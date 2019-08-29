Aptiv: Strong Long-Term Growth Outlook, But Shares Richly Valued

The company should benefit from increasing demand for safety features in vehicles as well as the gradual adoption of electric vehicles.

Investment Thesis

Aptiv (APTV) delivered better-than-expected Q2 2019 results despite a weak global auto market. In the long-term, we think Delphi will continue to benefit from the trends toward lower vehicle emissions as well as the demand for more safety features in vehicles. Aptiv is currently trading at a rich valuation to its historical average and to its peers. Given the fact that we are likely already well past the peak of the current auto cycle, we think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Aptiv delivered a better-than-expected quarter with adjusted revenue growth of 4% in Q2 2019. As a result, its revenue increased to $3.6 billion U.S. Its adjusted EPS of $1.33 per share was well ahead of the consensus estimates of $1.14 (although still down by 5% year over year). The company registered $5.5 billion in bookings in the past quarter. This was slightly below last year’s $6.1 billion, but was expected given the weak global auto markets especially in China.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Aptiv maintained its full year guidance and still expects to generate $14.5 ~ $14.7 billion of revenue in 2019. It also expects its 2019 EPS to be in the range of $5.05 ~ $5.15 per share.

Source: Q2 2019 Press Release

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite a weak global auto market, we have a positive view on Aptiv’s long-term growth outlook for the following reasons:

Automotive safety market is expected to grow rapidly

The global automotive safety system market is expected to grow significantly from $82.8 billion in 2017 to $195.3 billion by 2026. This represented a compound annual growth rate of 10%. The rapid growth is to be driven by more stringent safety regulations as well as consumer demand. Aptiv is well-positioned to capture this trend as it has a range of products and solutions such as sensors, Lidar, cameras, etc. In fact, Aptiv’s Advanced safety & User experience segment is performing well with over market growth of 13% year over year.

Source: June 2019 Investor Presentation

More stringent government regulations on emissions will act as catalysts to grow its signal & power business

As the chart below shows, different major markets in the world are increasingly demanding vehicles to meet the stringent emission standards. As a result, many auto manufacturers are now introducing electric vehicles. Aptiv’s signal and power solutions are well-positioned to benefit from this trends. In fact, the company is a supplier of auto parts to many EV models including Tesla’s (TSLA) Model Y & Model 3, and Fiat’s (FCAU) 500 BEV.

Source: Martinrea Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Despite favorable long-term outlook, we are concerned by the following:

Auto sales likely already peaked in this cycle

China, the world’s largest auto market has been going through a rough time lately. As can be seen from the chart below, auto sales continued to trend downward in the first half of 2019. This is especially important because Aptiv has a sizable business in China. In fact, China represents about 19% of its 2018 revenue.

Source: Zerohedge.com

The same is similar in the U.S. As can be seen from the chart below, vehicle sales in the U.S. has likely peaked in this current economic cycle. In the past few cycles, vehicle sales declined considerably in an economic downturn (except 2002). Therefore, an economic recession will likely result in considerable decline in vehicle sales. As a result, Aptiv’s sales may inevitably be impacted negatively in the next recession.

U.S. Total Vehicle Sales (Source: FRED Economic Research)

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Aptiv currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 16.30x. This is much higher than its 5-year average of 13.30x. It is also significantly higher than other auto suppliers whose average is about 7.05x (see chart below). We understand that the market is likely giving Aptiv a higher valuation due to its better revenue mix, and the potential growth in the area of autonomous vehicles. However, we think this premium valuation may be vulnerable to a correction if the company cannot continue to deliver growth.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

Although we like Aptiv’s long-term growth outlook, investors should keep in mind that we are likely already passed the peak of this auto cycle. In addition, its shares are trading at a premium valuation. Therefore, the risk and reward profile is not attractive. We think investors may want to wait on the sidelines.

