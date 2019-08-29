Box: Undue Pessimism

Shares of Box have tumbled more than 8% to new 52-week lows after reporting Q2 results. It's also down more than 20% since last quarter.

By now, we shouldn't be surprised when storage SaaS company Box (BOX) tumbles post-earnings. There hasn't been any positive associations with this name for over a year, and after reporting Q2 results, Box fell to new 52-week lows. Hurt by both a difficult competitive environment against rivals like Dropbox (DBX) - which is facing its own struggles - as well as slowing global demand for IT investments, Box has seen its growth rates skid from the mid-30s a few years ago to the mid-teens now. As a result, the stock has remained stuck in the penalty box for over a year:

While Box's recovery may be slow, I still believe this stock to be one of the best value names in the software sector. Box's storage solutions have proven to be incredibly sticky products, and it's a pain for organizations to migrate all their files to a new cloud storage provider once they're locked in. This provides Box with a remarkably sticky revenue base, as evidenced by its strong 106% net retention rate (only 4% of customers are churning, while the existing installed base is growing at 10% on average):

Figure 1. Box retention metrics Source: Box 2Q20 earnings presentation

Add-on products have been key here. In addition to low churn, Box's add-on modules such as Box Relay and Box Shield have seen improved adoption, as customers beef up their subscription packages with deeper AI and security capabilities. This has allowed Box to grow its revenue base while keeping operating costs down. Box - once known to be a freewheeling, cash-burning monster - has tapered down its sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues alongside its slowing growth, allowing the company to dramatically improve operating margins. This quarter, Box hit positive pro forma operating margins - despite a loss in the year-ago quarter.

The key message here: Box may no longer be the most exciting or fastest-growing company in the SaaS space, but it's certainly a steady one. As long as Box can reliably continue to grow its revenue base in the mid-teens (driven primarily by add-on products, as well as new business from the ~30% of the Fortune 500 that isn't currently on the Box platform), it can capitalize on its strong gross margins to drive operating leverage and boost profits and cash flow.

At present, shares of Box trade far below typical SaaS valuations. At the company's post-Q2 stock price of ~$13, Box has a market cap of $2.0 billion. If we net off the $201.5 million of cash on Box's balance sheet and add back $40 million of long-term debt, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.84 billion.

Versus the midpoint of Box's FY20 revenue guidance of $690-$692 million, Box trades at a mere 2.7x EV/FY20 revenues.

Figure 2. Box guidance update Source: Box 2Q20 earnings release

We note that Box is also trading about one turn cheaper than Dropbox (DBX), its slightly faster-growing rival that is also currently struggling due to a worse-than-expected customer reaction to a pricing change. At such a low valuation, however, this means that Box is also about 25% cheaper than its closest competitor.

In my view, Box remains a solid long-term recovery play, even if the short-term fluctuations may be painful to bear. Box's recovery in billings growth rates and its ability to maintain high expansion rates, coupled with improving margins and cash flows, makes it a good hedge in a turbulent stock market environment that has punished high-flying stocks with strong growth, but poor margins and even poorer valuations.

Q2 download: uptick in billings and margins

Now let's parse the details of Box's latest earnings results. The Q2 summary is shown below:

Figure 3. Box 2Q20 earnings results Source: Box 2Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 16% y/y to $172.5 million, surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $169.5 million (+14% y/y) by a comfortable two-point margin. Contrary to expectations that called for a deceleration in Box's growth rates, the company managed to retain its pace of growth from the last quarter.

The good news continues. Recall that investors' biggest issue with Box's Q1 results was the fact that its billings growth grinned to a halt last quarter, clocking in at a mere 1% y/y. The company faced a difficult prior-year comp in Q1 that was expected to linger into Q2 - and in the end, the company was able to match its promise of hitting billings growth in the mid-single digits, clocking in at 6% y/y:

Figure 4. Box billings trends Source: Box 2Q20 earnings presentation

Box continues to expect billings growth rates to normalize in the back half of FY20 and return to revenue growth levels, hopefully implying that revenue growth will no longer see deceleration. As previously noted, Box's recovery in billings and revenue performance was heavily supported by the success of attach-on products, which CEO Aaron Levie noted had an 80% attach rate in the company's six-figure deals. Add-on products, particularly Box's AI and content recognition capabilities, are also what differentiate Box from Dropbox's more consumer-oriented product portfolio,

As Box's growth has slowed down relative to prior years, the company has also rightly shifted its focus to profit expansion. It has pushed on the largest operating lever that most SaaS companies have - sales and marketing expenses. With Box's top-line growth slowing, it no longer has to keep aggressively expanding the size and coverage of its sales teams; as such, the company's sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues have dropped to 41%, four points lower than 45% in the year-ago quarter. Coupled with a one-point reduction in general and administrative expenses, Box managed to improve pro forma operating margins to 0.3%, up an impressive 470bps relative to -4.4% in the year-ago quarter. We note as well that it's unusual for Box, as well as any SaaS company that's not a large-cap, to generate positive margins in any quarter other than the fourth.

Figure 5. Box margin trends Source: Box 2Q20 earnings release

Box's pro forma EPS clocked in at breakeven, a penny better than Wall Street's expectations of -$0.01. In addition, the company's YTD operating cash flows of $20.8 million are up 21% y/y, while YTD free cash flow of $17.6 million are up 80% y/y, driven by lower capex outlays:

Figure 6. Box cash flows Source: Box 2Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

Investors have yet to change their perception of Box. Many are still thinking of Box as a growth stock, and are thus penalizing the company's relatively lower revenue and billings growth rates. Viewed from a value angle, however, Box looks much more attractive. The company has a steady customer base with add-on products constantly driving expansion revenues, while a heightened focus on the bottom line has allowed Box to move past breakeven operating margins and grow cash flows. With shares trading at such a low valuation relative to the rest of the SaaS sector, it's a good time to get in on Box at the ground level and wait on a rebound.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.