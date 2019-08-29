Anaplan: Intolerable Valuation

Revenue growth of 46% y/y was impressive and held to last quarter's growth rates, but much of this growth has already been priced into Anaplan's stock.

Shares of Anaplan fell more than 5% after reporting Q2 earnings, despite a "beat-and-raise" that smashed Wall Street's expectations on guidance as well.

Over the past earnings season in the software sector, a major share price drop typically required a company to mention the hated words: "sales execution issues." Many previous high-flyers like New Relic (NEWR) and Zendesk (ZEN) reported weaknesses in customer retention and in certain key markets like Europe, causing their shares to fall from vaunted double-digit forward revenue valuations.

But Anaplan (PLAN) has just proven that even good results don't protect propped-up share prices. The self-labeled connected planning company, whose software-driven tools help business analysts cut out manual spreadsheet labor, just reported a strong "beat-and-raise" quarter that indicate the company is growing well ahead of schedule. In spite of this, investors shrugged off the strong results and sent shares careening more than 5%, in a clear signal that valuation does matter, especially in a turbulent market and uncertain economic conditions.

Data by YCharts

Anaplan has seen its fair share of gains for the year. The stock started at $26 in January and has more than doubled since; even after accounting for this quarter's post-earnings drop; relative to Anaplan's IPO price of $17, the stock has more than tripled. Even the company's lockup expiration in April didn't cause a stumble for too long.

But Anaplan's heady valuation causes us to wonder if investors have gotten ahead of themselves. A quick check on where the stock is currently trading: at present levels in the $54 range, Anaplan has a market cap of $6.96 billion. After netting off the $356 million of cash on the company's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $6.60 billion.

For a company of Anaplan's scale, that's a relatively monstrous valuation. Here's how that stacks up to Anaplan's latest guidance outlook for the year:

Figure 1. Anaplan guidance update Source: Anaplan 2Q20 earnings release

Against the midpoint of Anaplan's $339-$343 million revenue outlook (representing 41-42% y/y growth, up from a prior outlook of $326-$331 million or 35-38% y/y growth), Anaplan is trading at a multiple of 19.5x EV/FY20 expected revenues. So yes, while Anaplan's growth is impressive, it's already been priced into an incredibly expensive stock.

It's also worth noting that Anaplan is trading at nearly double the valuation at which its nearest competitor, Adaptive Insights, was purchased at by Workday (WDAY). Last year, in a bid to shore up its ERP capabilities, HCM giant Workday paid a mere $1.55 billion for Adaptive Insights - a company that, at the time, was only slightly smaller than Anaplan. This acquisition represented an 11x forward revenue purchase multiple.

Given that acquisitions by a much larger software company are typically the most favorable exit for any mid-cap software company, we have to wonder if Anaplan's stock really has any more room to rally. It would be one thing if Anaplan was in a category of its own with no competition and no prior transaction multiples - but as it stands, the company isn't alone in the business planning software space. In my view, heightened competition and a fiercer deal landscape will cause deceleration in Anaplan's top-line growth rates, causing its stock to gravitate down toward more rational valuations.

Steer clear of Anaplan and lock in any gains you have now. The stock's post-earnings crash is purely a reflection of Anaplan's valuation, not its performance; and given it's still one of the most expensive stocks in the software sector, Anaplan still has plenty further to fall.

Q2 download: despite revenue strength, potential billings weakness

Let's now dive into the details of Anaplan's second-quarter results:

Figure 2. Anaplan 2Q20 results Source: Anaplan SEC filings

There's certainly a lot to like about Anaplan's quarter, especially its growth pace. Revenues grew 46% y/y to $84.5 million, far surpassing Wall Street's expectations of $78.3 million (+35% y/y) and keeping pace with last quarter's growth rate of 47% y/y. Like many other successful software companies, Anaplan has become highly effective at training Wall Street analysts to set the bar low, only to end up overachieving by a mile every single quarter - unfortunately, the optics didn't work this quarter as the company's shares fell anyway.

We note that underneath total revenues, subscription revenue growth of 48% y/y to $73.6 million in the quarter actually accelerated three points over last quarter's growth rates:

Figure 3. Anaplan subscription revenue trends Source: Anaplan 2Q20 earnings deck

Frank Calderoni, Anaplan's CEO, cited a continued trend toward "digital transformation" as the reason why many customers have onboarded Anaplan's tools. In order to capture the widening demand for Anaplan, the company has also widened its go-to-market reach within resellers and consultants. Here's what Calderoni had to say about the company's reseller traction during his prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

From a go-to-market perspective, we continue to see strong contributions from our partner ecosystem with impressive results. The number of partner transactions closed is increasing each quarter and the deal sizes are also expanding. For example, the average deal size of GSI-originated opportunities has grown steadily each quarter from $100,000 a year ago to several hundred thousand dollars this quarter. In the U.S., Deloitte recently announced plans to double the number of consultants, delivering Anaplan Solutions over the next year. We also announced an alliance with Ernst & Young adding to the partner ecosystem. The EY alliance will focus on planning functions in the financial services, health, life sciences and consumer products industry. Our joint efforts with our partner ecosystem are clearly driving results and we are still only at the beginning of realizing the significant potential of what it will bring to our customers, partners and Anaplan."

Still, not every result was positive. Perhaps one of the weak spots that investors noticed was the fact that net expansion rates slipped somewhat, dropping to 121% this quarter (versus 123% in the prior year):

Figure 4. Anaplan net expansion rate trends Source: Anaplan 2Q20 earnings deck

Though 121% net expansion rates still indicates a robust 21% upsell rate into the existing customer base, investors continue to monitor this metric among software companies (especially as many have reported poor retention as customers delay purchases and a softening global economy) because of the heightened impact on margins. Upsells to existing customers are a far cheaper source of revenue growth than business from new customers, as the company isn't investing nearly as many sales dollars to land an uncertain deal.

Another potential snag: despite the strong revenue growth rates this quarter, Anaplan's billings decelerated sharply from last quarter, down eleven points to 46% y/y:

Figure 5. Anaplan billings trends Source: Anaplan 2Q20 earnings deck

As seasoned software investors are aware, billings represents the best picture of a software company's longer-term growth. A deceleration in billings this quarter is a clear leading indicator that revenue growth will also decelerate, as long as billings don't pick back up. In effect, Anaplan's strong revenue growth this quarter is merely a reflection of revenue recognition from deals billed in prior quarters - but if Anaplan's billings in the current quarter don't measure up, there will be less revenue to recognize in future quarters.

Anaplan's fall in billing rates may be a reflection of the heightened competition in the market for planning software, or overall market softness for large software investments in the face of an uncertain global economy. Though Anaplan didn't mention sales execution issues or economic headwinds in its remarks like many of its competitors, that doesn't mean the company is unaffected.

Key takeaways

Any company trading at ~20x forward revenues should give investors pause. Anaplan's vaunted valuation is the first red flag; its slowdown in net expansion rates and billings growth are the second. In my view, Anaplan shares are finally catching up to the reality of a volatile market, and stock market leadership is gradually rotating to more value-oriented names. Stay on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.