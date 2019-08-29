First Look At Peloton's IPO

However, this mega-growth has also come alongside massive losses. On a GAAP basis, Peloton lost nearly $250 million over the same period.

Peloton generated $915 million in revenues over the last twelve months, growing more than double relative to the prior year.

Peloton (PTON) has been a much-talked about company for years, even before its public IPO filing. The fitness company, best known for its high-end stationary bikes and connected spin classes, has been one of the New York tech scene's biggest success stories, and it has received backing from some of the biggest VCs and institutional money managers on both coasts. Peloton has been a "unicorn" for years, and next to Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), Pinterest (PINS), joins the list of highly anticipated private companies to go public in 2019.

Peloton is also (at least, attempts to define itself as) a category-breaker. Recognizing that hardware stocks have a very hard time on the market and tend to trade at low forward revenue multiples, Peloton's IPO filing makes mentions of its core hardware product scarce, and instead focuses on its connected fitness platform that it hopes will revolutionize our gym habits. In the opening pages of its S-1 document, the company lists itself as a technology company first:

Source: Peloton S-1 filing

This self-labeling isn't entirely inaccurate. A growing portion of Peloton's revenues are sourced from subscriptions to its hugely popular virtual spin classes, and over time the company has loosened its dependence on hardware. Over the past several years, Peloton has quadrupled its revenue base as owners of Peloton bikes have developed into a hugely enthusiastic, cult-like following. As Peloton's mix of subscription-based revenues have increased, so have its gross margins - allowing it to blur the lines between hardware and software, with the latter tending to generate more enthusiasm among investors.

This growing software focus has been among the main drivers that have compelled blue-chip backers to pour fortunes into this company. Since its founding only seven years ago in 2012, Peloton has raised a cumulative $995 million in VC funding, backed by titans such as Kleiner Perkins and Technology Crossover Ventures (TCV). Here's a look at the company's funding timeline below, courtesy of Crunchbase:

Figure 1. Peloton funding history Source: Crunchbase

Initial estimates peg Peloton's eventual IPO value at a whopping $8 billion, or about 9x its trailing twelve-month revenues. Its last recorded valuation, notched in its $550 million Series F round led by TCV, was $4 billion - implying that the company's value would have doubled in the span of just one year. This isn't entirely unrealistic - many mid-cap public tech stocks, including names like Anaplan (PLAN), have more than doubled their share prices since the start of the year.

Without more details on Peloton's pricing and offering structure, it's too early to tell whether the IPO will be one to buy. However, there's a lot we can learn now ahead of the offering by diving into the company's S-1 filing:

The Peloton growth story

Peloton has a bit of an un-traditional backstory. Unlike many technology unicorns, Peloton was not founded by an eccentric entrepreneur working out of a garage. Peloton's founder, John Foley, was previously an executive at Barnes and Noble, running the bookseller's e-commerce business. A fan of after-work spin classes, but too busy between work and a family to attend regularly, Foley decided to bring the spin experience home.

That simple idea spawned a business that has since garnered an impressive following of 1.4 million members. 511,000 of these members pay a monthly subscription fee to access Peloton's live spin classes. In fiscal 2019 (the year ended in June 2019), Peloton members completed a whopping 58 million workouts.

These workouts center around the Peloton Bike, launched in 2014 - two years after the company's founding. Here's a timeline from the S-1 filing showcasing the major milestones in Peloton's journey:

Figure 2. Peloton timeline Source: Peloton S-1 filing

Peloton reputed that, as of its most recent fiscal quarter, the average Connected Fitness subscriber completes twelve workouts a month - more than double the rate in 2017. The company frequently markets the Peloton experience as an investment that makes economic sense for frequent users, relative to paying for spin studios like SoulCycle.

Hardware

Of course, an investment in a Peloton bike isn't a small purchase. The most basic Peloton Bike package will set you back a cool $2,245, while upgraded packages come with accessories like shoes, weights and headphones. The company also offers a 39-month financing packages that help to defray the upfront costs of purchasing a Peloton bike, dividing the cost of the basic model into monthly payments of $58 at a 0% APR:

Figure 3. Peloton bike options Source: Peloton website

Each Peloton bike package also includes delivery and home set-up.

In 2018, Peloton also launched its first treadmill, aptly named the Peloton Tread. Unsurprisingly, the treadmill is even more expensive than the stationary bike, with the most basic package costing $4,295:

Figure 4. Peloton Tread options Source: Peloton website

Like the bike, the Peloton Tread also includes delivery and assembly, and buyers can choose a 39-month, 0% APR payment plan.

