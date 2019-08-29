The Medicines Co. Continues To Rack Up Milestones As It Heads Towards Regulatory Filings

The Medicines Co. (MDCO) announced that it had achieved the primary and key secondary endpoints for its late-stage study using inclisiran to treat patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) or ASCVD-risk equivalents along with elevated bad cholesterol despite maximum tolerated statins (with or without ezetimibe). Detailed data will be revealed at an upcoming medical conference next week. That is when investors will get a detailed look into data, but for now, the key was to meet the primary endpoint which has been achieved. In addition to this, there are several milestones expected in the coming months which will be very bullish for the long-term prospects for the company.

Late-Stage Study Meets Endpoints Necessary For Regulatory Approval

The Phase 3 trial was known as the ORION-11 study, which recruited a total of 1,617 patients with ASCVD and high levels of LDL-C (bad cholesterol). Patients were treated with either a subcutaneous injection of 300 mg of inclisiran or placebo. The two primary endpoints were pretty much almost identical just slightly different measures. The one primary endpoint was looking to see a percentage change in LDL-C from baseline to day 510. The other primary endpoint was investigating to see a percentage change of LDL-C from baseline after day 90 and then up to day 540.

Both of these primary endpoints were met and as I highlighted above, detailed clinical data on the primary endpoints will be shown at the upcoming medical conference. This will be the European Society of Cardiology’s (ESC) Congress 2019. The detailed results, from this Phase 3 ORION-11 study, will be revealed on September 2nd of 2019. Despite the positive reaction in the stock after the announcement of all endpoints being met, I believe that the actual data being revealed will act as another positive catalyst.

What makes these results substantial is not just the fact that it met the endpoints, it is the quality of life improvement for these patients with ASCVD and high levels of bad cholesterol. That's because inclisiran is provided in the study initially and then given only 2 times a year as a treatment option. Think of these patients foregoing having to take daily, weekly, or monthly treatments.

Multiple Catalysts Are On The Way

I have already highlighted one of the catalysts above, which is the detailed data from the ORION-11 Phase 3 study coming up next week. However, there are several other catalysts along the way that I believe could possibly drive the stock price higher in the coming months. For example, there are still a few other late-stage studies which are set to report results using inclisiran in the current quarter. These are results from the studies of ORION-9 and ORION-10 respectively. Pending things go well with several of these other studies, The Medicines Co. anticipates regulatory filings for the U.S. territory by Q4 of 2019. Then an MAA filing for Europe in Q1 of 2020. The bullishness for ORION-9 and ORION-10 is because the independent data monitoring committee (IDMC) recently evaluated a planned safety analysis. It had noted that both of these studies should be completed without any modifications. I believe that several of these upcoming catalysts could be major drivers for further stock upside.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, The Medicines Co. had cash and cash equivalents of $319.3 million as of June 30, 2019. A big reason for the large amount of cash on hand is because of the public offering it had enacted. It sold 4.5 million shares of its common stock at a price of $33 per share. This helped the company to raise around $150 million before expenses. It believes that it has enough cash to fund its operations for the next 12 months from July 24, 2019.

The current cash on hand seems to be solid for the time being, but this won't last too long. With a year's worth of cash, I could possibly see The Medicines Co. raising additional funds 4 to 5 months before it runs out. Even then, the amount of cash on hand depends on a couple of ongoing litigations from a few companies as stated in the SEC filing. In essence, the company states that it may need additional funds with any negative outcome from pending litigation.

Conclusion

The Medicines Co. is in good shape as it has already been able to achieve both the primary and secondary endpoints in the most recently reported late-stage ORION-11 study. These patients with ASCVD and high levels of bad cholesterol need additional treatment options. They don't need to have additional treatment options just for the sake of creating alternatives. This population has a major problem. That problem being 80% of high-risk ASCVD patients not being able to deal with LDL-C levels appropriately. What that entails is that despite treatment with current standard of care treatments, the issue with LDL-C is not addressed.

Even further than that, about two-thirds don't respond well to cholesterol lowering treatments over a 1-year period. This means out of the 15.1 million patients possible in the U.S. alone, 12.7 million are not adequately treated with first therapy. The risk is that there is no guarantee that regulators will approve the drug upon submissions of the applications. Another risk is that there are a lot of lipid-lowering cholesterol drugs, such as statins, on the market that would compete against inclisiran. In my opinion, I can see inclisiran doing well. That's because of the convenience it offers. It can be given as a two-times a year treatment option. This should give it a good enough competitive advantage that it should do well in the market. Of course, this would only be possible if inclisiran ends up being approved.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.