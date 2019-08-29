Aequus Pharmaceuticals: Progress Update And Q2 Results

If you are interested to learn more about the business strategy of Aequus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:AQSZF), please find more information in my introductory article from 14th March 2019. In today's article, I will follow up on my latest article from 4th June 2019 and will summarize the progress in order to verify the investment opportunity.

Recap of Investment Opportunity

My thesis of the investment opportunity has been based on projected revenue growth coming from already marketed products and new in-licensed products. Considering the very small market-cap of currently around 15Mio CAD, it generates a significant upside opportunity for the share price if events and revenue materialize as projected.

In June 2019, we had to adjust the breakeven projection due to a drop in revenue and due to anticipated delay in market readiness of key products in the pipeline. The analysis of the Q2 report and the events from June to August 2019 will explain why, on one hand, I lowered my rating from "Very Bullish" to "Bullish" with this article but, on the other hand, still believe that my thesis will materialize during the next around 9-12 months.

Events June-August 2019

Revenue Growth:

After the disappointing revenue drop from 507k CAD (Q4/2018) to 329k CAD in Q1/2019 due to a revised profit share calculation in the Sandoz agreement, the Q2/2019 revenue of 397k CAD brings AQS back to growth with a strong +20.7% over the previous quarter. There is no official breakdown of revenue, but it is fair to assume that revenue is mainly driven by Vistitan and Tacrolimus only. For more details on the financial figures, please see the "Balance Sheet and Cash Flow" section below.

Zepto:

Specific revenue figures for Zepto have not been published, and I anticipate that Zepto still has not significantly contributed to the published revenue figures yet. This is a bit disappointing, considering Zepto being marketed by Aequus for around one year, and they announced the agreement with the Kensington Eye Institute on 23rd May 2019. The Kensington institute is performing over 10,000 cataract surgeries per year and has the potential to be a big customer for Aequus. There is hope that this agreement will materialize in revenue over time, but then, again, investments should not be based on hope but on facts and numbers. Zepto, once assumed to be a main revenue driver for Aequus, turns into a hardly assessable question mark, unfortunately.

Trokendi XR Trial:

It became quiet around the Trokendi XR trial start date. In the MD&A for Q2/2019, Aequus states that they "had ongoing dialogue with Health Canada regarding the acceptability of the FDA submission data. It is expected that Topiramate XR will be filed as a non-new active substance new drug submission (non-NAS NDS) in Canada, which will require a small pharmacokinetics bridging study." This is no real news but it indicates that little progress has been made since Q1/2019. It obviously takes more time until the final study can be initiated. It also means to me that, most likely, we will not see any Trokendi XR revenue in 2020 as it will take at least 12 months to complete the study (once finally started), to file for approval and to get approval from Health Canada finally. You may not want to hold your breath for Trokendi XR as the market entry has become another question mark to me, which is frustrating, considering the long history of delay for Trokendi XR.

Medicom Products:

Good progress has been made with the Medicom products. On 29th July 2019, Aequus announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement for Canada with Medicom, in which they increased the estimated annual peak revenue from 5Mio CAD to 10Mio CAD for all involved Medicom products. They did not specify the reason for the increase of estimated peak revenue but vaguely announced that "Aequus will receive commercial rights to novel portions of Medicom's portfolio of ophthalmology products including the Evolve® line of preservative free dry eye products".

In the press release of 27th August 2019, they got more specific by mentioning the agreement to cover "the Evolve® line of preservative free dry eye products which contains 5 commercial products and 2 products in development, an undisclosed preservative free ophthalmic medication, and the diagnostic eye drop Fluosine within Canada".

For the five Evolve products, Aequus will file for approval with Health Canada as soon as the manufacturing audit at Medicom's manufacturing facility has been completed. The audit, previously announced for August 2019, has been shifted to October 2019. With a review duration of 30 days at Health Canada for the filed submission, market approval is targeted for around Dec. 2019. If everything goes as expected, we should see the Evolve products contribute to revenue as of Q1/2020.

Medical Cannabis:

Besides the repeated announcement of news coming "soon" regarding the medical cannabis, no progress is visible in this area. There has been no actual news released yet. In my opinion, this product area may become more relevant in the distant midterm, but I do not see it as a main driver for the next 6-12 months.

