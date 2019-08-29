The doctor sees all the weakness of mankind; the lawyer all the wickedness, the theologian all the stupidity. - Arthur Schopenhauer

The first metal worked by humans, copper (NYSEARCA:CPER) has a tremendous predictive significance for economic growth. Also called “Dr. Copper,” it acts as a proxy for economic growth because of its use in cyclical industries such as manufacturing or construction.

The basic idea behind its nickname is that rising demand for copper leads to higher prices, triggering a risk-on environment. The 10-Y (TLT) yield goes up, the Fed starts tightening as the economy grows, etc. The opposite reaction takes place when copper prices fall.

But do all copper price declines signal recessions? Or is it that from time to time, a decoupling takes place and other reasons are behind such declines?

The sixty-year copper chart above shows multiple decreases over the years. Yet, only the grey, vertical areas represent recessions. Could it be that the recent decline in copper price is just similar with many other periods back in time when copper price did fall, but no recession followed?

From a technical perspective, copper evolves in a triangular pattern. While it met resistance for over 25 years between 1970 and 1995, it broke higher during middle 2000 only to collapse during the 2008 financial crisis.

But a close look at the “collapse” tells us the price merely met support given by the previous resistance. And, since then, it evolves in a triangular pattern above the 2008 financial crisis support.

The current decline is much smaller than the previous swing lower when the Fed threw everything to support the economy. If that previous swing didn’t cause a recession, why would this last one do so?

Bears could argue that the copper-gold ratio (GLD), one of the most reliable recessionary indicators, points to lower levels. Middle of March this year saw the ratio falling, and it fell continuously to the present time.

Considering the direct correlation between the copper-gold ratio and 10-Y Treasury yield, what do we need to see for recession fears to fade away? Central banks’ ammunition seems to do too little too late, arguing with what we’ve seen at the recent Jackson Hole Symposium.

The answer comes from China (again) and the trade war (what else?). China accounts for over 50% of world copper demand, so if we’re to see some effective stimulus, it should come from China.

One more thing. As I mentioned in the last Lead-Lag Report, compared to a year ago, US indices are looking cheaper, led lower by the DJIA, with a P/E ratio 20% lower than a year ago (on a trailing-twelve-month basis).

If that’s the case and the current move lower in the copper price is just another swing not accompanied by a recession (like it happened many times in the past), buying the dip isn’t a bad strategy. At all.

Because if that triangle forming on decades-long support breaks higher, the nominal GDP in the United States goes North too. And with it, potentially equities as well.