Given their sensitivity to the economic cycle, it’s no great surprise that the market performance of industrial distributors like Fastenal (FAST), Grainger (NYSE:GWW), and MSC Industrial (MSM) has been lackluster at best. Likewise, it makes sense that Grainger’s relatively better end-market exposure and margin performance would drive better performance than MSC, the laggard of the three.

Grainger shares don’t look expensive now, but I do still have some concerns that management may be underestimating the weakening trends underway in manufacturing end-markets and overestimating the ability of its internal programs to drive above-market growth. I think investors will have at least one more chance to buy Grainger shares at a better price in the second half of 2019, but the shares do look relatively attractive compared to Fastenal and MSC at this point.

Mix Can Help … But Only To A Point

As far as the major industrial distributors go, Grainger is actually the least industrial-focused with about one-third of its revenue generated from light and heavy manufacturing. As industrial end-markets like autos, general industrial, and heavy industrial continue to weaken, that could be a relative advantage for Grainger.

That said, it’s not a panacea. Grainger’s second quarter revenue growth in the U.S. was just 2%, basically matching MSC (which generates roughly 70% of its revenue from manufacturing customers) and lagging the 8% growth posted by Fastenal. Grainger did see growth in categories like light manufacturing, retail, government, and commercial, but heavy manufacturing and natural resources were both noticeably weaker and overall volume growth was less than 1.5%. Likewise, there was a noticeable deceleration in the medium-sized customer segment that is supposed to be Grainger’s growth driver, as revenue growth slowed from 9% in the first quarter to 5% in the second quarter.

Looking into the second half of the year, I’m not at all confident in a rebound in manufacturing. In fact, I expect conditions to get worse before they get better, as sectors like autos and heavy machinery are getting weaker and previously stronger segments like compressors and electrical equipment are looking wobblier. To that end, I’d note that Fastenal’s monthly sales reports have been showing ongoing deceleration.

I do believe that Grainger’s lower mix of manufacturing customers will help the company somewhat, but only to a point. With weakening end-markets, there’s going to be even more pressure for management to execute well on its internal growth initiatives like SKU expansion, sales force expansion, and the ongoing growth of its KeepStock vendor-managed inventory business.

Margins Hanging In There

Although Grainger’s top-line performance isn’t so special relative to its peers (despite what should be an advantageous mix and those internal growth efforts), the margin performance has been standing out to me. As margins are a key valuation driver (there’s a strong correlation between margins and multiples), that’s not a trivial detail.

Gross margin in the second quarter declined just 10bp (and rose 10bp on an adjusted basis), far better than the performances at MSC (down 70bp) and Fastenal (down 180bp). Although Grainger saw slightly less price momentum in the quarter than its peers, it appears to be doing a notably better job of controlling its costs, and the idea of remaining cost-neutral through the year despite pressure from tariffs and price-conscious customers appears at least credible.

I’d also note that Grainger is actually executing on its goal of improving internal efficiency (something that MSC has talked a lot about, but achieved very little). Overall adjusted operating margin rose 40bp in the second quarter (it fell at its rivals) and U.S. segment margin improved 80bp, with an incremental margin of 39% that was far better than that of Fastenal (6%) and MSC (negative 13%).

Whether Grainger can maintain this level of outperformance is a key question. Those mid-sized customers that Grainger is counting on to drive growth tend to be quite price-conscious, and the addition of new distribution center will likely create some headwinds before volume ramps up. I’d also note the ongoing impact of increasing online competition (both Amazon (AMZN) and Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.A) eSupply business) and the increasing transparency of pricing in the distribution sector.

The Outlook

I don’t believe my long-term annualized revenue growth estimate of 4% for Grainger is all that aggressive, but I am a little more concerned that expecting FCF margins to expand further could prove to be excessively optimistic given the ongoing/increasing challenges in the distribution space. Taking more share in the fragmented U.S. distribution space should allow Grainger to accrue more scale benefits, though, and a mid-to-high single-digit FCF growth rate can support a DCF-based fair value a little higher than today’s price.

I’ve upgraded my near-term operating margin expectations for Grainger given the company’s recent performance, and that helps support a double-digit EV/EBITDA multiple and a fair value above $300.

The Bottom Line

I think it’s too early to start looking at distributors like Grainger as cyclical recovery/rebound stories. Not only do I not believe that a second-half rebound is coming, many investors and analysts have only just recently, grudgingly, accepted that there’s even a slowdown underway. Likewise, I do still see some risk to Grainger’s top-line estimates, as well as some risk to margins. On balance, while Grainger is arguably cheap enough to consider, I think this is a tough stock to recommend now and I think there will be a better chance to buy before 2019 is over.