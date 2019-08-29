Elastic: Big Beats Continue

Elastic also remains one of the software companies with the highest net expansion rates in the industry, at above 130%.

On a constant currency basis, Elastic's revenues grew more than 60% y/y, reflecting the fact that Elastic still has a large portion of its market opportunity untapped.

After taking a hit last quarter, in-app search company Elastic (ESTC) has finally made its comeback. The Dutch-based software developer behind Elasticsearch has defied a slowing global economy in which many similarly-sized software companies have complained of macro headwinds and "sales execution issues," and instead continued growing at a breakneck pace of >60% y/y on a constant currency basis. Though still ~15% below year-to-date highs, Elastic has jumped approximately 7% since earnings and is up ~30% for the year:

In my view, this is the beginnings of a long recovery rally for Elastic. With shares picking up steam again on the back of strong results, investors should re-examine the bullish narrative for Elastic and buy on the upswing.

Doubling down on the Elastic bullish thesis

I tend to frame the bullish thesis for this company around two central angles. First, Elastic is hands-down one of the fastest-growing companies in the software sector. It's no longer all that small, either - at a ~$400 million annual revenue run rate, a >60% y/y top-line growth rate is impressive. For some context, Alteryx (AYX) - a longtime investor favorite and one of the most expensive stocks in the software sector, trading at well over 20x forward revenues - is growing at roughly ~50% y/y at a similar revenue scale.

At the same time, Elastic also has the potential to grow profitably. Its "land and expand" business model makes its unit economics incredibly favorable. Software investors will be familiar with this term, which refers to when a software company initially signs on smaller deals with new customers just to get their foot in the door. Over time, these customers add seats or increase utilization, leading to increased billings. Because these renewals and upsells generally require less effort from Elastic's sales teams, this is a more profitable avenue of growth than new business.

The strength of Elastic's "land and expand" strategy is aptly measured by the company's >130% net retention rate, which means that on average, Elastic's existing customer cohort adds 30% on top of their existing subscription in their renewals. Add that to the fact that Elastic is a very sticky product - its infrastructure runs the search methodology in customers' applications, and is very difficult to root out - and you also have a software platform with very little churn.

Viewed from that lens, Elastic is very similar to Twilio (TWLO), whose shares have multiplied by nearly 10x since its IPO in 2016 (as a reference point, Elastic is at about 2.5x its original IPO price of $36). Twilio's PaaS solutions also form the backbone of its customers' applications, supplying the technology that enables apps to send text messages or make voice calls to customers. Twilio also has a similarly high net retention rate, indicating that the company grows alongside its customers that expand their usage.

Guidance lift

In a nutshell, there's a lot to like about Elastic as a long-term hold. In a reflection of the large market opportunity ahead of it as well as the company's swift execution in growth, Elastic has also just raised its full-year revenue outlook to $406-$412 million:

Figure 1. Elastic guidance update Source: Elastic 1Q20 earnings release

This guidance range represents a stellar growth range of 49-52% y/y (again, a huge growth rate for a >$400 million revenue scale, evoking similar strength seen at Twilio when it was at that scale), and is a significant increase relative to a prior guidance range of $397-$403 million (+46-48% y/y). And given Elastic's pattern of "beat-and-raise" quarters, barring any economic meltdown it wouldn't be surprising to see Elastic finish out the year somewhere closer to 55-60% y/y growth.

Of course, investors are paying handsomely for that growth. At present levels, Elastic is trading at a market cap of $6.84 billion; after netting out $317.3 million of cash on Elastic's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $6.52 billion.

This represents a valuation multiple of 15.8x EV/FY19 revenues against the high end of Elastic's revenue guidance range. However, when companies are growing as fast as Elastic, near-term valuation multiples are less meaningful. For example, if we assume Elastic achieves the high end of its guidance this year and grows another 40% y/y in FY21, we arrive at an FY21 revenue estimate of $577 million and an 11.3x revenue multiple based on FY21 revenues - which is a much more palatable valuation.

Nor is Elastic the most expensive of software stocks. As previously mentioned, Twilio is a good comp due to being a similar infrastructure "land and expand" play, though its slightly lower valuation multiple is tempered by the fact that Twilio carries lower gross margins; Alteryx is another comp with similar growth rates and scale. Several other high-growth software stocks, including Coupa (COUP) and Anaplan (PLAN), trade at higher valuation multiples than Elastic:

Among the hyper-growth stocks, Elastic actually represents one of the most compelling value plays.

Q1 download: gradually transitioning to SaaS without sacrificing growth

Here's a look as well at the company's latest results:

Figure 2. Elastic 1Q20 earnings Source: Elastic 1Q20 earnings release

Revenues grew 58% y/y on an as-reported basis to $89.7 million, far exceeding Wall Street's expectations for $83.5 million (+47% y/y) by an eleven-point margin. It's worth noting as well that last quarter, Elastic also beat expectations by a ten-point margin. FX headwinds are also weighing on the company this quarter; on a constant currency basis, Elastic noted that its revenues would have grown at a 62% y/y pace.

Billings growth also clocked in at 51% y/y, and two points stronger at 53% y/y assuming constant currencies:

Figure 3. Elastic billings growth Source: Elastic 1Q20 earnings release

Note that Elastic reported that Q1 represented a huge prior-year headwind to billings growth due to a one-time services update in 1Q19, which Elastic's CFO quantified to be in the "mid single digits." Absent this headwind, billings growth would have continued at last quarter's 57% y/y pace (also suggesting that Elastic's high end of guidance, at only 52% y/y, is quite conservative). This headwind is also expected to fade as Elastic moves past Q1.

Elastic has also been transitioning to a SaaS delivery model and slowly phasing out license deals, which investors will also be pleased with. Transitions to subscription-based billings typically carry a near-term headwind to revenue growth, though Elastic seems not to have been heavily impacted - over the long term, however, a greater mix of SaaS revenues will greatly stabilize and smooth out Elastic's growth. Per CEO Shay Banon's remarks (emphasis added on key points) on the Q&A portion of the Q1 earnings call:

As you mentioned, the SaaS business was really strong for us from a revenue perspective and that's something that we're actually quite pleased about. Broadly as I think about the mix shifts in the business, the shift for us has really been gradual in terms of how we see the SaaS business growing and increasing in terms of mix [...] But broadly speaking, we continue to emphasize growth on the SaaS side of the house. We continue to see customer demand and customer retention more towards SaaS and then self-managed. That said, the lion's share of our business is self-managed and a lot of customer workloads are on the self-managed side of the house. So we continue to be agnostic with respect to customer preference, but from a customer demand perspective, we are seeing SaaS demand be higher than that for on-prem deployments."

Elastic's investments in its SaaS capabilities have temporarily hit its margin profile. Pro forma operating margins hit -27% this quarter, seven points worse than -20% in the year-ago quarter. Broadly speaking, however, Elastic's margin profile is "tracking well relative to our expectations," per the company's CFO - and despite the margin hit, Elastic's pro forma EPS of -$0.32 still came in well ahead of Wall Street's expectations of -$0.42.

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about Elastic as the company continues to grow at a ~50-60% y/y growth pace, maintaining its huge expansion rates within its existing customer base, and doubling down on growth outside the U.S. (the company just added server capacity in London and Tokyo). The bar is also fairly low for Elastic - the fact that its billings growth rates are coming in higher than the high end of Elastic's revenue guidance implies plenty of opportunity in the back half of the year. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ESTC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.