Big News For Facebook Investors And No One Noticed

As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input and background information which is not that easy to extract from the publicly available sources.

In February 2019, the FCO has imposed on Facebook far-reaching restrictions in the processing of user data. The FCO's decision was defined as the company's internal break up at data-level.

In February 2019, the German Federal Cartel Office ("FCO") as the German competition authority has imposed on Facebook (FB) far-reaching restrictions in the processing of user data. Facebook was given twelve months to implement the orders at that time.

The decision covered the following rulings:

Facebook-owned services like WhatsApp and Instagram can continue to collect data. However, assigning the data to Facebook user accounts will only be possible subject to the users’ voluntary consent. Where consent is not given, the data must remain with the respective service and cannot be processed in combination with Facebook data.

Collecting data from third party websites and assigning them to a Facebook user account will also only be possible if users give their voluntary consent.

Why the FCO decision was so important for investors

Just to make one thing clear to investors. The FCO has an extreme influence. After it has settled a dispute with Amazon (AMZN), Amazon has changed its terms and conditions worldwide.

Hence, the FCO's decision was defined as the company's internal break up at the data level. While the FCO did not force the tech giant to separate or sell businesses, the decision was a clear statement that demonstrated the power of competition authorities.

Furthermore, the Facebook decision was very carefully followed by other competition authorities because the FCO stated that Facebook as a dominant company is subject to stricter obligations than companies that are active in a competitive environment. That is because a dominant undertaking has a special responsibility not to allow its behavior to impair genuine, undistorted competition on the internal market. Hence, companies with a dominant market position have some responsibility under competition law. The FCO decision was also interesting because the FCO argued very extensively. The FCO said that these obligations also include data protection and consumer protection.

But the decision also seemed to be extremely important for another reason. This is because the FCO could take over the role of the European Commission in the medium term. After President Trump has repeatedly insulted the Commission and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, the Commission could in future reduce its activities vis-à-vis American companies. Of course that does not change anything, because the Commission has a simple solution for that: The Commission can hand the proceedings over to national competition authorities.

What happened?

This week, the first Cartel the Senate of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court expressed massive doubts about the FCO's reasoning on which it based the restrictions. The Court decided that Facebook does not have to implement the antitrust office's orders for the duration of the appeal proceedings. In its explanatory statement the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court has raised "serious doubts" as to the legality of the globally respected action against Facebook.

Analysis

First of all, it should be noted that the decision concerns interim relief and not the main proceedings. According to German law, these two matters are to be considered separately. Success in interim relief has no effect on the possible success in the main action. However, the Senate of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court is known for not deviating in the main proceedings from its decision in interim relief. In addition, the decision is far too clear and the position of the court regarding the infringement of competition law is crystal clear. Another point is that the FCO may, of course, appeal against the judgment. A spokeswoman confirmed that the FCO will do so. The case will now be heard by the Federal Supreme Court.

However, the decision is still a huge one. The court more or less tore up the FCO's decision (on more than thirty pages). Many investors also do not know that the Chairman of the Cartel Senate of the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court is Prof. Dr. Jürgen Kühnen.

The proceedings of the FCO against Facebook will therefore probably be delayed by months to years. Facebook can use the time to merge the individual messenger services. If Facebook merges these messenger services, it will hardly be possible to separate the messenger services at data level afterwards. Even if the FCO were finally to be upheld by the Federal Supreme Court after a few years, the original decision would no longer be possible to implement. The decision, even in the main proceedings, would thus have no effect.

The decision also has an impact on the Calibra project. Facebook is launching a subsidiary called Calibra, which is building a digital wallet (among other wallets) for storing and exchanging Libra. According to the decision of the FCO, Facebook would have to make sure that the data held by Calibra is really separated from the social media services. But this hurdle no longer exists. Facebook could now even begin to monetize the wallet with the help of data from the messenger services. For now, Facebook has a huge competitive advantage over other possible wallet providers. The Facebook platform has 2.38 billion users. WhatsApp has 1.5 billion users. To sum this up, by the end of March 2019, more than half the world’s online population is using the Facebook platform: The company already has half of all Internet users within its existing social media service. Accordingly, the incentive for customers to also open a wallet on Facebook is much greater than to open a wallet on possible other wallet providers. Hence, the potential is enormous for Facebook.

Investors takeaway

For Facebook investors, the court's decision is a huge one. It cancels a de facto split of the company and allows Facebook to merge, evaluate and share the data of all Messenger services. In addition, Facebook no longer needs to ensure that the data Calibra stores is truly separate from social media services. The FCO thus loses a so called lighthouse dispute. In view of the devastating defeat, it is also losing its reputation with regard to further regulatory efforts.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more depth in the commentary section.

