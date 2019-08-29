Royal Delft Group: A Remnant Of The Dutch Golden Age

For those who have stuck around after the summary - thank you. I'm not selling this article when I say that this might not be a stock to pour your money into. With a market cap of ~8.2 million euro, Koninklijke Porceleyne Fles or Royal Delft Group, trading on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange under the ticker PORF, is a dwarf of a company. However I do think it's a special company that's steeped in history and might be a test case for preserving cultural heritage without using government subsidies or other gifts.

A quick history lesson

The year 1602 is a year that's key for both the Netherlands and for all current investors globally. That's because the first joint-stock company was created as well as the first stock exchange. These were respectively the Dutch East India Company or VOC, the largest company the world has ever seen, and the Amsterdam Stock Exchange. By pooling capital the VOC became a force in the battle against Spain for Dutch independence and a trading powerhouse that started the Dutch golden age. Trading spices at first, but later also things such as Chinese porcelain to cater to the rich in Europe.

Since Dutch potters couldn't make the Chinese goods themselves, they started to imitate them using different techniques and provide cheaper alternatives. First they used the same styles of detailing as in the Orient, but quickly the Dutch potters started using local themes and a truly different product was born. A big explosion in the town of Delft ruined a lot of pre existing businesses, but was an opportunity for the potteries, who flocked to the place. This gave rise to the name Delftware or Delft Blue. Now it's considered a piece of the cultural heritage of the Netherlands. Started in 1653, Royal Delft is the only one left of the original potteries of Delft. Not only does it bare the prefix 'Royal', but it also is on good footing with the Dutch royal family.

The current company

Note to readers: the financial reports can be found here, but they are only in Dutch, as are most sources.

At the moment Royal Delft still produces Delftware and acts somewhat as a museum. Not only for Delf Blue, but also for glass blowing. Tourists have been coming to see these historic crafts, but not enough.

So Royal Delft recorded in 2017 its first loss since 2010. It lost 83,000 euro which prompted a change in how to make the company more future proof. One must know that the aim of the company is not to chase profits, but to preserve the heritage it curates. This is actually stated in its financial reports. To do this tough, one must be at least somewhat profitable. So to compensate for its lose making pottery and glass blowing divisions, Royal Delft also had cookware and cutlery branches. After 2017, Royal Delft decided to divest both its cookware and cutlery operations. The proceeds of this have so far been used to turn the company around. This was done by forming a real estate division, in which the divestment gains were used to pick up commercial and residential real estate in the Netherlands.

I applaud this transformation for as real estate provides stable cash flows, but the way it's done raises some red flags for minority shareholders. First, it should be noted that according to the latest annual report just over 71 percent of the company is owned by Boron. Boron is a family office owned by John Fentener van Vlissingen and even has an art historian in employment.

Royal Delft bought the real estate from Boron, but Boron will retain a minority stake and will manage the properties. Given the size of the Fentener van Vlissingen family fortune, I don't see them squeezing out Royal Delft. The investment from them could even be deemed immaterial, but again as a minority shareholder not all interests could align all of the time.

The company has reported its semi-annual results last week, so let's have a look at how it has done:

As in 2017, the first half of 2018 was lose making when excluding the proceeds from the sale. This year things have indeed turned around. Making a profit of 311,000 euro. The company added some residential real estate to its portfolio which added to results as of May. Total results from real estate added a net profit of 356,000 euro. So this should be more than able to offset losses in other divisions going forward.

A back of the envelope estimate would result in a full year profit of around 650,000 euro. This would imply a forward P/E ratio of 12.2. Given that this turnaround resulted in transforming Royal Delft in a real estate company, there are (far) more attractive yielding options out there in Europe such as Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCPK:UNBLF). Besides Royal Delft has a somewhat illiquid daily average volume of a whopping 525 shares. Trading has been uninspiring the last ten years, as seen below:

Conlussion

To some extent I really like the fact that a billionaire's family office has taken a large stake in a company that encompasses so much cultural significance. Effectively they are safeguarding its preservation and adding real estate in to provide the monthly influx of cash seems like a good sort of endowment that others in the cultural sector could copy.

On the other hand I find Royal Delft uninvestable. The shareholder structure leaves minority holders with few options if things go against them. The fact that Royal Delft does not pursue profits conflicts the fact that I do select my investments on potential to yield financial results. Trading is thin and there are more appealing real estate options out there. I even believe that being public is more harmful for most stakeholders as compared to being a private business.

So if you're compelled to dabble in the obscure, this might be your poison. For me Royal Delft in wonderful remnant of a time long passed, but it's not an investment option.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.