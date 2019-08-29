Trade War Schmadewar. Let's Talk Stocks

Pension funds could be rebalancing their funds to equities since bonds have appreciated so strongly. This might be a hint of more equity strength to come.

I'm no genius

I look like a genius with yesterday morning's piece titled "Everyone Hates The Stock Market. Perfect! Let's Get Ready To Buy", as we ended up with a super rally yesterday. No, I am far from it. The day did not end up at all as I expected it to. When I start to write, it's very early in the morning because I have a life. The futures were terrible and the long bond rates were coming down hard. My premise was we are going to sell off hard, the VIX would spike towards 30, and we head down to 2,800-2,820 and bounce off of that. That would have driven out everyone who wasn't a true believer, and we would build a real rally from there.

I was hoping that at the lows, you, my loyal readers would close their hedges, cash out and go long. Then as I submitted my content, the market was already flat and turning, well before the current support and well you know the rest. I found this puzzling since the 10-year and the 30-year while not getting worse are still below 1.5% and 2% respectively. Art Cashin, Head of UBS trading and has been on Wall Street seemingly since stock trading was transacted under the buttonwood tree, said something brilliant on CNBC. He reminded us that since we are coming into the end of the month, Pension Funds and other money managers are rebalancing to equities. It was very pronounced because bonds have appreciated to historical levels. Of course, that means that even though interest rates haven't moved yet, the smart money is making a change. I digress, what I want to register here is my frustration that now with the Chinese making conciliating noises and pension fund movement, the market is not reacting to the true underlying values. Then again I always want to make note of the market's "technical" movements. So here we are on a second super strong up day (futures-wise), with my gut saying that most of the weak hands have already been driven out of the market, and signs that institutional money is moving back to equities...

Trade War Schmadewar

It is time to back away from looking at the big picture and just like yesterday pick out great names that are beaten down and now can run. My feeling is that as the market is going through unprecedented volatility after having historic NON-volatility most of last year, it has shaken people out of great high growth names. Let's ignore the crazy tweets and yield curve nonsense and look through the wreckage. I think in spite of a bunch of evidence to the contrary, we are going to shock everyone and rally for a while. Maybe even breach 3,050 and new highs on the S&P.

Nutanix (NTNX) beat earnings adding new big accounts, finally making visible progress in moving from hardware/software sales to SaaS model. Long-time readers will find this name sounding familiar. I surfaced this name a few years ago and found it to be cutting edge in hyper-cloud and multi-cloud management. It ran up to the mid-60s and then crashed when the market misunderstood the transition it was making, or conversely I kept the faith and the market wasn't having it. NTNX was dropping in revenue as it abandoned hardware sales. In any case, NTNX is up big (+20% in the premarket) this morning, and I think it is about to start growing revenue strongly again. Buy NTNX. In these volatile times even more so than usual don't take a full position with NTNX or any other names mentioned below...

Elastic (ESTC) had another fantastic quarter; it is up 10% in the premarket, but it's still 10% below its all-time high. It could easily get to its old highs and then make new highs. ESTC sells sophisticated software "plug-ins" for specialized search in apps. I am over-simplifying since there is a lot of unformatted data involved. The performance at ESTC leads me to highlight another player with a similar business model...

Twilio (TWLO) is another cloud application infrastructure name. It has a similar business model selling communication modules to other app makers so they can interact with customers with an in-app plug-in. Uber (NYSE:UBER) is a customer for example. I think TWLO has fallen because of all the crazy up and down of this headline-driven market.

Okta (OKTA) just reported 49% YoY revenue growth. Need I say more? It's down 20 points from its all-time high. It had a 51% increase in subscriptions, and it beat on earnings expectations. I think it's not breaking out yet for the same reason as the others; the volatility has squeezed valuations.

ServiceNow (NOW) - I may have mentioned it recently. It had great earnings, great revenues, great margins, burgeoning new markets (governments). What's not to like? It is selling 40 points below its all-time high. Speaking of being mentioned more than once how about...

MongoDB (MDB) - MDB has been roundly praised recently with price targets well above its current all-time highs. I have been pounding the table for MDB since it was trading at about half of the current price. Now MDB is trading nearly 40 points below its current all-time high.

Workday (WDAY) is reporting tonight, and you know I hate going into earnings reports with a full position and unhedged. WDAY is trading 30 points below its all-time high. Based on how all the other enterprise cloud software companies are performing, WDAY should do very well. If you aren't already in the name, perhaps do a "Buy-Write", or take a very small position now and see how it does. Speaking of enterprise performance...

Salesforce (CRM) - CRM is doing fantastically and it's trading about 16 points below its all-time high. If we are going up in earnest, why wouldn't CRM break out to new highs? It is acquiring companies and it has proven that it can get value out of acquisitions for growth (unlike IBM).

How about Housing?

I would not only look at the tech names, but with low-interest rates housing should also continue rallying. Look at Lennar (LEN), Meritage Homes (MTH), or KB Home (KBH) or any of the other housing names I have given you in the past that cater to first time buyers. Also Redfin (RDFN), LendingTree (TREE), and even Zillow (Z|ZG). I know it has been criticized for its home-buying business, but I think it is a great growth driver. Redfin started a similar program.

How about the payment space?

Square (SQ), PayPal (PYPL), even Amex (AXP), Mastercard (MA) and dinky Discover Cards (DFS). The consumers, the middle class, are having their moment. They all should recover their losses and go to at least recent highs. I can see SQ getting to 100. The financials have been sliced, and it has spilled over into the payments space. Well, except MA; it is still at all-time highs...

I probably could list 10 more tech, housing, payment names. Look through the lists I gave you, or perhaps you now have your own lists. There are a lot of gems out there, even the big names like Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), and my favorite big cap Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL), and even Amazon (AMZN) could get some love here. I was hoping it would break 1,700, but it hasn't and next week we will hear "back to school" and even Christmas.

Please spend your cash judiciously. I know you can't be at full 25% cash level. Hopefully, you hedged some too and harvested it before the market turned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.