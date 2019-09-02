Co-produced with Trapping Value and Treading Softly

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) is a unique infrastructure play that we have followed and written about previously. The stock recently visited $37.35 which was near its five year lows.

Data by YCharts

We have examined this again in light of the pullback and the burgeoning yield and give you our take as to whether this merits an investment today.

Data by YCharts

The Big Drop

MIC shares did a swan dive back in early 2018 after the dividend growth model was broken and the company actually cut its dividend by about 30% following Q4-17 results. The problems back then stemmed from declining utilization in storage segments and that caused MIC to save capital to revamp the segment. Over time, MIC has made good progress but the stock is not too far from its lows post the dividend cut. We go through the business as it stands today and explain why this is an opportunity to get long.

Note: MIC issues a 1099 tax form, so investors do not need to worry about dealing with a K-1 at tax time.

The Business

MIC operates in three different segments:

International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) Atlantic Aviation MIC Hawaii

We present more details about each segment below:

1) International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT) Business

The IMTT business is an industry leader in the handling and storage of bulk liquid petroleum as well as chemical and agricultural products. It owns and operates 19 terminals in the U.S and Canada and a cumulative 48.3 million barrels of storage capacity. MIC also generates additional revenues via ancillary services such as product throughput, heating, and blending.

Source: MIC Q2-2019 supplemental

This segment generates approximately 46% of MIC's total EBITDA. This was also the cause of the recent decline in the business cash flows and share price. We will address the outlook for this segment and what management is doing to deal with this situation later in the analysis.

2) Atlantic Aviation Business

The Atlantic Aviation business is one of the largest operating networks of fixed base operations or FBOs, in the United States. FBOs play a key role in servicing the corporate and private jet portions of the general aviation industry by conducting refueling, de-icing, aircraft parking, hangar rental, and other services. This segment generates almost as much as the IMTT business and brings in 44% of MIC's EBITDA. This business is extremely stable and has a weighted average remaining lease length of 19.4 years.

Source: MIC Q2-2019 supplemental

3) MIC Hawaii

MIC Hawaii is the smallest segment and brings in just 10% of the total EBITDA. It consists of Hawaii Gas and other businesses that collectively are engaged in enhancing cost efficient energy utilization in Hawaii.

Source: MIC Q2-2019 supplemental

Q2-2019 results and current guidance

MIC reported Q2-2019 results last month and they were slightly weaker than what we expected.

Source: MIC Q2-2019 supplemental

The shortfall is again coming from their IMTT division where they are repurposing multiple tanks for use for non heavy hydrocarbons. IMTT generated EBITDA of $64 million, down 14% compared with the second quarter in 2018 primarily as a result of the reduction in average capacity utilization to 82.9% from 86.1% last year. Atlantic Aviation generated EBITDA of $62 million, up 3% while MIC Hawaii generated EBITDA of $14 million, up 27% versus last year.

Guidance

MIC downgraded the midpoint of its free cash flow for 2019 by $10 million, mostly due to IMTT performance. The stock sold off on that news. MIC also reduced its capex numbers for the year by $25 million due to some delays outside their control.

Source: MIC Q2-2019 presentation

The 2019 free cash flow comfortably covers the dividends paid scheduled to be paid but that payout does include a large one time termination fee from a customer for breaking a storage tank contract. On the flip side, MIC has now possibly deleveraged more than it needs to.

Source: MIC Q2-2019 presentation

At quarter end, debt to EBITDA was at 3.6X. With the number of projects that are currently in process but not producing any EBITDA, MIC should be able to hit its 2018 free cash flow numbers again in 2020. We explain below reasons why we love it at this price.

Free Cash Flow/Dividend Coverage & Valuation

The problems that MIC has had stem from IMTT business. The key cause here was the result of the steep backwardation in energy commodity markets - which had resulted in a dramatic decrease in the demand for liquid fuels storage. Management has addressed this and although this has required big capital expenditures and a dividend cut to move to more products that are less cyclical. We believe we are now moving into the sweet spot of the cycle where real free cash flow will consistently cover the dividend.

