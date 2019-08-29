AT&T: A Stable Investment With A Well-Covered Dividend And Multiple Catalysts

Valuing the company on a dividend yield basis, we think the stock price can potentially deliver 30% return versus a downside risk of 13%.

Concerns about AT&T’s debt levels and potential competition in the streaming business also appear to be overdone.

In particular, the end of capex for the company’s telecom business and divestment of non-core functions could help expand margins.

The market seems to have overlooked the operating leverage the company has been building across all its businesses.

AT&T has been in the news for its 5G and dividend.

AT&T (NYSE: T) has always had an important role in shaping the telecom market and with 5G, the company’s contribution is no likely to be less meaningful. We break down our thesis across FirstNet, AT&T’s recent partnerships and the company’s value proposition in the streaming market. We think that the company offers a fairly stable dividend yield and is more likely to surprise on the upside.

The FirstNet Partnership

AT&T has been selected by the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) to build and manage the first broadband network dedicated to America’s police, firefighters and emergency medical services (NYSE:EMS). The FirstNet network will cover all 50 states, 5 U.S. territories and the District of Columbia, including rural communities and tribal lands in those states and territories.

Source: AT&T Press Release

FirstNet is a pan-US network for emergency responder folks, aimed at enabling communication faster than on commercial networks

Per the agreement, AT&T will build and operate a pan-US network for first responders over 25 years

FirstNet will contribute 20 MHz of Band 14 700 MHz nationwide spectrum and $6.5 billion in funding

AT&T is expected to invest $40 billion for operation

AT&T will be allowed to use FirstNet’s spectrum for commercial purposes, when not in use for public safety; however, AT&T will ensure usage priority to first responders

The First Responder Network Authority will ensure that the contract terms are met

For FirstNet, the AT&T partnership represents an effective outsourcing solution which is likely to save ~ $47 billion in cost and also benefit from AT&T’s legacy expertise in telecom

For AT&T also, the FirstNet partnership is quite advantageous:

On the revenue side: Previously, Verizon was servicing a large portion of the first responder audience. However, with the award of FirstNet contract, AT&T has all of a sudden become a major competitor to Verizon in the first responder market. The advantages are likely to expand beyond the first responders to their friends and family, thereby giving AT&T a large captive base much of which could be new to AT&T.

On the cost side: AT&T has maintained that the development of FirstNet is also likely to catalyze the company’s 5G rollout, by deploying the equipment that can be upgraded to provide 5G capabilities (with a software update) along with the equipment required to build out FirstNet. This ‘bundling’ of buildout not only helps reduce cost but also helps increase the efficiency of output (since now multiple spectrums including FirstNet’s contribution and AT&T’s spectrum can be combined into a much higher capacity channel).

There are other aspects of the FirstNet partnership, which may not be evident upfront.

More often than not, incidents are limited geographically, which is also likely to be mirrored in network usage on FirstNet. Given the advances in analytics, we see no reason for AT&T to not try and pre-empt the duration of such ‘bursts’ of usage. The emergence of trends in first responder usage peaks and troughs could then present an opportunity to provide differential speed access to users while following the protocol for FirstNet (irrespective of the stance taken by the FCC on net neutrality).

Consider the following situation: Due to an emergency, FirstNet was called into action across a few blocks. Before the emergency began, a user in the geographical vicinity of the incident was streaming while making use of the FirstNet spectrum. The user’s experience suffered due to AT&T downgrading the user to lesser bandwidth in the event of the emergency. The emergency subsides and now additional capacity from FirstNet also becomes available for the user.

In a geographical location, a few miles away, the impact of emergency is likely to have had a much lesser impact on users as compared to the user in the vicinity of the emergency. The impact would primarily have been in the form of the speed of network access and the quality of service. In other words, the speed of access for users in different geographies could be different.

Combined with how network patterns get impacted by emergencies, AT&T could have a legitimate reason to offer differential access speeds to optimize network performance.

