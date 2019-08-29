Sharp Selloff, Share Repurchases, And Insider Buying In Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

As a company reporting a growing top-line and demonstrating strong growth potential, WH is undervalued compared to its peers. Comparison reveals a potential short-term price target of $65.

Q2 earnings report reveals that the sell-off is disconnected from the performance of the company.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH) stock sold-off sharply in mid-July despite strong Q2 results. The sell-off is likely a market-wide reaction to the trade war between US and China, inverted-yield curve, and concerns related to shrinking economy in Germany.

Post spin-off from Wyndham Destinations (WYND), I believe WH has been strongly executing their goals with key focus on international expansion. Moreover, increased share buybacks and insider buying are positive signs that I use to paint my bullish thesis on WH.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a mid-cap hotel and resort chain based in the United States. They have more than 5,900 franchisees in 80 countries on six continents.

In my previous article on WH (Wyndham Hotels: This Strategy Has Worked Well Before), I shared my thoughts on the separation of the hotel and timeshare business and how this exact strategy has been rewarding to shareholders of Marriott (MAR) and Hilton (HLT).

Post spin-off, WH has been aggressively expanding its international presence and has reported a growing top-line.

Investment Thesis

Share Buyback

On August 14, 2019, WH announced the addition of $300 million to their share repurchase program. Previously, post the spin-off, WH Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program to buy back up to $300 million of their common stock. Management has been consistent in their efforts to return capital to shareholders in the form of share repurchases and dividends.

Moreover, current authorized share repurchase program will allow WH to purchase $386 million worth of its stock. This is approximately 3% of the outstanding shares in the company. In my opinion, this is indicative of the undervaluation in the company.

Insider Buying

The month of August saw some insiders buying 22,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock. This is a good sign for long-term investors.

Source: Insider Monitor

Valuation

At 13x EBITDA, WH appears to be undervalued compared to its peers, Marriott International, Hilton Hotels Corp., and Choice Hotels International.

Source: Wall Street Journal

WH trades 14 times the projected earnings for FY2019. This is a low multiple when compared to the forward PE of peer organizations.

With a 20x forward PE and expected EPS of $3.16-3.23 in FY2019, I have a price target of $63-65. I believe this is a short-term price target, and the company has more growth potential ahead due to the factors mentioned in the below sections.

Performance Post spin-off

Source: WH 2018 Form 10-K

Source: WH Q2 report

Growth Phase

Partnership with Doordash

In April 2019, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts launched a partnership with DoorDash (DOORD) to enhance guest experience through in-room dining at select hotels, which make up approximately 80% of the hotel group's portfolio. Wyndham is incentivizing the partnership with 250 Wyndham Rewards points per order and $0 delivery fee.

Wyndham Rewards

In 2019, Wyndham Rewards saw an 11% growth in total number of members with the current total being 77 million members. US News & Report ranked Wyndham Rewards as the second-best hotel rewards program after Marriott's Bonvoy.

International Growth

Wyndham Hotels is continuing its international growth by opening more than 86 hotels in Asia Pacific region this year. WH is the largest franchisor in China with over 1,500 properties. The company plans to open another 500 hotels in China in the next 3 years.

WH is also increasing its presence in the Indian subcontinent with more than 46 hotels in the region and with plans to double the count by 2025.

Going Green

In the last quarter, WH performed a pilot of the go-green program for Wyndham Rewards members by offering reduced housekeeping and towel and linen service for multi-nights stays in exchange for Wyndham Rewards points. This is an initiative Marriott has been undertaking successfully for several years. This initiative by WH probably comes through the involvement of Impactive Capital and their efforts to make Wyndham Hotels friendly to the environment.

Conclusion

Post spin-off, Wyndham Hotels is in its growth phase and has been strategically expanding its base overseas. At a 14x forward PE and 14x EBITDA, company appears undervalued compared to its peers. Insider buying and an increased share repurchase program are positive signs for a long-term investor, and I see these as additional incentives for investors to participate in WH's growth story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.