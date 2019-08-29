Aurora Is Plagued By Sector Uncertainty

Aurora has an abysmal looking chart and could easily go much lower before going higher.

Intro

As trade tensions grow and investors are flocking to safer assets, the cannabis industry is significantly underperforming. In such a nascent, unproven industry, investors are extremely wary of putting their cash to work in this time of economic uncertainty.

To add to the negative sentiment surrounding the industry, recent earnings from Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) came in below expectations which let to a decrease in stock prices sector-wide. Even though Aurora (ACB) has reiterated its Q4 earnings to be on the higher end of management expectations, the cannabis sector tends to trade together.

With this said, Aurora is still expanding its business, which is seen in its recent acquisition of Hempco Foods and Fibre. Aurora is a well-managed growing business and could see considerable future stock appreciation, but for now, their ugly technical chart and sector-wide uncertainty will most likely lead to lower prices for Aurora.

Addition of Hempco Foods and Fibre

Announced on August 19th, Aurora purchased Hempco Foods in its entirety to help fuel their CBD business. According to the report, “Hempco will provide low-cost, high-volume raw hemp for the extraction of CBD". This is exciting that Aurora is moving forward with CBD products, especially with their prospective partnership with the UFC to study the healing effects of these Cannabinoids.

If proven healing effects come from the use of CBD on athletes, Aurora would be in a unique position to market CBD directly to UFC enthusiasts and establish a first movers advantage as a proven natural solution to treating pain and helping recover from injuries.

Sector Uncertainty

Unfortunately for the cannabis sector, global economic uncertainties have negatively impacted this space. With trade tensions between the United States and China increasing weekly, there is an exodus of capital out of high beta stocks and into safer assets such as gold and bonds.

This move of money between markets is clearly seen with the price of gold surging past $1,500 per ounce in recent weeks. On top of this, the US 10-year treasury note is trading below 1.5% conveying that investors want to deploy their money in a safe manner. On a global scale, there is over $15 trillion in negative-yielding debt meaning an investor would actually lose money by lending their cash. This shows that people are looking for safety, and the cannabis industry is just too volatile for these investors.

As for negative news coming directly from the cannabis industry, Canopy Growth posted a sequential revenue decline. For a space that is priced to grow at a rapid pace, Canopy Growth’s dismal Q1 earnings showed that the cannabis industry may not be experiencing this projected growth.

Although Aurora released a statement reiterating Q4 earnings and revenue to be towards the higher end of expectations, the market punished the entire sector for Canopy Growth’s report.

According to management:

the Company anticipates net revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of between $100 million and $107 million (net of excise taxes), compared to $19.1 million in the period ended June 30, 2018, and compared to $65.1 million for the previous quarter ended March 31, 2019. Fiscal Q4 2019 net cannabis revenue is expected to be between $90 million and $95 million, with growth anticipated across all key business segments including medical, both Canadian and international, and consumer markets. The Company anticipates total net revenues for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 to be between $249 million - $256 million. The Company expects to report that production available for sale for Q4 2019 will be at the upper end of the range between 25,000 kg and 30,000 kg, ahead of previous guidance of 25,000 kgs.

Now, to me, this all sounds extremely positive and I believe this could serve as a catalyst for not only Aurora but the entire cannabis industry. Fortunately for investors, Aurora reports on September 11th, but until then, Aurora is still facing downward pressures from the industry and their abysmal technical chart.

Technical Analysis

Aurora may have some positive news coming their way, but their stock is not conveying that. As seen below, it is below every major moving average and is moving lower in a downward channel.

Think or Swim

Aurora recently broke through a key level of support that served as a catalyst for a bounce on multiple occasions. The next key level of support seems to be the $4.70 range which would signal a decrease of over 17%. Although I find it hard to believe that Aurora would go that low, it serves as the next significant line of support.

Think or Swim

That line also coincides with the 23.6% Fibonacci level and conveys that if Aurora were to go that low, there is massive support.

Final Thoughts

Aurora seems to still be moving in the right direction as a company, but unfortunately, their stock price is heavily reliant on any news related to the cannabis sector. With trade tensions escalating and economic uncertainties growing, the cannabis sector may experience a movement of capital to safer assets.

As for Aurora specifically, I currently struggle to find a reason to invest in this stock. I believe that they will experience success long-term, but due to the negative sentiment in the cannabis sector and an ugly technical chart, I see this stock going lower before going higher.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.