AT&T had re-iterated that with the FirstNet buildout done, moving to 5G will essentially entail a software upgrade, also leading to a significant uptick in margins.

On the cost side, AT&T has engaged with IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) to cut costs by outsourcing many of AT&T’s functions that are increasingly become non-core for AT&T.

AT&T’s partnerships with IBM and Microsoft

We’re kind of getting to a place where it’s hard to continue getting those type of productivity increases. What we’re doing with both IBM and Microsoft is leveraging their capabilities in large scale cloud deployments. And they’re taking over a lot of applications for AT&T, moving those to the cloud. And what is going to do is allow us to continue at this type of cost reduction curve on the network and IT side of the house, and continue that momentum there. In addition, we are securing revenue opportunities with each of those companies, and actually have go-to-market strategies. That will allow us to continue to keep the momentum you’re seeing on the wireline revenue side.

Source: Q2 2019 Earnings Call

AT&T and IBM had announced that IBM would help to modernize AT&T Business Solutions’ internal IT systems while enabling migration to the IBM cloud.

With Microsoft, AT&T had announced its intent to migrate most of AT&T’s non-network workloads to Azure, essentially making Microsoft AT&T’s internal IT manager.

While IBM and Microsoft have committed to making AT&T as their preferred communications provider, a similar restriction does not apply to AT&T. AT&T is trying to build a multi-cloud environment for its business, which can then be fine-tuned in sync with the evolving requirements of the 5G landscape. Since IBM’s deal to modernize AT&T Business is likely to involve IBM’s Global Business Systems division versus Microsoft’s more US-centric deal, AT&T and IBM may have a more global scope in extending technologies such as the edge and AI internationally. Also, IBM’s ownership of Red Hat could allow IBM to stitch together different clouds for AT&T. We had noted IBM’s likely evolution in our series on the cloud.

IBM appears to have straddled between an incumbent and challenger, finally settling in as a major player in the cloud integration (hybrid cloud space) still wanting to sell some of its own cloud.

Source: Masters Of Cloud, Part 2: The Evolving Landscape

Considering that Verizon (NYSE:VZ) already had a similar deal with AWS (Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a preferred relationship with VMware (NYSE:VMW) for hybrid cloud), AT&T’s move was long overdue. However, managing two large cloud companies is another feat. In 2017, AT&T had signed an agreement with Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to move AT&T’s databases to Oracle’s cloud. The partnership between Oracle and Microsoft to make their clouds interoperable augurs well for AT&T and the two cloud providers.

We also note that incremental revenues from the cloud companies will only further strengthen AT&T’s wireline business while taking out costs. As AT&T’s wireline infrastructure gets to carry incremental data load from the Microsoft and IBM partnerships, the resultant fixed cost coverage is likely to enhance the company’s margin profile.

There has been considerable noise around WiFi-6 and WiFi-7 obliterating the need for voice-first networks, which could make much of the current investments becoming sunk costs. It is worth mentioning that much of AT&T’s last-mile 5G build-out is around the C-RAN architecture. C-RAN (or centralized radio access network architecture) is a hub and spoke model where hundreds of cells (or the radio broadcast units) can be centrally managed by a single hub. AT&T claims that with a software upgrade these cells, which currently could be getting used for 4G/LTE spectrum, could be made to work on 5G. Also considering the fact that AT&T owns enough millimeter band spectrum and 5G cells are supposed to service dense areas, even if the company’s network were to face competition from WiFi-6 and 7, we believe that the lack of drag on wireline margin and AT&T’s core network is likely to provide a much better-localized coverage than WiFi-6 or 7 will be able to provide in the foreseeable future.

