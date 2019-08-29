Datadog: This SaaS Dog Should Trade At 20+ Times Forward Revenues

Revenues have been growing well over recent periods, while operating cash flow has been positive.

The stock is expected to trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol "DDOG".

Datadog has filed for an IPO, with the intention to raise $100 million. The shares would be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "DDOG".

The list of underwriters includes Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), and JPMorgan (JPM), among others:

The company offers a SaaS platform for monitoring services, which is making the jobs of developers, IT operations teams, and business users easier.

Revenue has been growing nicely, and with a huge market opportunity, there is a lot of room for it to continue the pace. The net loss is small, and the operating cash flow is positive.

Market Opportunity

The IT Operations Management Market will represent a $37 billion opportunity in 2023, according to Gartner. Based on an in-house study, the company believes that such a figure underestimates the actual opportunity for its business.

The estimate given by the company is $35 billion for 2019. It calculated this figure based on the total amount of >200-employee companies in the world, and the average Annual Run-rate Revenue (ARR) per customer for each of its products. Read these lines for a thorough explanation:

With TTM revenues of $265.9 million and a market share of only 0.75%, the company has only started to scratch its addressable market, so it has a lot of room to continue its growth story.

Business

Datadog, Inc. was incorporated in Delaware in 2010, is headquartered in New York City, and has an international presence in Europe, Asia and Australia.

The company provides monitoring and analytics software to be used by developers, IT operations teams, and business users. Currently it has four products on the market and one under development: Infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, user experience monitoring, and network performance monitoring (Dev. Phase).

All of them are offered as a service (SaaS) and run on the Datadog cloud platform. They provide unified and real-time observability for its customers' entire technology stack.

The company's products are used by organizations of all sizes and industries in the following processes:

Enable digital transformation and cloud migration

Drive collaboration among development, operations, and business teams

Accelerate time to market for applications

Reduce time to problem solving

Understand user behavior

Track key business metrics

The company summarizes its platform capabilities in the following lines:

"Our proprietary platform combines the power of metrics, traces and logs to provide a unified view of infrastructure and application performance and the real-time events impacting this performance. Datadog is designed to be cloud agnostic and easy to deploy, with hundreds of out-of-the-box integrations, a built-in understanding of modern technology stacks and endless customizability. Customers can deploy our platform across their entire infrastructure, making it ubiquitous and a daily part of the lives of developers, operations engineers and business leaders." (Registration Statement)

It is interesting that product deployment is so easy that in most cases professional services are not required. Some cloud companies derive a decent amount of revenue from this source. The company says that revenue from such services has been immaterial to date. That ease of implementation should help to keep or boost retention rates (thus revenue growth) and to keep high gross margins.

According to Gartner, the company's products are comparable to those of competitors, except for customer support where there is some advantage. It is worth to emphasize the work done by its sales force, as Datadog seems to have a bigger presence in large corporations when compared to its closest competitors (Nagios and Zabbix).

The company's growth has come from higher product utilization (cross-selling) among its customer base, and acquisition of new customers, on a balanced manner.

During the 2016-2018 period, the company featured an average dollar-based retention rate of 146% per year, and an average growth in the number of customers of 42.3% per year.

This is beneficial for the company since this growth strategy requires less sales and marketing expenses. So far his year, the retention rate continues in the same fashion, but acquisition of new customers is decelerating.

As of June 30, 2019, the company had 8,800 customers, with 590 of them with ARR of $100,000+ and 42 with ARR of $1 million+. Its 10 largest customers represented 14% of ARR, and no single customer accounted for 5%+ of ARR, indicating that the company's customer base is well diversified, and there must be some pricing power for the company.

Management

The management team is led by Olivier Pomel (CEO, co-founder and director) and Alexis Lê-Quôc (president, CTO, co-founder and director). Both have been in those positions since inception.

The former, prior to founding Datadog, was VP of Technology at Wireless Generation, Inc., a SaaS technology company, from 2002 until its acquisition by News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWSA) in 2010. Mr. Pomel has an M.S. in Computer Science from Ecole Centrale Paris.

Investors will be pleased with a CEO with an IT background and with almost 20 years in leading positions. According to Glassdoor, the CEO has an approval rate of 89%.

Alexis Lê-Quôc also worked at Wireless Generation from 2004 to 2010 in various positions, including Director of Live Operations. Mr. Lê-Quôc has an M.S. in Computer Science from Centrale Supelec.

The rest of the team has deeper backgrounds and similar degrees from top-rated universities:

After the IPO, there will be a dual-class capital structure, with Class A shares for buying investors with one vote, and Class B shares for current investors, such as the management, with more votes (the amount was not disclosed). This situation could unveil a controlled entity.