Product Pipeline Update

Commercial Product Pipeline:

Source: Q2/2019 MD&A - page 6

Development Stage Pipeline:

Source: Q2/2019 MD&A - page 8

Progress has been made for the Medicom products, see section above. For the development stage pipeline, there is no progress to be reported.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Please find the Q2/2019 Financial Report and MD&A at SEDAR.

Source: Q2/2019 Financial Report - page 3

Revenue has been increased from Q1/2019 by +20.7% to 397k CAD, working its way back from the dip of the previous quarter (329k CAD). With 678k CAD of net loss, we are in the expected range (-6.8% compared to Q1/2019), keeping Aequus at a pretty consistent revenue need of around 1.1Mio CAD per quarter in order to achieve breakeven.

Regarding revenue growth, we find ourselves back where we were around one year ago, but with a better perspective for growth in the upcoming quarters due to the increasing product portfolio:

Source: Q2/2019 MD&A - page 15

Balance sheet:

Source: Q2/2019 Financial Report - page 2

With 1,457k CAD of cash and cash equivalents, it seems obvious that another equity financing round will be required towards end of this year. Looking at the rather unfavorable conditions of the previous financing and the current share price, Aequus has to be careful not to fall down the spiral of debts and dilution during the upcoming 12-18 months. Delay of market entry for the products in the pipeline does not just mean delay in reaching the breakeven point. It also means additional dilution through equity financings and/or piling up debts at high interest rates, which both work against the goal of getting to breakeven and generating shareholder value.

At the current stage, I do not consider the status critical as the number of shares (96Mio, if you add the potential 16Mio from the May funding to the current 80Mio) is at a very reasonable amount, still, and debts are at acceptable levels as well.

Investment Opportunity and Risks Update

I'd like to point out - as in every article - that we are looking at a non-profitable penny stock in a high-risk sector. It should be obvious that this stock is not for risk-averse investors. If you invest in a company like Aequus, you need to be in the position to handle the full loss of your investment in worst case.

Despite the repeated delays, Aequus is still in a promising position to stand out from the crowd of TSX.V companies and to reach breakeven in 2020. Zepto has the potential to be a major driver. The collective basket of Medicom products shows an even greater potential, and the Evolve products are expected to enter the market towards the end of this year.

There are a number of things, however, that did not go as anticipated earlier this year:

Zepto has not yet generated significant revenue, and you may start wondering why the product cannot find any grip in the market after one year

Trokendi XR rose from the dead in Q1/2019 but went back to sleep again

Having Zepto as an uncertainty, revenue growth for 2020 will largely depend on the Medicom products. I started my investment because Aequus was not a "one trick pony" but had many independent potentials. Having a strong dependency on one product basket is something I usually try to avoid

Ongoing delay raises the concern whether Aequus will be capable to monetarize their pipeline within required time; it also means that stakeholders have to wait again longer, watching their investment being diluted over time

As a result, I adjusted my rating from "Very Bullish" to "Bullish". While the product pipeline progress looked predictable at the beginning of 2019, I do now have question marks on schedule and progress especially with Zepto and Trokendi. With these question marks in place, I feel it is not appropriate to provide any revenue projection at the very moment. I will come back to this approach once there is again more clarity on market entry and growth potential for various products. Instead, I am providing a bullish projection and a bearish projection for the upcoming 6-12 months.

Bullish Projection:

Aequus has another 9-12 month to demonstrate that they can translate their pipeline into revenue. If they manage to do so, patient shareholders will be rewarded.

One key element to success will be the approval of the Evolve products by Health Canada before end of 2019 and visible revenue growth towards 0.8-1Mio CAD per quarter in Q1-Q2/2020.

This would also remove the need for additional equity fundings in 2020 to cover for losses. Fundings might still be required to finance milestone payments or studies, but this would be an investment for future growth and value instead of covering operational losses.

Bearish Projection:

If Aequus fails to generate significant revenue out of Zepto and Evolve during the next 9-12 months, revenue may stay below 0.5-0.6Mio CAD per quarter until Q2/2020.

One reason could be failure to get regulatory approval for Evolve for any reason, or further delay in the process.

The revenue growth for the Sandoz products is stalling.

Aequus may need to do two equity fundings until mid-2020 and tumbles towards the spiral of debts and dilution without making progress on revenue growth.

I will closely observe the progress during the next 4-6 months. As long as Aequus creates results that keep us close to the bullish projection, I will be with them. Failure to do so will make me rethink the investment.