HBO and the streaming wars

There are three dynamics at play in the video streaming market:

Investment in content: Increasingly, content production budgets have been edging up. Thanks to the success of Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), companies with a consumer presence have been ramping up budgets in video content development at a rate not seen before. While for consumers this trend has meant an increase in choices, for creators, it has been posing challenges. The Russo Brothers of the Avengers fame state:

It is a tough market, even for us coming off 'Endgame', to make a darker, character-driven movie... It's not what the market was even two years ago… There were 350 more movies released theatrically in the United States last year than there were when 'Avatar' came out in 2009. The same thing's happening on television. There just used to be fewer of everything -- fewer movie stars, too -- and when the numbers start to get up this high, you start to lose the trees for the forest.

Source: The New York Times

What has also been adding to the challenge of staying relevant is the nostalgia associated with older shows.

Nostalgia:The rights to Popular 90’s show Friends was purchased by Netflix for ~$30 million for the 10 seasons in 2014 before WarnerMedia bought back the rights for $425 million recently, all because of nostalgia that viewers associate with the show. Part of the ~15x appreciation in the rights for an old show could be attributed to the ‘warm, fuzzy feeling’ that people derive from watching old shows, which keeps them glued to their TVs.

While the massive investments are predicated on the hope of producing the next nostalgia evoking show, the subscription price has been another factor influencing the streaming market.

Price: When Disney (NYSE: DIS) disclosed its intent to launch a streaming service, pulling some of its popular content off Netflix, the markets were rife with speculation about Netflix’s ability to survive. Furthermore, Disney’s proposed pricing also appears to have started a price war in the streaming market.

Source

Whether people will be willing to pay a premium for original content to justify the investments or if there will be a surge in demand for older shows, remains to be seen. However, what is becoming clear is that content owners will be calling the shots, especially companies where libraries are largely amortized will be clear beneficiaries.

And AT&T appears well-positioned across the spectrum of legacy shows (Friends, ER etc), for newer content (Game Of Thrones, exclusive streaming of Doctor Who etc), live sports streaming and even news. What could be a potential dampener is the expected pricing of $16-17 per month for HBO max, versus where the competitors price their offerings. However, we note that the streaming businesses need the blessings of the network, which not many possess.

Debt

Another contentious issue around AT&T is the company’s massive debt pile.

Source: 10Q

At the end of June 2019, AT&T had a total debt of almost $170 billion. Per the company’s second quarter, AT&T is on the path to steadily bring down its leverage.

Source: AT&T Investor Relations

We also note the following statement from the company’s 10Q:

Interest expense increased in the second quarter and first six months of 2019. The increase was primarily due to lower capitalized interest associated with putting spectrum into network service and higher debt balances related to our acquisition of Time Warner. The increase also reflects higher interest rates.

Considering that the bulk of capex in 5G is already done for AT&T, barring the investment in software for upgrades and potentially new content development, we think it is unlikely that AT&T will not surprise the markets with some additional shareholder rewards. Also, not to forget that the Fed had lowered rates at the end of July the first time in almost a decade and expects to ‘act as appropriate to sustain the expansion’.

Taking into account President Trump's disposition for lower rates, the Fed could consider extending its accommodative stance. The incremental cash thus released, coupled with 100% margin from fully amortized shows is likely to translate into faster than expected deleveraging and better shareholder rewards.

Dividend

For the quarter ended June 2019, AT&T increased its FCF guidance for the full year to $28 billion. We see this as a clear sign of management able to see operating leverage kicking in faster than what the market expects. Per the original guidance for the year, FCF was expected to be $26 billion, with 50% of it getting paid out as a dividend.

Since 2009, the company’s dividend payout ratio (as a % of FCF) has never dipped below 52-53%. With margins helping cash flows, this austerity on dividend distribution appears to be a function of the expectations of the cost of money becoming cheaper and the company’s cognizance towards its debt levels.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Yahoo! Finance

AT&T has also been talking about potential buybacks, which would also make sense since it could drive down the company’s 6% dividend yield. Should the Fed decide to cut rates again, AT&T’s dividend yield could see additional downward pressure. A Fed rate cut could also release additional cash for AT&T, which the company may consider spending across repayments / buybacks.

