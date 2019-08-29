Avrobio: Leading The Gene Therapy Field In Fabry's Disease

The company is trading at a low valuation considering just the Fabry's disease market opportunity. It also has gene therapy programs in Gaucher’s disease, Pompe’s disease, and Cystinosis.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) recently reported impressive data for its gene therapy in Fabry's disease (see the table below).

Fabry’s disease overview

Fabry’s disease is the most common lysosomal storage disease. It is an X-linked inborn error due to mutations in the alpha-Gal-A gene, cause a deficiency of the enzyme lysosomal hydrolase alpha-galactosidase A, AGA, that causes the accumulation of globotriaosylceramide (Gb3) in various organs like the heart (cardiomegaly, heart failure, coronary artery disease), nerves (neuropathic pain), kidneys (proteinuria), gastrointestinal system (diarrhea, abdominal pain), skin (telangiectasias and angiokeratomas) and CNS (stroke) in the classic presentation. Approx. 30-35% of the normal level of AGA enzyme is adequate to prevent Gb3 accumulation in tissues.

The prevalence of the disease by genetic testing is estimated as approximately 1:22,000 to 1:40,000 males (classic presentation, who have <1% of normal AGA level) and approximately 1:1000 to 1:3000 males and 1:6000 to 1:40,000 females (atypical or late-onset presentation, 2-30% of normal AGA level). Leukocyte AGA activity is used in suspicious cases as a diagnostic assay. Genetic testing for mutations in the alpha-Gal-A gene is then performed to confirm the diagnosis.

The current standard of therapy for the disease is enzyme replacement therapy for AGA. Fabrazyme (Sanofi/Genzyme) costs $206K/year in the U.S. and $160K/year in Europe. ERT is usually indicated in all hemizygous males with classic presentation (which constitute almost all patients with classic presentation) and in atypical presentation (female carriers and males with atypical presentation) if clinical involvement of above-mentioned organ systems. Clearance of Gb3 from the kidneys and skin, etc., is used as evidence for the effectiveness of the therapy. Antibodies to ERT develop in 64-88% of patients and may affect Gb3 clearance. ERT has the most beneficial effect on neuropathic pain but also slowed or stabilized the decline in renal function and cardiac function.

Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) chaperone, migalastat is FDA approved for Fabry’s disease with amenable mutations (approx. 35-50% of all mutations). It binds to and stabilizes specific mutant forms of the alpha-Gal-A gene, thereby facilitating proper trafficking of the alpha-Gal-A enzyme to lysosomes and increases its activity. In randomized, controlled studies, it stabilized the renal function (measured by GFR), lowered plasma Gb3 levels and Gb3 accumulation in the kidney capillaries, decreased left ventricular mass and improved GI symptoms. The annual price for migalastat is $315K/year.

Gene therapy trials

Company Stage Patients dosed so far Serum/leukocyte AGA levels Gb3 on kidney biopsy (primary endpoint) Renal function (GFR) Cardiac function (cardiac MRI LV mass) Avrobio: Autologous, ex-vivo, genetically modified stem cells, lentiviral vector Phase 2, ERT naive 3 Sustained till 6 months in patient 1 with the most severe disease. 87% reduction from the baseline in patient 1 with the most severe form of the disease at 1 year. Stable and within the normal range in the first Phase 2 patient (with most severe disease) at 1 year. Stable and within the normal range in the first Phase 2 patient (with most severe disease) at 1 year. Sangamo (SGMO): Zinc finger 2.0 gene editing, in-vivo, AAV vector (ST-920) IND accepted, Phase I/II trial to be started in 2019 Amicus Therapeutics: AAV vector, licensed from UPenn Preclinical

Another potential competitor is Venglustat, an oral therapy for Fabry’s disease (Sanofi/Genzyme (NASDAQ:SNY)) which blocks an enzyme glucosylceramide synthase in the formation of Gb3. It completed a Phase 2 trial and has FDA fast track designation.

AvroBio’s stock fell in late 2018 on Phase 1 data after the plasma AGA levels started to decline at 6 months after the dose. Phase 1 was done in patients on ERT. For Phase 2, Avrobio is enrolling ERT-naive patients. In Phase 2, AvroBio is studying harder endpoints like Gb3 on kidney biopsy and clinical endpoints like renal and cardiac function. The data on the patient 1 in the Phase 2 trial (most severe disease, classic presentation, baseline serum AGA level was negligible (0.10 nmol/h/mg).

The stock is up >50% since the release of the latest Phase 2 data. The company clearly has a time-lead over competitors in the gene therapy in Fabry’s disease which may be able to overcome the limitations seen with ERT. The management includes CEO (ex-Novartis), President of R&D (ex-Senior VP, head of R&D in rare disease at GSK, U.K.), Chief Scientific Officer (ex-Professor of Cell & Gene Therapy at University College London), and Chief Business Officer (ex-Head of business development at Shire’s rare disease division).

Using the prevalence data above, I expect approx. 7000 Fabry’s disease patients in the U.S. alone with the classic presentation who may be suitable candidates for gene therapy. At approx. $1M/patient (which is still economically justifiable considering the cost of ERT), this could be a $7 billion cumulative revenue opportunity for Avrobio. Its market cap is just $634M with $219M in cash after the recent offering (it also has gene therapy programs in Gaucher’s disease, Pompe’s disease, and Cystinosis).

(AvroBio pipeline)

I also expect regular updates on the ongoing Phase 2 trial in Fabry’s disease over the next 12 months which could continue the upward momentum.

Adding the stock to long-term core gene therapy positions.

Risks in the investment include disappointing trial results in the future or better results from competing gene therapies from Sangamo or Amicus.

Premium service discount offer I invite you to take a no-obligation two-week free trial of the premium service, Vasuda Healthcare Analytics, where I post my insights and trades in real-time. An attractive discount offer is open for a limited time (for new subscribers only). Please send me a direct message on Seeking Alpha's platform to get your discount code. Premium service Sign-up Page





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AVRO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial advisor before making any investment. Investing in equities, especially biotech stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed.