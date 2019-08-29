StorageVault: Acquisitions May Slow, But Growth Prospects Are Strong

StorageVault has reached a big enough scale and focus should now be on its internal operations.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTC:SVAUF) is a Canadian-based storage operator with locations across Canada. At the end of Q2-2019, it has a total of 72,708 units across 149 stores. In the past 5 years, StorageVault has been on an acquisition spree, and had increased its rental square feet by a multiple of 20.

I foresee the acquisition activity to continue albeit at a slower pace, but revenue growth from internal operations will continue to propel profits moving forward.

The Focus Is On AFFO Numbers

Before we dig into the financial statements, do understand that StorageVault is in the business of owning real estate. That means it incurs a large depreciation or amortization every year because of all the real estate it owns. With the way accounting profit is recognized, StorageVault operates at a net loss. This figure is misleading because it doesn't show the actual cash flow it receives from its tenants.

To fix this, non-cash items are backed out of the net income and investors should focus on the AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations). This metric shows the real cash flow StorageVault brings in:

Source: StorageVault Financials

AFFO on a per share basis and on a per store count basis shows its cash flow has been steadily growing in the past 5 years. What the numbers show (above) is StorageVault has been able to achieve AFFO growth primarily through acquisitions.

Acquisitions Likely To Slow, Focus Shifts Towards Operations

StorageVault has grown a lot in the last few years, but the problem with growing by acquisition is doubling in size becomes a challenge once a certain scale is reached. Lending costs are quite low at the moment, so there is potential for StorageVault to borrow more, but doing so could hinder its balance sheet as liabilities are nearing 70% of the total assets. Also, storage assets have probably gotten more expensive compared to 4 years ago.

What this all means is it is becoming harder to buy new properties to increase the bottom line.

Below is a breakdown of StorageVault's revenues:

Source: StorageVault Financials

"New Self Storage" (these are storage units purchased within the year) is the biggest revenue growth line item. Although "New Self Storage" growth has contributed significantly to the bottom line, eventually, the acquisition pipeline will dry up.

This leaves "Existing Self Storage" to be the focus for future revenue growth. The revenue growth rates in its "Existing Self Storage" is not bad, it has been averaging at least 8.2% to 10.4% in the past 5 quarters.

Average Piotroski F-Score 4 To 6

The Piotroski F Score measures the company's financial position. A score of 0 shows that its cash position is weak and a 9 reveals it is a good value stock. StorageVault has a range of 4-6 in the past 5 years:

Source: StorageVault Financials

A score of 4-6 is not terrible and in StorageVault's case, this score makes sense. In the last 5 years, it has been taking on more debt and issuing more equity for its acquisitions.

In return, from 2014 to 2018, the following revenue metrics were on an upswing:

Return on Assets was up

Cash flow Return on Asset increased

Asset turnover is up

Gross Margin was at its highest point in 2018

I chose to ignore the quarterly figures in 2019 because self storage can be a seasonal business and analyzing just Q1 and Q2 figures may give an inaccurate picture of StorageVault's business.

StorageVault Is A Buy

Summarizing everything I mentioned above, StorageVault makes a good buy, the company has been growing its AFFO and based on Q1 and Q2 AFFO trends, it looks like 2019 could be a record year for profits.

It has taken on a lot of debt and its debt/equity ratio is the highest it has ever been (Q2-2019 debt to equity ratio is 0.736). But at the same time, its gross profit margins are one of the highest it has ever been too.

The one figure that keeps me bullish on StorageVault is its 8.2% to 10.4% revenue growth from its "Existing Self Storage" business. These numbers exclude recently acquired properties and only on units owned for more than a year. So this shows that management has the know-how to increase revenue across its portfolio. This is a pretty impressive figure when it is compared to other real estate sectors such as industrial/commercial/retail/residential REITs.

Also, given the uncertainty in the economy today self storage makes a good defensive stock. Condos and housing sizes are becoming smaller in Canadian urban centers so people will need to find ways to store their excess stuff. Therefore, it is not surprising that people who rely on self storage are doing so because they have to. If the economy goes downhill, I believe there will be some people who will default on their rental payments, but not many.

On the dividend front, I see management will gradually increase its dividend payout each year as they have done so each year before. This will be a boon for dividend investors.

Overall, the company has a good growth story that should continue to play out. I rate this stock a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.