Peloton displays its hardware in showrooms, and there are 74 of them spread throughout the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Some of its showroom are "micro-stores" that showcase just a few products in as little as 300 square feet; other showrooms are full-blown stores that take up 1,500 to 2,000 square feet of retail space.

Software

Of course, Peloton's IPO documents focus much more on the company's content offerings rather than on hardware. Peloton customers splurging on thousand-dollar fitness equipment aren't finished there - they also subscribe to the company's virtual classes.

Peloton's Connected Fitness Subscription costs $39 per month - which the company likes to claim is cheaper than most gym alternatives. A quote taken from the company's S-1 filing:

Our monthly Connected Fitness Subscription at $39.00 is less expensive than most monthly gym memberships, a fraction of the price of a personal training session, and approximately the same price as one boutique fitness class for one person. Boutique studio fitness classes typically cost between $25.00 and $45.00 per class, per person and follow a rigid schedule whereas our monthly Connected Fitness Subscription covers the household and offers unlimited use, anytime, anywhere."

Peloton's class offerings span spin classes, running/treadmill classes, and other strength-related and general fitness offerings. Peloton produces all of its content in-house, generating more than 950 original programs per month from its production studios in New York and London. The company has a stable of 29 instructors, many of whom have become home celebrities:

Figue 5. Peloton instructors Source: Peloton S-1 filing

Peloton has quickly grown to over 511k paying subscribers. In the most recent quarter, Peloton's count of Connected Fitness subscribers grew at a breakneck 108% y/y pace. The company also reports fairly low churn of ~0.7 to 0.8% per month, which is more than offset by the rapid growth rate of new subscribers. Perhaps when customers make a $2,000 to $5,000 investment in bikes or treadmills, the sunk cost fallacy keeps them attached to their subscriptions regardless of frequency of use:

Figure 6. Peloton subscription metrics Source: Peloton S-1 filing

Financial overview

Of course, the meatiest part about Peloton's S-1 filing is its financials. Alongside the rapid revenue growth that we all expected, Peloton also revealed massive losses - though its net loss margins are far kinder than Uber's (UBER). Here's a look at the company's financials below:

Figure 7. Peloton financials Source: Peloton S-1 filing

Peloton just closed out its fiscal 2019, generating $915.0 million in revenues at a 110% y/y growth pace. Connected Fitness Products - or simply put, the sale of hardware products - grew to $719.2 million in revenues at a 106% y/y growth pace.

The company also likes to emphasize that its subscription revenues are growing faster than its hardware. Subscription revenues grew 126% y/y to $181.1 million in FY19, representing a 19.8% mix of total revenues - 130bps higher than 18.5% in the year-ago quarter.

You'll notice, however, that Peloton's subscription gross margins aren't exactly in-line with that of most software/SaaS companies, which tend to have margins in the 70-80% range. Peloton pays heavy royalty fees to license music for its classes, and the lease costs of its production studios also eat into the company's gross margins. In fact, the company's 42.7% gross margins on its subscription revenues are essentially in-line with the 42.9% gross margins that Peloton earns on hardware:

Figure 8. Peloton margin profile Source: Peloton S-1 filing

Hardware margins fell year-over-year due to a greater mix of treadmill sales - though over time, manufacturing efficiencies and greater scale should drive hardware gross margins higher. The fixed lease and music costs associated with subscription content production should also diminish as a percentage of revenues over time, allowing Peloton's subscription gross margins to move higher.

In the meantime, however, the company is shouldering heavy losses. In its efforts to chase growth, Peloton has dumped swaths of cash into sales and marketing, which grew 114% y/y to $324 million - its largest expense category, and climbing faster than revenue growth. Overall, the company lost a whopping $245.7 million on a GAAP basis in FY19, more than quintuple the prior year's losses.

Key takeaways

There's little doubt that Peloton's offering rounds out a long list of highly-anticipated unicorn IPOs in 2019. While the company's growth - and the fact that it manages to sell >$2,000 bikes and retain such a large portion of its $39/month subscriber base - is truly impressive, we also have to be wary of the fact that Peloton's overall margin profile is currently rather low, even in its subscription business. It's also uncertain if Peloton's growth will be able to survive if the world veers into a recession, as Peloton products are undoubtedly "luxury" items that is out of mass market reach.

More to come as more details on the Peloton offering are revealed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.