At the end of Q2 2019, nearly $16 billion of AT&T’s dollar denominated debt carried a floating rate. For every 25-bps reduction in rate, the interest liability could reduce by $40 million. This number might seem a drop in the ocean, but its not incremental to the current outflow, which means it allows for additional elbow room.

Per our estimates, AT&T could do ~$14 billion in dividends this year, which at a 5% yield (adjusting for the declining rate environment) translates into a market cap of $270 billion or a 6% upside from current levels.

Looking out to 2020, we believe AT&T’s business will generate a lot more cash, leading to total shareholder rewards of $16-17 billion. Again, at a 5% kind of yield, this implies a market cap of $340 billion (assuming all of the distribution is in form of dividends) or a 30%+ upside from the current price levels.

On the downside, we feel 2019 is almost a done deal and looking out to 2020, the risk could primarily be from the market ascribing a higher yield to AT&T’s equity and/or a lower dividend from the company.

Risks

Some of the risks to our thesis include:

Interest rates : AT&T’s management has been comfortable with 2.5x net debt/adj EBITDA. At an expected EBITDA level of $60 billion-plus, managing the $150 billion-plus pile of debt is no mean feat. Until July this year, AT&T’s growing interest liability was also seen as a major concern. However, with the Fed’s relatively easier stance (from one of sustained rate hikes to the first cut in a decade), that concern stands mitigated. Also, as discussed, we expect AT&T to generate significant cash flows that could help accelerate the servicing of debt.

: AT&T’s management has been comfortable with 2.5x net debt/adj EBITDA. At an expected EBITDA level of $60 billion-plus, managing the $150 billion-plus pile of debt is no mean feat. Until July this year, AT&T’s growing interest liability was also seen as a major concern. However, with the Fed’s relatively easier stance (from one of sustained rate hikes to the first cut in a decade), that concern stands mitigated. Also, as discussed, we expect AT&T to generate significant cash flows that could help accelerate the servicing of debt. Telco competition : Unless AT&T gets into some political or regulatory crosshair, the company’s association with FirstNet is likely to see it through to possibly become a de-facto choice for users. There also has been a discussion about push-to-talk technologies again coming back into phones, which will help users communicate without the need for telecom networks. However, it was rumored that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently shelved its plan for a product with such capability. There has also been a discussion of the next generations of WiFi becoming the primary source of OTT data traffic and calls. We think all of these will develop and eventually co-exist, however, to reach the reliability levels of telecom networks could take a while.

: Unless AT&T gets into some political or regulatory crosshair, the company’s association with FirstNet is likely to see it through to possibly become a de-facto choice for users. There also has been a discussion about push-to-talk technologies again coming back into phones, which will help users communicate without the need for telecom networks. However, it was rumored that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently shelved its plan for a product with such capability. There has also been a discussion of the next generations of WiFi becoming the primary source of OTT data traffic and calls. We think all of these will develop and eventually co-exist, however, to reach the reliability levels of telecom networks could take a while. Streaming business: Most of the big tech companies have been working on a dual approach towards streaming – a subscription-based offering and a free version (Amazon Prime and IMDb TV, YouTube and YouTube Red, Facebook has been reported working on a streaming product etc). For HBO MAX to standout, the product will not only be able to compete with its old-wine-in-new-bottle cable peers but also with freemium streaming options. While a captive user base and dedicated network will help lower the frictional costs for AT&T, competition from lower-priced variants could be a challenge.

Considering the risks associated we think, the dividend for 2020 could decline to $13 billion levels in the worst case. Again, taking a conservative approach and applying a yield of 6%, we arrive at a market cap of $220 billion or a 13% downside from current levels.

Conclusion

We find AT&T is becoming an increasingly compelling story with respectable dividend yield, fairly resilient business model. However, also taking into account the risks, we think the risk (13% downside) – reward (30% upside) gets further skewed in favor of the reward considering what the company could do by way of cost-cutting and incremental growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.