea oil production of 110,000 barrels per day, Suncor's oil production exceeds its refining capacity.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 presentation

So, while Suncor does use the words "fully integrated", not all of its oil flows to its refineries.

Cash flow profile

Suncor expects to generate close to $10.50-11.00 billion of funds from operations (FFO) in 2019.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 presentation

In 2018, Suncor generated $10.2 billion of FFO, handily outpacing its sustaining capex and dividend total of $6.2 billion. What is quite stunning here from an investor's perspective is that Suncor expects to generate 10-15% more FFO in 2019 with an average price of $58 USD/barrel of WTI than it did in 2014 with $93 USD/barrel of WTI.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 presentation

How did Suncor do this?

Well, for starters, the project execution was as close to flawless as one could get. Suncor also developed projects only when they could lock in clear takeaway capacity or had a firm destination for the oil, which often was their own refineries. They also scooped up Canadian Oil Sands, at rock bottom prices. If those achievements were not enough, Suncor also reduced its costs at a rather brisk pace.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 presentation

Based on our estimates of average pricing over the next 5 years ($65 USD/Barrel of WTI), Suncor should be able to pay its dividend and generate an additional free cash flow of close to $6.5 billion a year. Our estimate is thus that Suncor will have a free cash flow yield of over 10% after payments of dividends.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield is not too bad by itself, and Suncor managed to boost the payout even in ultra-lean years of 2015 and 2016.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 presentation

Year to date, Suncor has been returning cash to shareholders rather rapidly (emphasis ours).

Alister Cowan Thanks, Mark. As you previously highlighted, Suncor generated CAD3 billion of funds from operations in the quarter, once again, demonstrating the strength of our integrated model in all market conditions. So the business environment strengthened during the second quarter compared to Q1, because we operated both our upstream and downstream assets reliably, we were able to capture that value, which we then returned to shareholders in the form of CAD 658 million in dividends and CAD 552 million in stock buybacks. That's a total of CAD1.2 billion or 40% of cash flow being returned to shareholders in the second quarter and that's CAD2.4 billion or 43% year-to-date.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 transcript

This fits well with Suncor's medium-term target of 50% FFO being returned to shareholders, which would mean rather massive share buybacks of close to $4 billion a year.

Debt

While looking on the equity side of things is important, it is debt that can ruin the best-laid plans. Suncor's debt is current at 1.5x FFO and close to 1.3x EBITDA. Interest coverage was 14x in 2018. Neither set of numbers should concern anyone. Suncor's average interest cost is also moving lower as Suncor recently issued 10-year notes at a ridiculously low rate.

CALGARY, Alberta, May 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suncor announced today that it will issue $750 million of senior unsecured Series 6 Medium Term Notes due on May 24, 2029 (the "Notes"). The Notes will have a coupon of 3.10% and have been priced at $99.761 per $100 of Notes to yield 3.128%. The offering is expected to close on May 24, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. Suncor intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to refinance or repay existing debt of Suncor and its subsidiaries.

Curtailment

Suncor has been on the receiving end of Alberta's curtailment plan as it is the largest producer within Alberta. Rather than fighting City Hall, as it initially did, Suncor has taken a step back and actually proposed a good solution to clear the remaining barrels and help end most of the remaining curtailment.

But we think this is a good opportunity, we are expecting and hope that we can get to a decision fairly quickly on it. And then it's just the market forces about how fast we can bring additional rail to market. I'm expecting that between now and year end, if we can get that agreement in place, we could bring somewhere in the neighborhood of 250,000 to 300,000 barrels a day of incremental rail, and so that would be substantial. Keeping in mind in August curtailments - the official curtailment number is that we're constrained by a 150,000 barrels a day as an industry, all the industry players realize the constraints is actually much higher than that. But I do believe that a 200,000 or 250,000 or 250,000 to 300,000 barrels of additional rail, we'll be able to clear the market.

Source: Suncor Q2-2019 transcript

This could boost the front half numbers for 2020 significantly. Enbridge's (ENB) line 3 expansion should help end curtailment in any case near the end of 2020.

Conclusion

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) spent almost $40/boe of proved reserves to purchase Anadarko Petroleum where more than half of those reserves consisted of exceptionally low quality natural gas and natural gas liquids. Suncor today trades at close to less than 20% of that value when we assign market values to its refining assets. Interesting times.

Suncor now also trades at less than 6x 2019 FFO, and the sustaining capital is moderate. Suncor also has a very low base decline rate on its oil sands. In other words, even if it was forced to temporarily reduce sustaining capex, its production would fall very little. An appropriate multiple in our view is closer to 10x FFO. That would push shares about 70% higher from here.

The current high uncertain environment where pipeline approvals and curtailments keep grabbing the headlines is actually good for Suncor investors. Suncor will keep ploughing away cash into dividends and buybacks unless it can see clear increase in takeaway capacity to take on a big project. While energy is a hated asset class, it won't always be that way. Buy Suncor for its dividend and free cash flow.

While Suncor did not make it into our picks, our model portfolio is full of high-quality stocks which produce dependable income. Join us and get instant access to our portfolio targeting 9-10% yield, our preferred stock portfolio, our bond portfolio, and income tracking tools. You also get access to our report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019." High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over 3,100 members and six contributors. We recently launched our all-Preferred Stock & Bond portfolio for safe high-yields ahead of a weaker economy and market volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: BUY