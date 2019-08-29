MJardin Group, Inc. (MJARF) Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCQX:MJARF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call August 29, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ali Mahdavi - IR

Adrian Montgomery - Chairman and Interim-CEO

Conference Call Participants

Bobby Burleson - Canaccord

Operator

Good day everyone, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the MJardin Group Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

At this time, I like to turn the conference over to Ali Mahdavi. Please go ahead.

Ali Mahdavi

Thank you, good morning everyone. Joining me this morning is MJardin Group's Chairman and Interim-Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Montgomery.

If you have not seen the second quarter 2019 news release which was issued earlier this morning, it is available on the company's website @mjardin.com, as well as on SEDAR along with our MD&A and financial statements. I would also like to remind you that a replay of this call will be accessible until midnight on September 12, 2019.

This information as well as Management's remarks will also be posted on our website under the Investor Relations tab. Following Management's remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to join the queue for questions. Please note that we are limited in time and we'll try to answer as many questions as possible.

Before we begin we are required to provide the following statements regarding forward-looking information which is made on behalf of MJardin Group Inc. and all of its representatives on this call. Remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information of our future events or the company's future performance. This information is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially.

Any information regarding forward-looking statements is made as of date of this call and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Please read the forward-looking statements and risk factors in the MD&A as these outline the material factors which could cause or would cause actual results to differ. The company will not provide guidance regarding future earnings during today's call and Management does not anticipate providing guidance in future, quarterly or interim communications with investors.

I'll now turn the call over to Adrian.

Adrian Montgomery

Thanks Ali and good morning to everyone.

Want to thank you for taking the time to meet with us today and first I'd like to outline the agenda for today's call. Today we’re going to walk through our Q2 results of 2019. We’re going to talk about our summary of revenues. We're going to review the milestones completed this past quarter and we’re going to review our continued work on streamlining our operations.

So first, I will discuss the Q2 2019 financials. Our 2019 Q2 revenue is made up largely from the company's historical cultivation management services. However, Canadian cannabis sales continue to contribute to revenue with 7% of this quarter's revenue attributable to Canadian operations.

Revenue in Q2 of this year increased 31% from the same period a year ago, a 7.6 million compared to 2018. This increase is due to expansion of the managed services provided in Colorado, as well as new contributions from the Canadian business.

As we previously disclosed in August 2018, the company also entered into a transaction to acquire a cultivation facility in Nevada Cheyenne transaction. The company did not recognize any revenue from the facility in the second quarter of 2019 but the transaction had not closed.

Subsequently the licenses from GreenMart of Nevada, LLC were transferred to MJardin on July 23 of this year. Now that the transfer has been completed, we expect to recognize revenue from this facility beginning in the third quarter of this year.

In Canada, the company recognized approximately 500,000 in sales of wholesale cannabis to other licensed producers from the WILL Cannabis facility in Ontario. In addition, the AMI facility in Halifax, Nova Scotia recognized its first sale during the quarter to another license producer for approximately 1.3 million.

With respect to our operations outlook for the duration of 2019, Management expects the following: one, the managed service business will remain relatively stable quarter-over-quarter as our cultivation facilities in Canada and the U.S. come online, the managed services will decline as a percentage of our overall revenue. Number two, cultivation facilities will experience significant ramp up in production at December 2019 with revenues increasing through Q1 of 2020 as construction is complete and facilities are fully operationalized.

Number three, the company is on target to exit Q4, 2019 at a production run rate of approximately 6,500 kilograms that is a 7% reduction from the information we provided in Q1 of 7,000 and while a slight decrease we will take you through that subsequently.

Number four, our revised exit rate is due to delays in licensing from Health Canada for certain facility expansions, as well as some vendor delays in the delivery of equipment. We do not anticipate these delays impacting 2020 production.

Net loss for the quarter was 15.6 million or a loss of $0.20 per share compared to a net loss of 4.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. Dematerial non-cash and one-time items during the quarter were share-based compensation of 12.7 million and a gain on loan modification stemming from our senior debt amendment of 8.1 million.

This share-based compensation expense relates to restricted share units which were issued during 2018 and are not representative of additional compensation issued by the company. The adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was $4.1 million, compared to the positive $0.4 million for the same period in 2018.

So now I would like to talk to you about our business. As communicated to you all in our Q1 earnings call earlier this summer, my objective and the management teams objectives this year has been to stabilize the business to execute on our facility build-out plan to shift how we strategically allocate capital, and to relentlessly focus on revenue and address costs an SG&A.

Our team continue to focus on these objectives throughout Q2. So in terms of delivery on our milestones, couple of highlights for you. We made considerable progress on the retrofit of the remaining nine grow rooms at WILL in Brampton. Construction will be completed by the end of the fourth quarter and production estimates of approximately 3,000 kg dry flower annually, exiting the fourth quarter.

As you know, and as we touched upon, we announced the acquisition of Cannabella, a leading Nevada provider of edible and other derivative products, which we expect the closing early Q4 of 2019, which was an accretive transaction that nicely complemented our pre-existing footprint in Nevada.

We also completed our first sale at Halifax at the Halifax AMI facility, and we remain ahead of schedule on Phase 1 with Phase 2 expected to come online by the end of the fourth quarter. We also completed construction and submitted an evidence of readiness package for Health Canada approval and issuance of cultivation and processing licenses for our growth facility.

We also successfully completed the license transfer for our Cheyenne facility. We announced joint venture partnership with the Chippewas of Rama First Nation is designed with a planned 94,650 square foot cannabis campus. We started the draft licensing applications and construction is expected to begin in early Q4 2019.

