Kala Still Has A Shot To Reach Its Goal For Approval After Latest Setback

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) announced that the FDA had given it a complete response letter (CRL) for its dry eye disease treatment KPI-121 0.25%. While this was disappointing news for both the company and its investors, there is still another shot on goal. That is, it may be possible for the biotech to resubmit its NDA to the FDA after the completion of a phase 3 study. With that mind, there is still an opportunity to obtain FDA approval for this product. Even then, the company's already approved product by the FDA, known as INVELTYS, has seen a large increase in sales from one quarter to another.

Complete Response Letter Is Not A Major Setback

I believe that the CRL that was received for KPI-121 0.25% for the treatment of dry eye disease was not a major setback. The reason why I make that claim is because the FDA provided in its CRL that an additional phase 3 study would be needed to confirm efficacy of the clinical product. Now, had there been no phase 3 ongoing, I would have considered this CRL a game-changing setback. However, results from Kala's other phase 3 study are expected by the end of 2019. This phase 3 trial is known as STRIDE 3 and positive top-line data to be reported at the end of this year might help turn things around for the company. The bottom line is that there is still an opportunity for it to obtain marketing approval for KPI-121 0.25% in dry eye disease. The downside to this is that a potential resubmission to the FDA won't happen until at least the first half of 2020. On top of that, once the NDA is filed, it would take about six months for the next FDA review. An estimate would be that marketing approval for this treatment could be achieved towards the second half of 2020. Of course, that is only if the primary endpoint for the phase 3 STRIDE 3 study is met.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Kala Pharmaceuticals had cash of $118 million as of June 30, 2019. What puts Kala in a pretty good spot is that it already has an FDA approved product on the market known as INVELTYS. This ocular corticosteroid was approved back in January of 2019. Since then, it has seen a good amount of growth in terms of sales. Nothing too groundbreaking yet, but it is growing at a face pace. For instance, in the most recent Q2 2019 financial report, it noted that sales of INVELTYS were $2.1 million. This was a sharp increase of 50% compared to the prior quarter, where sales for the drug were $1.4 million. If sales continue to grow at this rate quarter over quarter, then it can only get much better from here. INVELTYS was approved to treat post-operative patients with inflammation and pain in the eye. It is given to patients twice-daily. The good thing is that the biotech is good on cash for a while now. It should be able to get the data readout and then possibly file its application again for FDA approval of KPI-121 0.25%. It expects that it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations through at least Q3 of 2020. Increased sales from INVELTYS should be a big help moving forward.

Conclusion

The CRL from the FDA for KPI-121 0.25% was definitely bad news for Kala. However, there is a chance that it can redeem itself. That's because data from another late-stage study, using the corticosteroid eye treatment, is expected by the end of 2019. If the primary endpoint is met, then data from this study should be sufficient in that the biotech will still have a path forward to file for FDA approval. The risk is that there is no guarantee that the upcoming phase 3 study will be successful. Even if it is successful, it will still have to go through the rigorous review process of the FDA yet again. Things are not all bad for the company, considering that it already has INVELTYS approved by the FDA to treat post-operative pain and inflammation. It is not yet making groundbreaking revenue for Kala, but it sales of the treatment are growing quarter over quarter.

As I highlighted above, revenue from Q1 of 2019 to Q2 of 2019 increased by 50%. There is a lot of market share up for grabs. This is evidenced by the fact that the number of ocular surgeries is expected to grow to 10 million by 2022. What chance does INVELTYS have to be successful? I will say that it has a very good chance. The reason why is because even though there are many other postoperative corticosteroids, they were approved to be given four times a day. On the other hand, INVELTYS is the first corticosteroid with twice-daily administration to be approved for postoperative inflammation and pain. The biotech will remain in good shape, even without FDA approval for the indication of dry eye disease. I believe that Kala will still be good in the long-term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.