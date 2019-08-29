Tesla: China Questions Arise

Perhaps the biggest item that Tesla (TSLA) watchers will be looking at over the final few months of this year will be the company's progress at its Shanghai gigafactory. The new facility is expected to start meaningful production of the Standard Range Model 3 in Q4, as the company looks to bring a cheaper Tesla EV to the Chinese market. Amidst a growing trade war, this new factory comes at an interesting time, with some major questions still to be answered.

Currently, Tesla offers three versions of the Model 3 in China, since the Long Range rear wheel drive version disappeared from the order page site last week. These vehicles must be imported from the United States, and the expected delivery date depends on how much inventory is there - the Long Range model shows a 1-4 week estimate, while the Standard Range shows as being available in September, and the Performance version in November. The Chinese Model 3 order page can be found below.

(Source: Tesla China Model 3 page, seen here, with Google translate used)

You can see that the cheapest version currently available goes for 355,900 Yuan, while the Chinese built vehicle is listed at 328,000 Yuan. Now there is a disclaimer there that the price is not final, so we'll see what actually happens in the next couple of months. There are a couple of major factors at play here that need to be discussed.

First of all is the increasing US / China trade war, which saw an increase in tensions last week. As a result, auto tariffs are set to rise again on US exported vehicles to China, which likely means Tesla will have to raise prices on the US built versions or take a significant hit to its margins. Unfortunately, demand may already be waning, because only 4 ships have left for China this quarter according to the Tesla ship tracker as opposed to 7 in Q2. Auto parts will also see some tariffs, so it will be interesting to see how much of the Shanghai built Model 3 is imported.

The other important item for Tesla China is the ongoing weakening of the Yuan, which can be seen in the chart below. If you remember above that US built Model 3, it has gone from a translated price of $53,119 at an exchange rate of 6.7 to a price of $49,707 at the current rate of 7.16. That's going to definitely impact average selling prices as well as margins a bit.

(Source: cnbc.com, see quote here)

The initial plan for the Shanghai gigafactory is 3,000 units per week, so we'll round to 150,000 units a year taking into account 2 weeks for factory maintenance. These vehicles are only going to be the Standard Range version, so that means they will be the lowest margin units of the line. If we assume that 328,000 Yuan price remains as is, which translates to $45,810, let's try to look at the financial impact.

With Model 3 gross margins currently around 20%, I've been modeling a gross margin for the Standard range at 12%. Assuming that price above and Tesla can get Shanghai gross margins to be 20% at that annual volume, given lower costs in China, you'd be looking at around $6.87 billion in additional revenues and $1.374 billion in gross margin dollars. Obviously there will also be additional operating expenses, interest costs, taxes, etc. that will factor in, so the final profit could easily be much lower.

Another thing to consider will be the loss of current revenues and gross margin dollars from those sales no longer going to China. Customers won't need to buy a Standard Range model 3 anymore from the US, and there may be a loss of some Long Range sales as well as consumers trade down. According to estimates, Tesla had over 13,000 Model 3 sales in the first half of the year in China, once it started shipping to that country a few months in. Most of those were likely the long range versions with the Standard Range not going international right away.

The China estimates link in the prior paragraph shows the country's leading EV vehicle at just under 50,000 sales in the first half of the year. However, that model goes for 215,000 Yuan, and there are a number of other decent range electric vehicles that go for much less than that, with new competitors also cropping up over time. At 328,000 Yuan, or perhaps more once the price is finalized, Tesla will need an incredible value proposition to get to 150,000 units a year. The BYD Qin Pro EV, for example, has a comparable range and price much lower than the Model 3, and it had just over 10,000 units in the first half of 2019.

In the end, Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory will be an interesting item to watch in the coming months. The US / China trade war has resulted in more tariffs, which likely means Tesla will be raising prices in China, especially thanks to the Yuan depreciation. The real question is can Tesla find demand for 150,000 units a year in China, given the Model 3 will be much more expensive than most EVs in that country. China's two leading EV unit sellers were under 50,000 units in the first half of the year, with one of them being 35% cheaper and the other being about 65% cheaper than the currently expected price of the China built Model 3. If Tesla can't get demand to a reasonable level, then the financial impact from the Shanghai gigafactory for the Model 3 will likely be limited once you consider the lost sales of US imported Tesla units.

