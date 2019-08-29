Global Oil-On-Water Suggests Q4 2019 Deficit Will Be Massive

We estimate that OECD could see draws of up to ~200 mbbls for H2 2019.

Since we've made the improvement on June 14th, we have seen much more accurate estimates from our US weekly crude storage estimates.

EIA reported a bullish crude draw report today of -10 mbbls. This was slightly higher than our estimate of -9 mbbls.

Welcome to the OOW edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Over the span of 2 months, our estimate has actually been lower than EIA's. Going forward, we are trying to improve on our preliminary estimates. We hope to get the 3-4 week outlook locked down so that this becomes a tradeable edge. For the time being, our oil trading portfolio has not done what we expected.

For today's issue, we want to focus more on the global oil outlook, namely global oil-on-water.

At the moment, we are seeing the oil-on-water excluding floating storage deficit y-o-y oscillate between 20 to 40 million bbl deficit. Since July, global crude inventories have drawn ~80 mbbls. This is on pace to put Q3 2019 at +1 mb/d deficit.

But more importantly, it's where we are headed that counts. This is where we turn to global oil-on-water. By our estimate, Saudi crude exports in Q4 2018 were ~7.7 mb/d, while this Q4 may be as low as ~6.5 mb/d. This would represent a delta of ~1.2 mb/d y-o-y in Q4. Over the span of 90 days, this equates to 108 million barrels. Now if we look at global oil-on-water and assuming all other variables stay constant, the delta in Saudi alone would push us near the ~900 mbbl level for global oil-on-water excluding floating storage.

This would then represent the -100 million bbl delta we discussed previously.

If this figure turns out to be correct, then OECD inventories could draw as high as ~200 mbbls from July to December. This would be exacerbated by the US where we continue to see US crude storage headed below ~380 mbbls by year-end.

In addition, despite tightening US crude fundamentals, US crude export arbs remain wide open indicating that the need for increased US crude exports remains very strong.

This further boosts our confidence of our year-end US crude storage projections.

We can then relay all of this info into our interpretation of physical timespreads for Brent and we can see the shortage for crude take place.

Again, none of this information should be used in isolation. We must look at the data holistically, and in this case, the current set-up supports our view that global inventory draws should continue.

In the case that US crude storage falls below ~380 mbbls, we see WTI rising to ~$75/bbl. Even if you take into account macro concerns and the lack of CTA buying, we get price support of ~$65 to ~$70/bbl. Eventually, the fundamental tightness will squeeze prices higher, so while the ~8% discount may last today, the fair value continues to rise.