And as we announced yesterday, we have signed LOI for a strategic joint venture for our Warman, Manitoba facility, which includes a de-risked construction and asset plan and an expansion strategy that will allow us to play higher up in the value chain and offer more high margin refined products with the ability to rapidly scale production at minimal cost.

The second focus has been to stabilize the business. And our first priority towards stabilizing the business is to revert to our core competency in growing high yield premium cannabis, as cultivation is the core in the history of MJardin. To that end, MJardin continues to develop the company's downstream supply chain.

Currently, we are in the late stages of finalizing our first long-term supply agreement in the EU, for the balance of 2019, we plan to continue to leverage our reputation for high quality, high THC, consistent cultivation, to secure long-term supply contracts at competitive rates to both hedge our Canadian price exposure and drive shareholder value.

We've also prioritized on the side of stabilizing the business, the reduction of our corporate spend, and to create efficiencies there in and that was a focus that we've talked about right from the beginning of certainly my involvement in the business. And we've successfully implemented cost reductions announced in Q1 for the 47% reduction in SG&A compared to the prior quarter.

And with an ongoing focus on cost management, I believe in Q1 we talked about a run rate, getting our run rate SG&A to $12 million and we're firmly on track to do that. And that's been an area of focus for the business as you know. Our third priority has been to focus on what I would call smart capital allocation. In keeping with our theme of continued smart capital allocation, a recent Warman announcement is a good example, an excellent example.

Our new plan allows for a more diverse product mix with more resilient and robust pricing at a fraction of the original cost. This facility and the new plan is highly scalable and flexible with the ability to double oil production both quickly and cost effectively to address the downstream refined product market. Also, by pursuing EU GMP certified extraction, you've ensured optionality and end sales, without sacrificing the ability to rapidly increase production if the market demand supports this.

The fourth area for us and the management team has been the reiteration of our refocus strategy. MJardin remains a timing story in terms of bringing our assets on stream and perhaps that's by design are now coming online in Canada and Nevada will continue over the next 12 months.

We retained sufficient liquidity to fully enact our 2019 capital plan with no plans to increase balance sheet leverage. On any asset sales that we contemplate will be in line with our previously disclosed, IIP and Warman sale leasebacks were MJardin made dispose of non-core assets, a routine usage of these for commercial purposes.

At no time will MJardin sacrifice the long-term profitability of the company by disposing the key assets at discount pricing. The company will also begin to pay down senior debt once all capital projects are completed exiting Q2 2020.

MJardin remains committed to its First Nation’s partnerships, I've spoken a few times about Warman and have been remiss in talking about our excellent partner in the Peguis First Nation. We're excited to be expanding our relationship with them and are grateful for their belief in the story.

But we're also excited to report progress in our previously announced partnerships with Rama, Peguis and that and look forward to fully operationalizing our facilities. As you know, I am the Interim CEO. The board has engaged the leading executive search firm to find a permanent replacement and the company remains selected looking for an individual who can continue the progress, we've made over the past six months and ultimately grow MJardin into the market leader we believe we are poised to be.

Ali Mahdavi

Operator, with that we will open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll go first to Bobby Burleson with Canaccord.

Bobby Burleson

Yes, good morning. So just going to talk about Warman, can you kind of go into timing around, where do you expect to be operational there? Is there any change in terms of timing with this agreement? And are there milestones and stipulations that that come into play with the new agreement for the financing?

Company Representative

Bobby, it's [indiscernible]. I will take that one. So in terms of timing, we remain essentially the same as we were prior, we believe by will be operational by Q2 next year. And as far as fundings received, there is no timing aspects to the construction CapEx. There is more like potential bonuses to MJardin for meeting expectations and timelines. But there's no ties, their funding is not tied to various tranches of the construction. So we remain on track to be operational at Q2 2020.

Bobby Burleson

And then in terms of that, what kind of revenue contribution you are expecting in Nevada this year?

Company Representative

Expect it to be about a 1.25 million for the balance of the year, so $2 million from Cheyenne 2019.

Bobby Burleson

Okay. And the pricing environment Nevada can you just maybe walk through what you guys are seeing in terms forward-looking your wholesale pricing trends?

Company Representative

Yes, we're seeing really it’s approximately I believe $1,500 to $1,600 a pound on the wholesale market with about $500 a pound for trim. We're currently in the process of establishing package products or packaging lines so we can move away from strictly wholesale pricing, we expect not to be.

Bobby Burleson

Can margin therapy be pretty significantly different for you?

Company Representative

Yes, I think as we move away, you are looking at a very material increase in the margins. I believe we'll have that online by roughly Q1 of next year, we'll be [indiscernible] package products out of the facility.

Bobby Burleson

Okay, great. And then any update on like derivative products in Canada what was changing here towards the end of the year. How are you guys positioned to capitalize on more demand for oil and non-flower?

Adrian Montgomery

Yes, thanks Bobby, I think - it’s Adrian, I think the answer to that question was one of the strategic reasons for the relook of the Warman plan. Obviously, we see that addressable market being significant and growing and now with the new Warman plan and the fact that we have it locked allows us to handle that with also the optionality to respond very quickly and with minimal incremental CapEx to expanding our oil production capabilities. So we actually think that with the new and improved Warman plan we’re really well positioned for that.

Bobby Burleson

Okay, great. Last one from me is Colorado, is there an update on the likelihood and potential timing around being able to roll those assets on to your balance sheet?

Adrian Montgomery

I think November 1st is definitely a day, we all have circles in our calendars that's when the legislation allows for us to do that. We think we’re definitely in constructive dialogue with third-party to do that and we’ll keep you guys updated but certainly from a legislative and regulatory perspective, November 1st is the day we’re focused on.

Operator

It appears there are no further questions at this time. That concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Adrian Montgomery

Thank you.