Use of Proceeds

The company intends to IPO with the following purposes:

Increase capitalization and financial flexibility

Create a market for its Class A common stock

Facilitate future access to the capital markets

In the prospectus, the company did not specify a certain use of the proceeds from the IPO, but gave a clue about general uses:

"… we currently intend to use the net proceeds we receive from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. We may also use a portion of the net proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products, services or technologies."

I like the fact that the company is not dependent on the outcome of this IPO to succeed on its daily operations or its future growth. The company is very near to profitability, and its operating cash flow has been positive for the last two fiscal years. The risk of more dilution is minimal in this case (except for M&A activity).

Financials

Revenues have been growing at a CAGR of ~100% from 2016 to 2018. Revenue growth for this year seems to be decelerating (TTM at Q2 of 82%, and H1 2019 of 79%). But the growth in deferred revenue points to a recovery in the second half of the year.

Gross profit margin was 76.7%, 76.5%, and 73.5% in 2017, 2018, and H1 2019, respectively. The decrease seen in 2019 is related to investments to expand the capacity of third-party cloud infrastructure providers, but I expect gross margins to settle between 74% and 75% in the long term.

Most of the expenses are concentrated in R&D and S&M, with 68.4%, 72.7% and 73.8% of revenues in 2017, 2018, and H1 2019, respectively, while G&A only accounting for about 10% for the same periods.

Net loss has been in the 9% and 3% range, and the trend is not defined. You could think that there is no path to profitability in sight, but since the operating cash flow for the aforementioned periods has been materially positive (between 5% and 15% of revenue), the company may continue investing for growth without a GAAP profit for years, and without the need to dilute the stock.

See this exhibit for more details on the P&L statement:

The company is sitting on a $60.4 million cash pile as of June 30, 2019, from a balance of nearly $63 million from Dec. 31, 2017, suggesting a small cash-burn rate.

Current assets do not cover current liabilities by a small amount, but most of those liabilities are deferred revenue which are not a cash-based liability, so the company doesn't seem to have liquidity issues.

The balance sheet shows no debt. Most of the liabilities are deferred revenue and operating leases, which account for roughly 75% of liabilities.

Check this portion of the balance sheet for more details:

What about the Rule of 40 for this company?

Remember that the Rule of 40 is a metric used to measure the balance between growth and cash flow, and assess the financial health of growing software companies. The rule states that the sum of the revenue growth and the free cash flow margin (or EBITDA margin) should not be less than 40%.

In this case, with a revenue (TTM) growth of 82.4% and a free cash flow margin (TTM) of -4.9% for the four quarters ending Jun 30, 2019, the result is 77.6%.

This is a figure that few SaaS companies can brag about and suggests that the company is growing more efficiently than most of its SaaS peers (don't expect a cheap valuation).

Valuation

The company has not specified a pricing range for the IPO, so let's figure out how this stock's valuation should be.

I will use the Rule of 40 and the gross profit margin featured by some of the competitors found in the prospectus.

I chose three peers from the list, New Relic, Inc. (NEWR), Splunk Inc. (SPLK), and Elastic N.V. (ESTC), for their size, rate of revenue growth and gross profit margin.

This is the outcome:

Ticker Rule of 40 Gross Profit Margin EV/Revenue (fwd) NEWR 39% 83.6% 4.95x SPLK 35.5% 81.6% 6.92x ESTC 52.5% 71.3% 14.38x

* These results are based on TTM for the latest quarterly data for every company.

Given these metrics, what would you pay for DDOG with a Rule of 40 (or should I say, Rule of 75) of 77.6% and a gross profit margin of 74.47%?

Maybe 15x or 25x revenues; that is on you. But don't be surprised if this goes public at 20+ times forward revenues, which I expect to be near $350 million for the full year 2019, hence an enterprise value of $7+ billion.

IPO Takeaway

There is a huge market opportunity for this business, and the company has a lot of room to expand its operations. The cloud platform offered by DDOG features some high-quality monitoring applications that are doing well among large enterprises. The management is capable and has plenty of IT experience to run the company.

The revenue has been growing very fast, with positive cash flows from operations, and low capital expenses, resulting in a Rule of 40 of 75%+, one of the best in the SaaS space, suggesting an excellent financial health.

The company did not disclose any pricing range, but it is reasonable to expect an enterprise valuation of nearly 20 times forward revenues. Which could be slightly lower, given the current turbulences in the US market.

Remember that there will be two classes of stock, one for current shareholders with some votes per share, and one for new investors with only one vote per share. Under these conditions, the company could end up being controlled by a few shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.