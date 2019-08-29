GE's Declines May Only Be Starting

Shares of General Electric (GE) have fallen sharply in the last few weeks following the news of accounting trouble highlighted by Harry Markopolos. However, the steep drop may be far from over.

Bearish Bets

The option betting taking place over the past five days suggests the stock still has further to fall. The $7 put options for expiration on September 20 have seen their open interest surge by almost 47,000 open contracts to a total of about 80,000 contracts. The stock would need to fall to a price of around $6.93 by the middle of September for the trader to break even if holding the options until expiration.

The last time I wrote on GE was on August 13, noting shares would fall. At the time, the stock was trading around $9.50. You can track all of my articles on GE and Seeking Alpha on this Google Spreadsheet I created. I also noted some further bearish betting in for Market Place service on August 16.

Additionally, the $7 put options for expiration on October 18 have seen their open interest increase by over 17,000 contracts to around 143,000 open contracts. For a buyer of those contracts to make a profit, the stock would need to fall to roughly $6.80.

Technical Weakness

The technical chart shows that the stock hit a wall of resistance at $10.60 and failed to break out of that region for months. Now, the stock has been trading lower in a channel and appears to be heading towards technical support around $7.60.

Also, the volume by price on the right-hand side shows that the region around $8.25 should be an extreme level of resistance, making it difficult for the stock to rise above that price.

Additionally, the relative strength index has been trending lower, a sign that bearish momentum is controlling the equity. It has yet to indicate a reversal of that trend.

Estimates May Be Too High

The big question for GE outside of the accounting issues raised is whether or not future earnings estimates are too high. Currently, consensus analysts estimate call for growth of 16.7% in 2020 and 24.3% growth in 2021. But those earnings estimates have been falling since the end of May.

However, revenue estimates have been falling at an even faster pace. That would indicate that either current earnings estimates are too high, or that GE is going to have to do an outstanding job at controlling its cost. Over the past few years, GE has not been able to get operating margin expansion. It seems odd to think that, at this point in time, GE is likely to see that in a meaningful way.

It would at least suggest that, potentially, those earnings estimates for future years are too high. It would also mean the stock's current forward one-year forward PE ratio is too low at 11.2, and the stock likely has further to fall.

The Risks to My View

Options trading is complex, and it is entirely how the heavy put activity is done to hedge an institution or fund that has gone long the stock. Additionally, should the stock rise above the $8.25, the technical chart suggest that shares could rise to around $8.85.

Whether you agree with the earnings and revenue thoughts, it is hard to deny that the momentum in the stock is clearly bearish, and the options bets are hard to ignore.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.