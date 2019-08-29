Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Has Strong Built-In Growth: Fashion District Is The First Of Several High-Impact Projects

As such, on a pro-forma basis, PREIT's dividend is covered on an FFO as well as AFFO/FAD basis.

Growth projects (Fashion District as well as other near-term high-impact redevelopments such as Woodland Mall) are anticipated to generate more than $30m of annual recurring NOI.

Spanning three city blocks in the heart of downtown Philadelphia, Fashion District is anticipated to generate more than $18 million of annual NOI, at Pennsylvania REIT's share.

Fashion District Philadelphia, an almost half a billion-dollar redevelopment of The Gallery in downtown Philadelphia project - 50/50 joint venture (JV) between Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) and Macerich (MAC) - is set to open in approximately 3 weeks on 19 September 2019. Spanning three city blocks in the heart of downtown Philadelphia, Fashion District will be an immersive, metropolitan shopping experience that combines style, dining, entertainment, and arts. This is no doubt a major milestone, marquee project for PREIT, both in terms of capital invested ($200-210m capital invested, at PREIT's share) and anticipated NOI ($18m+ NOI, at PREIT's share upon stabilization).

Redevelopments are working...

Before we analyze Fashion District and the benefits it brings together with other high-impact growth projects, it is important to emphasize that redevelopments are working both in terms of traffic and sales. For example:

at Moorestown Mall, the rent generated in the former Macy's store is 19 times the prior revenue, and traffic has improved by c. 5.7% through June 30, 2019, compared to the first six months of 2018.

At Capital City Mall, PREIT replaced Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ) with DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), PA Fine Wine and Premium Spirits, and Primanti Brothers as well as added the only Dave & Buster's (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the region. Comparable sales are up 8.2% compared to before PREIT started the development and traffic is up 9.4% on a YTD basis.

At Mall at Prince Georges, PREIT overhauled the inline tenant mix to bring in an assortment better aligned with the customer base. New tenants included: DSW, ULTA, Five Guys, Chipotle, &pizza, H&M, and Express Factory. Comparable sales are up over 23%, and NOI is up over 20%.

Significant boost to dividend coverage

PREIT has several near-term high-impact projects such as Fashion District and Woodland Mall. These growth projects are anticipated to generate more than $30m of annual recurring NOI. That's substantial. This NOI boost is significant relative to PREIT's size and current dividend payments and will provide a substantial boost to the dividend coverage ratio. PREIT, currently, pays a common dividend of $0.84/share annually, which translates to approximately $67m per annum in absolute terms based on the number of shares outstanding and also pays around $27.5m per annum in preferred dividends.

As such, the additional $30m+ NOI boost from growth projects more than covers the entire annual preferred dividends of $27.5m per annum, and almost covers 50% of the current common dividend of $67m per annum. As a result, on a pro-forma basis based on the current dividend policy, the FFO payout ratio is expected to be approximately 60% and the FAD payout ratio is expected to be below 90% in 2020.

Looking at historical NOI, FFO and CAPEX numbers to extrapolate future trends is of limited value, especially since all these growth projects are finally coming online and the company has been in transformation mode, replacing vacant anchor stores, etc. For example, growth CAPEX is set to fall substantially once all growth projects are delivered. Also, as outlined above, these growth projects will start producing cash flow, something that the market is not factoring in. Once the additional NOI/FFO boost from growth projects is reflected in the financial statements, I expect dividend yield compression to more normalized historical levels, which in other words mean substantial share price appreciation. Conventional wisdom dictates the market is forward-looking. Let's see.

What to expect from Fashion District Philadelphia?

Leases for approximately 90% of the leasable area are already signed or are in active negotiation. Tenants include Century 21, Burlington, Nike, American Eagle, Ulta, Round One, AMC Theater, H&M, Levi's, City Winery, Chickie's & Pete's, BurgerFi, Chick-fil-A, Oath Pizza, Freshii, la Madeleine, Pei Wei as well as many other retail, entertainment, and restaurant uses.

Visuals/renderings:

Aerial view:

I believe that most will agree that Fashion District is an impressive project. After all, PREIT is investing in downtown real estate. It can't get more city center.

Robust fundamentals/catchment:

44m tourists visit greater Philadelphia each year

22m commuters per year access public transportation via the mall's concourse level

$2bn in total development occurring in Market East neighborhood

6th largest MSA in the US

2nd largest downtown workforce on the east coast

450k college students in the region

3100 parking spaces attached or adjacent to the property

$170k average HHI of Center City residents

Conclusion

Following a multi-year aggressive portfolio re-positioning (value-enhancing redevelopments, remerchandising, and anchor replacement program), PREIT 'version 2.0' is an A-Mall company with a high quality portfolio including a strong open-air component, diverse tenant base (less focus on legacy retail such as apparel and more focus on lifestyle such as entertainment and dining), no unleased anchor/department stores and a clear deleveraging plan via densification initiatives (multifamily/hotel land sales which are non-dilutive as these land plots do not produce any cash flow) that could fetch up to $300m, around 3/4 of PREIT's current market cap!)

The Top 7 properties (including Fashion District projections) are anticipated to generate average sales well in excess of $600 PSF and produce around 2/3 of company-wide NOI. In another word, the majority of PREIT's NOI comes from truly A-Mall assets.

Growth projects will bring in more than $30m of additional recurring NOI, which more than covers the entire current preferred dividends ($27.5m per annum), and almost covers 50% of the current common dividend ($67m per annum). As a result, on a pro-forma basis and based on the current dividend policy, the FFO payout ratio is expected to be approximately 60% and the FAD payout ratio is expected to be below 90% in 2020. Management has guided several times that the current dividend is secure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am also long MAC, the JV partner of PEI in the Fashion District project