The 2019 free cash flow includes a big one time payout of $39 million but with the number of projects being executed and the improvement we expect in the base IMTT business utilization, we think a $410 million free cash flow run rate in 2020 is highly probable. The IMTT business is improving by itself and IMO 2020 is going to further enhance utilization based on management guidance. At the current market capitalization, MIC trades at about 8X free cash flow or about a 12.5% free cash flow yield. That is an exciting number in today's market. The dividends of $350 million or so in 2020 will also be comfortably covered by this cash flow and MIC will have a coverage ratio of 1.17X.

Some investors have rightly been concerned about what fits in with management's definition of maintenance capex and what is actually growth capex. In 2018 and 2019 the lines between the two became heavily blurred as MIC took on the big project to revamp its IMTT business. We think that over the next two years this excess spending will taper down and the underlying free cash flow as represented will be the true free cash flow left for shareholders. In the interim the 10% plus dividend yield alongside a big buffer and low debt, give us reasons to wait it out.

Management fee reduction and increased alignment

MIC's dividend coverage and debt metrics are exceptional. MIC has also taken some big steps to further align management team's interest with that of shareholders in addition to management fee taking payment in shares.

“The Manager has waived two components of the base management fee formula and significantly reduced the base management fees payable by MIC. Specifically, the Manager will cap the base management fee at 1.0% of MIC’s equity market capitalization. The Manager will also waive any fees to which it may be entitled as a result of the Company maintaining holding company level debt. The waivers result in a reduction in the fees paid to the Manager of approximately $10.0 million per year based on MIC’s market value and capital structure at the end of the third quarter.

The Company and the Manager are also enacting several changes to executive compensation to better align incentives and provide greater oversight from the independent members of the MIC Board of Directors. MIC’s chief executive officer and chief financial officer will be subject to minimum shareholding requirements. In addition, the Company’s Compensation Committee will have a larger role in the setting of performance targets and pay.

MIC’s chief executive officer will be required to purchase and maintain a position in shares of MIC equal to not less than six times base compensation. MIC’s chief financial officer will be required to purchase and maintain a position of not less than two times base compensation. The current executives have until the end of January in 2022 to accumulate their respective positions.”

Insiders have been buying the stock over the past 12 months, and not just the CEO and CFO who have to according to new alignment rules. Multiple directors have jumped in as well and have bought at far higher prices than we have today. Source: MIC - OpenInsider

While insider buying is not the only thing we look at, it does add weight to our bull thesis.

Total return potential

MIC should be able to sustain and grow its free cash flow as we look beyond 2020. Once we see the self-sustaining model where MIC has to spend only the maintenance capex to actually maintain cash flows, MIC should get a good rerating in our opinion. Our target price is $50/share which represents about a 12X free cash flow multiple on these shares. We expect to reach this number in about two years. Coupled with the large 10.7% dividend yield, we expect 25% annualized returns over two years for investors purchasing the stock here.

Conclusion

MIC represents a compelling infrastructure play at a good valuation. The deleveraging done in 2018 and 2019 have reduced the key risks for the company.

Source: MIC Q2-2019 presentation

Investors are now being paid to wait and the yield is really sweet in this low rate environment. Comparing MIC with the recently bought out Buckeye Partners (BPL) with a similar storage business, we can see that MIC represents a good opportunity. BPL was bought out at an EV to EBITDA of 11.75X and at 11.5X free cash flow. MIC's EV to EBITDA is closer to 9X and while the IMTT could fetch a 11X multiple, we would argue that the aviation business is worth more than a 12X multiple due to its stability and extremely high EBITDA to free cash flow conversion. MIC is also trading at about 8X 2020 free cash flow, substantially below BPL’s buyout. The current price has a substantial buffer and we would buy shares under $40.00.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.