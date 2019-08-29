ZAGG: Undervalued And Potential Bidding War Situation

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. trades at 0.9x sales, and the company acquired competitors at 1x sales. It does not make sense that ZAGG's current EV/Sales ratio equals 0.49x sales.

With several parties interested, the financial advisor could sell the company at a higher price. The larger the number of bidders, the higher the acquisition price.

With an assumed EBITDA of $55 million, the company currently trades at 4.6x, which appears to be very cheap. The company is trading at multi-year lows.

The story may end up in a bidding war, which, in our opinion, can be very profitable for market participants.

Two bidders were recently said to be interested in ZAGG Inc. (ZAGG), and Bank of America (BAC) is helping the company sell itself. In our view, the company is undervalued at 0.49x sales. Another competitor is trading at 0.9x sales, and in 2018, ZAGG acquired competitors at 1x sales. With this in mind, shareholders will most likely be willing to sell the company at more than 0.8x sales. All these facts make us believe that ZAGG is a great buying opportunity.

Business And Market Opportunity

Founded in 2004, ZAGG Inc. sells mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets. The company designs and develops an award-winning portfolio of products to protect and enhance mobile devices.

Source: Company's Website

The list of devices sold includes wireless charging, protective cases, mobile keyboards, and other products sold under different brands. See below the brands acquired and developed by ZAGG. Readers may be knowing some of them:

InvisibleShield

Mophie

IFROGZ

BRAVEN

Gear4

HALO

Source: Company's Website

The company obtains more than 50% of its revenue from the sale of screen protection products. Also, power cases report 36% of the revenue. See the image below for more details on the matter:

Source: Company's Website

The recent increase in the number of smartphones sold pushed the demand for screen protectors up. According to Cooked research, more than 90% of smartphone owners use screen protectors. As a result, the screen protector market is expected to grow at a decent CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2022. The market size is also impressive. In 2022, only in the United States, the total market opportunity could reach $49.2 billion.

Income Statement

With revenue growth of 34% from 2016 to 2018, ZAGG Inc. may interest growth investors because of its gross profit, which increased by 46% in the same period. In the last 10-K, the company attributed the increase in the gross profit margin to the mix of screen protection products. The company sold many of these high margin products in 2018 and 2019.

In 2017 and 2018, only the selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 12%. As a result, the net income from operations increased from -$21 million to $51 million.

With these figures in mind, the business model of ZAGG appears to be quite impressive. The company did not have to increase its marketing and advertising expenses to report double-digit revenue growth in the last two years. Customers acquire the products sold because they need them. The company does not need to seduce clients in any way. See below for more details on the top of the P&L:

Source: 10-K

The profitable trend seen in 2018 did not continue in the six months ended in June 2018. As compared to the same period in 2019, net sales decreased by 19%, and the gross profit decreased by -18%. Interestingly, the company decided to increase its selling and general administrative expenses by 28% as compared to the six months ended on June 30, 2018. But, it did not matter. Income from operations decreased from $13.11 million to -$23.2 million. Pessimistic investors may wonder whether the company commenced a downward trend in 2019. The image below offers further information on the most recent income statement reported:

Source: 10-Q

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2019, with an asset/liability ratio of 1.6x and $12 million in cash, the company's financial situation appears to be solid. However, there are some assets that investors will need to understand very clearly. There are several risks. Firstly, intangible assets and goodwill represent a total of $114 million, 28% of the total amount of assets. Accountants have many times many difficulties while assessing the value of intangible assets. Besides, they can get impaired in the future.

Let's understand previous acquisitions executed by ZAGG Inc., which will help investors assess the company's intangible assets. On January 3, 2019, ZAGG Inc. acquired Halo2Cloud, LLC, for $38 million in cash, stock, and contingent consideration. The shares used in the transaction were valued at $8.8. Companies that believe that the market undervalues their shares don't usually utilize equity to acquire other competitors. With this in mind, M&A investors may conclude that $8.8 was a high mark for ZAGG Inc. See the lines below for more details on the transaction:

Source: 10-K

As shown in the image below, goodwill and intangible assets were valued at $43 million. It means that the company expects to obtain a significant amount of revenue growth from HALO. The company does not offer information on HALO's revenue. However, investors need to know that the business of the company acquired was not that innovative. As shown in the lines below, HALO distributed consumer electronics:

Direct-to-consumer mobile accessories company with an extensive intellectual property portfolio that specializes in wireless charging, car and wall chargers, portable power, and other accessories." Source: 10-k

See the image below for more details on the assets acquired:

Source: 10-K

See the image below for more details on ZAGG's assets:

