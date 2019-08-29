Physicians Realty Trust: Specialty hREIT With Strong Dividend Yield

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is an income-oriented healthcare REIT with main interest in the medical office building segment, which is amongst the fastest growing segments in the arena. The REIT not only generates robust free cash from operations, but it also has solid track record of paying dividend, making it an ideal contender for an income-oriented portfolio.

The Portfolio Composition

Physicians Realty Trust is heavily invested in the medical office building segment with minor interest in hospitals and LTACH. Medical office buildings constitute 93 percent of Physicians Realty Trust's portfolio, making it highly dependent on the macro environment factors prevailing in the segment. However, fortunately for Physicians Realty Trust, the MOB segment is currently going through a bullish phase and is expected to keep up the momentum in the coming time period.

Source: REIT Website

The medical office building segment mainly involves dealing with outpatients. The buildings are leased out to medical practitioners, which tend to provide lower cost patient care than traditional hospitals, making them popular among patients. The sector is expected to benefit from various macro factors such as increase in older population and preference towards outpatient services. Further, healthcare expenditure is also bound to increase due to various provisions of the Affordable Care Act. It is expected that the over-65 population will witness more than 50 percent increase in its numbers in the United States.

Apart from the relative stability of the sector, the quality of tenants is another key performance indicator for hREITs. Physicians Realty Trust has most of its leases tied in long-term contracts, ensuring that the REIT continues to receive rental income on regular basis. The REIT's major tenants are investment grade, making its leases more secure. Further, its properties are located in major campuses which generally are able to attract higher rent. The REIT is also able to extract better value from its properties as nearly three quarters of its buildings are leased on a triple-net basis. The triple-net lease system makes the tenant responsible for meeting expenses such as insurance, maintenance and taxes, meaning that the REIT is able to have a higher margin since it does not need to pay for these expenses.

The Financials

Physicians Realty Trust reported its total revenue for the second quarter at $94.9 million while its net income per share stood at $0.04 on a fully diluted basis. Its net income for the second quarter stood at $7.3 million, down from net income of $12.1 million for the second quarter 2018. However, it should be noted that the decline was mainly due to the adoption of ASC 842, which led to the REIT recognizing certain non-recurring write-offs lowering net income by $9.4 million.

However, for the purpose of evaluating the performance of hREITs, funds from operations are considered to be a better metric. After adjusting for non-recurring write-offs, the REIT announced its normalized FFO at $40.0 million or $0.21 per share and OP unit. The REIT performed operationally well as it reported 96 percent occupancy rate for its portfolio. During the quarter, Physicians Realty Trust also acquired two operating healthcare properties for $23.3 million while it disposed of two of its properties for $12.5 million. The REIT paid $0.23 in dividend per common share and OP unit. The dividend outlook for Physicians Realty Trust remains strong, and the payout is not expected to be negatively impacted in the near future.

The Challenges

While the MOB segment is highly lucrative and is expected to show strong growth in the near future, it also has low entry barriers. In past couple of years, the segment has attracted a number of big healthcare REITs. Major hREITs such as Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) are actively augmenting their presence in the sector as they undertake major acquisitions. These developments are expected to fuel intense competition, which may lead to consolidations and subsequent exits in the segment. Physicians Realty Trust investors should remain aware that the REIT is almost fully invested in the MOB segment, with very little diversification. This means that Physicians Realty Trust is highly susceptible to any negative development in the area, and due to low diversification, the REIT may not be able to balance the loss against gains in other areas. While investors may hedge this risk by carrying out personal diversification, they still need to remain careful about this peculiar feature of Physicians Realty Trust.

Another factor which needs to be kept in mind is that Physicians Realty Trust stock is currently trading at a P/E ratio of over 60, making it a relatively expensive stock. However, even at this elevated pricing, the stock still provides impressive dividend yield ratio of more than 5 percent. This robust yield ratio shows the fundamental strength of the REIT stock. Further, the dividend paid by the REIT is amply covered by its free cash from operations, thus providing security to the investors.

Investment Takeaway

Physicians Realty Trust is an established REIT with solid dividend payment history and consistently growing FFO. While the rate of growth may have slowed down a little in the recent past, the REIT is all set to regain its pace, thanks to its dominant position in the highly lucrative medical office building segment. Apart from receiving regular income in the form of dividends, investors may expect to yield solid capital gains as well since the stock has shown strong moves in the past. Overall, Physicians Realty Trust offers an attractive investment opportunity for income-oriented investors looking at a medium- to long-term horizon. However, as the REIT is highly concentrated in one single sector, which though highly lucrative, may make the investment a little riskier, it is mainly recommended for investors with above-average risk appetite. Investors may also diversify their risk by ensuring that their portfolio consists of investment tools belonging to different categories.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts works to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.