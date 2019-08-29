Focus On The Long-Term Technicals In Delek US Holdings

We wrote about Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) back in March and asked the question whether shares at that time justified some long exposure. The share price back in March when that article was penned came in at just over $34 a share. Since then, the share price has come right back down to sub $31 levels.

Delek is definitely a cheap refiner and warrants renewed analysis here because of the recent pullback in the share price. We already delved into the dividend, for example, back in March and stated that the pay-out ratio from a cash flow perspective looked strong. Well, currently, over a trailing 12-month average, that pay-out ratio has dropped even further as it currently comes in at just over 15%.

Therefore, from an affordability point of view, despite the recent drop in the share price, the dividend looks strong. Furthermore, over the past four quarters, a net total of $124 million has been put towards the firm's debt while $355 million has been used to buy back company stock. Although these initiatives have resulted in less cash on the balance sheet, they certainly are encouraging.

Consensus concerning earnings remain in a downward trend over the next few years, but we always take these numbers with a pinch of salt in the refining industry.

On the technical chart, we either have a triple bottom in play (bullish) or a descending triangle which would be bearish. Being chartists, we believe that any possible fundamental that could possibly affect the price-action has already been embedded in the share price. Let's see which pattern appears to be shaping up at present.

If we look at the weekly chart above, we can see that Delek US Holdings has been making lower lows since mid 2018. However, price has been able to hold just above $29 a share for quite some time now. We have a nice divergence on the MACD indicator, but we do not have the same on both the RSI and volume indicators.

When a company's share price has been on the slide for months on end, I look to the volume numbers to see if traders are buying the weakness. It doesn't seem to taking place here in any big scale. Suffice it to say, if we were to break through support, we would have a descending triangle in play. Let's see the present action on the daily chart.

We have the Chaikin Money Flow oscillator inserted on the daily chart, and it doesn't make for pretty reading. The indicator calculates buying and selling pressure, and even though Delek's long-term lows are holding at present, selling pressure continues to mount.

However, there is more to meet the eye here. Why? Because we only move on a daily chart buying or selling signal when it matches up with the long-term chart. We have already seen the weekly chart, but nothing really stuck out. If we go to the long-term monthly chart, we can see that this stock has continued to make higher highs and remains in a solid uptrend. In fact, its money flow and volume numbers look encouraging here with the possibility of a symmetrical triangle being played out at present. The beauty of symmetrical triangles is that they have a time element involved. Therefore, we should get our answer pretty soon.

To sum up, we would advise traders not to focus too much on the daily charts here. Delek's long-term technicals remain bullish, which is why we would favor some type of reversal pattern here in due course.