Source: 10-Q

As of June 30, 2019, on the liability side, the company reports a total debt of $109 million. Given the total amount of cash in hand and the operating results, the company may need additional financing to pay its debt obligations. See below for more details on the company's liabilities:

Source: 10-Q

With that, ZAGG will, most likely, not have to pay a lot of debt obligations until 2022, 2023, and 2024. With this in mind, the table of contractual obligations shown below will not scare investors:

Source: 10-K

New York Post: Two Potential Buyers May Acquire The Company

We are talking about ZAGG Inc. today because the NYPost noted that two buyers signed confidential agreements with the company. As shown in the image below, the story may end up in a bidding war, which, in our opinion, can be very profitable for market participants:

Source: NYPost

Source: Seeking Alpha

After Wall Street received the information, investors pushed up the share price from below $5.75 to more than $6.5. Check the charts below for more details on the stock explosion:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Sources said that one of the buyers could be ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO). The other bidder may be private equity, which is supposed to be offering $9:

The other bidder is an undisclosed private equity firm that has sent Zagg's board a letter saying it would pay as much as $9 a share for the company, which also sells keyboards and cellphone cases, sources said." Source: NYPost

The current share price is below $7. It means that the market has not taken the $9 bid from the private equity seriously. We don't know if the information is correct as ZAGG declined to comment. With that, we do know that the company is trying to sell itself. As shown in the lines below, Bank of America was hired to look for a buyer:

Source: Reuters

With Several Bidders, The Acquisition Price Could Exceed $8.18

In the last two years, ZAGG's EBITDA was between $38 million and $75 million. With this in mind, assuming forward EBITDA of $55 million is very reasonable. The image below offers further information on the matter:

Source: YCharts

As of June 30, 2019, the weighted average shares outstanding is 29.064 million. With the current market price of $6, the market capitalization equals $174 million. Deducting cash of $12.8 million and adding debt of $95 million, the enterprise value equals $256 million. With an assumed EBITDA of $55 million, the company currently trades at 4.6x, which appears to be very cheap. Keep in mind that traders paid more than $18 per share a few years ago. See the chart below and note that the company is trading at multi-year lows.

Source: YCharts

According to Owler, there are many competitors, which may be interested in ZAGG. See some of them in the image below and notice that they are not public companies. It is a pity as we cannot use them to assess the ZAGG's valuation.

Source: Owler

50% of ZAGG's revenue is derived from the sale of screen protection products and cases. With this in mind, glass manufacturer Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NPEGF) could be compared with ZAGG Inc. NPEGF trades at 0.98x sales with 8% revenue growth and 21% gross profit margin. In 2018, ZAGG reported approximately the same revenue growth, so ZAGG's EV/Sales ratio should be close to 0.9x sales if not larger.

Source: YCharts

Source: YCharts

We reviewed some of the acquisitions executed by ZAGG Inc. The company did not offer a lot of information regarding the multiples paid. There is only one acquisition in which the company noted an EV/Forward Sales of 1x. In November 2018, the company paid $40 million or 1x forward sales for Gear4. See the lines below for more details on the matter:

Source: Globenewswire

In our opinion, investors will expect the company to be sold at more than 1x sales. If the company acquired small competitors at that mark, most investors would claim that ZAGG should not be sold at a lower valuation. They are operating in the same sector, and ZAGG is a larger competitor. As shown in the image below, the company trades at 0.49x but sold at more than 1x sales in 2018.

Source: YCharts

Currently, ZAGG's enterprise value equals $256 million. It means that at 1x sales, ZAGG Inc. should have an enterprise value of approximately $522 million. Adding cash and deducting debt, we get a market capitalization of $439 million or $15 per share.

With that, taking into account the recent decline in the company's revenue, selling the company at 1x will be a bit difficult. In 2018, ZAGG Inc. reported revenue growth. At that time, investors could have claimed 1x sales, not now.

In our view, 0.49x sales are too low as the company increased its gross profit margin by 46% from 2016 to 2018. In our opinion, buyers will most likely accept paying 0.8x sales or $8.18. Keep in mind that a buyer would have to pay the control premium. Also, with several parties interested, the financial advisor could sell the company at a higher price. The larger the number of bidders, the higher the acquisition price.

Conclusion

With a financial adviser looking for buyers, ZAGG Inc. appears to present an exciting buying opportunity. Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. trades at 0.9x sales, and the company acquired competitors at 1x sales. It does not make sense that ZAGG's current EV/Sales ratio equals 0.49x sales. In our opinion, if the company is bought out, the acquisition price will be at least $8.18 per share or 0.8x sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.