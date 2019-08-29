Annaly And The Bull

We want to help investors with the concept so they have a better understanding of what NLY is reporting.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Buy rating incoming.

The plunge in Annaly Capital Management’s (NLY) share price is enough to warrant an update. We’ve traded in shares of Annaly Capital Management on occasion. The mortgage REIT is dramatically larger than most peers and often generates more interest. However, many investors and some analysts aren’t familiar with all of the accounting for mortgage REITs.

One area of confusion is the “Normalized Core Earnings” or “Normalized Core EPS.” We want to help investors with the concept so they have a better understanding of what NLY is reporting. We covered the concepts in more detail in our Update on NLY with Notes from Scott Kennedy.

Normalized Core EPS

The way these earnings have been normalized is by removing an adjustment known as “PAA.” The PAA stands for “Premium Amortization Adjustment.”

How Does PAA Work?

PAA is an adjustment for mortgage REITs to reflect changes in their expectations for future prepayments. Whenever NLY changes their estimate on how many homeowners will refinance or otherwise pay off their mortgage, they record the change as a PAA. When interest rates go down, more homeowners refinance. Since NLY expects a higher level of refinancing in the future, they include a PAA. In practice, NLY will adjust these expectations at least slightly in almost every quarter. However, when rates are changing rapidly, the value is more significant.

Since interest rates are declining rapidly since late in 2018, we see NLY recording large values for PAA. These are demonstrated in their supplemental presentation:

On a “per share” basis, the cost came in at $.10. Consequently, “Core EPS” would’ve only been $.15. However, when we normalize for the value, the “Core EPS” comes in at $.25.

Normalized core EPS is a useful metric because it strips out the impact of adjustments for changes in prepayments.

Why Do We Strip It Out?

When NLY creates this adjustment, it's similar to saying:

“We changed our mind about our amortization expense for the last few years. It should’ve been higher by a total of $.10 per share across that period.”

We don’t expect that to occur in every quarter. In fact, when rates are increasing, we will often see PAA move the other way. When rates are increasing, NLY would expect lower prepayments and would need to reduce their premium amortization expense.

Are higher prepayments still happening? They sure are. However, NLY’s “Normalized Core EPS” already includes the impact of the new level of prepayments. The PAA is simply an accounting adjustment recorded in the current quarter.

What About Interest Rate Swaps and Current Period Interest Income?

Let’s go to the slides again. This slide demonstrates the hedging ratio and the impact of swaps:

Since NLY reduced the notional balance of their hedge portfolio, they earned less net interest income from their swap positions. It wasn’t necessarily a “bad move.” They were simply adjusting their portfolio position.

NLY has the ability to enter new LIBOR swaps today that would produce net interest income. The three-year LIBOR rate is higher than the three-month LIBOR rate, so an investor paying the fixed-rate and receiving the floating-rate (which keeps resetting to three-month LIBOR) would record net interest income in the current period. However, if the REIT believes rates will fall even further over the next year or two, they would not wish to enter that swap.

How did Buying More MBS Help Performance?

Use the following chart to see the change in the size of NLY’s portfolio:

That’s a big increase in total assets. When interest rates are falling, bond prices increase. Agency RMBS don’t increase in value as rapidly due to the risk of prepayments. However, they do still generally move higher when rates decline. The increase in assets without a corresponding increase in hedges drove the reduction in the hedging ratio. Since these MBS were financed with repurchase agreements, they weren’t producing much net interest income in Q2 2019. However, if the interest rate on repurchase agreements falls over the next few quarters, that performance could improve quite a bit.

Conclusion

NLY delivered a modest outperformance compared to peers for Q2 2019 results. Their decision to buy more assets without a corresponding increase in hedges turned out very well. It allowed the company to have a better than expected performance on book value for the quarter. Heading into Q3, NLY was positioned fairly well for rates to dip further.

However, their share price was holding up much better than most peers in early August. NLY doesn’t look overvalued currently, but they aren’t on the same level of sale as quite a few peers. When we first published this piece for subscribers, we were still neutral on NLY because shares were trading at $9.32. That was 8/7/2019. Since then we’ve seen shares dip to trade at $8.47 as of 8/27/2019. Note: The market was still open, so the close on 8/27/2019 may be slightly different.

While we believe NLY has incurred some damage to book value during the sector due to plunging interest rates, it appears to have declined far enough. While NLY isn’t the best bargain in the sector, it lands within our bullish range again. Our first choices come from a few of their smaller peers and are discussed in more depth on The REIT Forum. We think NLY may want to consolidate the industry again. That means buying up much smaller peers who are trading at larger discounts.

If NLY wants to play the role of consolidator again, the difference in the price-to-book ratios is large enough to be viable. NLY hasn’t been shy about consolidating the industry, within their presentation for retail investors (different from the supplemental), they include it as an “Industry / Macro Factor”:

This would be a great time for NLY to play that role again. Buy up a few smaller peers at larger discounts and drive some small gains to book value to offset the damage from falling interest rates.

The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. Bought VNQ (REIT index ETF)? Your returns track the red line. Bought PFF (preferred share index ETF)? Your returns track the yellow line. Why index? By carefully picking individual shares, we've been able to dramatically outperform the indexes for our sectors. Try a Free 2-week trial today. You can use your Seeking Alpha account.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.