Another New Fear Behind Gold's 'Fear Factor'

After a welcome breakout from a 2-week trading range, a summer rally for the precious metals sector continues to gain strength even as the global equity market stumbles. The recent plunge in U.S. small cap stocks is a reflection of the internal weakness plaguing equities; it’s also one of a growing list of factors behind the rally in the precious metals sector. In this report we’ll examine the main drivers behind the latest push to new multi-year highs in the price of gold.

Investors in risk assets can’t seem to catch a break this summer. Every time the stock market appears ready to launch a rally, a renewed outburst of volatility occurs due to the latest developments in the U.S.-China trade war. While investors have lately focused on the stability in the benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) for the last couple of weeks, there have been some troubling signs of weakness below the market’s immediate surface.

Consider for instance the fact that the small cap Russell 2000 Index (RUT) fell to its lowest level since January on Aug. 27. The relative weakness evident in the Russell is troubling due to the historical tendency for small caps to lead the large cap S&P 500. Not surprisingly, safe havens like gold and U.S. Treasury bonds showed signs of being snapped up on the same day that the small cap stocks sagged.

Another sign that there is growing weakness below the market’s surface can be seen in the dangerously large number NYSE stocks making new 52-week lows. In recent days there have been far more stocks making new lows than new highs, which is always a sign that there is concerted selling pressure taking place somewhere in the broad equity market. Most of the selling right now appears to be concentrated in the energy and retail sectors. If it continues much longer it’s almost certain to spill over into other areas of the stock market.

Below is a 4-week rate of change (momentum) indicator of the NYSE 52-week highs and lows. This indicator suggests that the near-term path of least resistance for stock prices is down. This is based on the observation that the 52-week new highs and lows have historically underscored the net demand for equities. With demand for stocks apparently on the wane – and energy and retail stocks being liquidated – stocks in general will also face potential selling pressure in the very near term.

Commodities, too, are under pressure, partly because of the diminished demand due to the manufacturing slowdown in China and other emerging countries. The decline in the overall price level of commodities as measured by the S&P GSCI Commodity Index (GNX), below. The declining trend in GNX illustrates how much of a problem low inflation has been for the global economy, for weak commodity prices are hurting many emerging nations which depend on them for export, particularly agricultural commodities.

The fact that the leading safe havens – gold and U.S. Treasuries – are rising while stocks and other commodities stumble is proof enough that investors are desperately seeking safety in an uncertain world. And thankfully for gold investors, there’s no shortage of fear to feed the continued rush to the safe havens. Anxieties range from concerns over geopolitical instability in Iraq, to a political crisis in Argentina, and of course, the ever-present fear that the U.S.-China trade war will erupt into an outright global recession. This continued “bull market” in fear is what is fueling gold’s move back toward its previous all-time high at the $1,920 level.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Market ETF (EEM), meanwhile, is another reflection of how fragile the state of the global equity markets are right now. With so much uncertainty surrounding the potential economic impact of newly announced trade tariffs, investors are hedging equity market risk by moving into gold. The following graph shows that EEM and the gold price (GC00) have been moving inversely to one another since late May, when trade war fairs were revived. This provides anecdotal evidence that gold’s fear factor is strong indeed and is the primary motive force behind its bull market at this time.

Meanwhile, Britain’s FTSE stock market index has been particularly hard hit by selling pressure in recent months. The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU), a proxy for Britain’s equity market, is some 12% below its year-to-date high as of late August. Concerns over Britain’s strategy for exiting the European Union have been among the reasons for this soft performance. The stock markets of Germany and other European nations have also been in decline this summer as the euro zone remains vulnerable to recent trade war developments.

Everywhere one looks, it seems, equity markets are falling victim to bad news. The recent 50% spike in the VIX Volatility Index (VIX) only served to underscore the extent to which unwelcome political news is able to move stocks. It also serves as a further argument for owning gold in this period of growing political and financial market instability.

As long as political events in Asia, Europe and the U.S. continue to drive investor uncertainty, gold will have strong continued support in the coming months. The latest increase in stock market selling pressure, especially in the small cap segment, provides yet another support for gold’s fear factor. With the global trade outlook as unsettled as it has been all year, investors are justified in maintaining intermediate-term (3-6 month) long positions in gold and gold mining equities.

On a strategic note, I’m currently long gold via the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). For this ETF I’m using a level slightly under $27.75 level as a stop-loss on an intraday basis. Participants who haven’t done so should also book some profit in GDX after its impressive run of the last few weeks.

