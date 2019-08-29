PayPal: Still Not Undervalued

PayPal is overvalued in terms of both the actual and forward multiples.

In terms of analysis of internal growth, one can't say that PayPal is undervalued now.

Technically, it’s too early to say that PayPal’s stock price has reached a clearly undervalued state.

1. Technical parameters

By the way the stock price of a company reacts to sharp market movements, one can judge its fundamental state. Over the past month, which coincided with a strong correction of the US stock market, PayPal (PYPL) has fallen in price more than its closest competitors. This is a sign of overvaluation.

Data by YCharts

The long-term price dynamics of a public company’s stock very often follows an exponential trend that acts as a specific average. And in this respect PayPal is not an exception:

The company's stock price is now below this trend by more than one standard deviation. Technically, this means that PayPal's stock price is undervalued at the moment. On the other hand, such a situation indicates that PayPal shares are now under pressure and that will not necessarily weaken soon.

The rolling annual total price return of PayPal is below the mean. But, as a rule, only a decrease below the standard deviation indicates bottoming.

Technically, it’s too early to say that PayPal’s stock price has reached a clearly undervalued state.

2. Growth drivers

PayPal is a relatively young company but there are at least two strong dependencies that allow us to judge how balanced the company's market price is.

Based on the relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, PayPal's current market price is balanced:

There is also a gradually emerging direct relationship between PayPal's revenue growth rate and the EV/Revenue multiple:

In Q2, PayPal’s revenue TTM grew by 12.51%, YoY, which was the lowest result in the entire history of the company. But at the same time, the EV/REVENUE multiple is near its historical maximum. This indicates that the current PayPal revenue growth rate does not justify the current EV/Revenue multiple. It is worth noting that the analysts’ average expectations suggest an acceleration of the company's revenue growth rate in the next three quarters. But within the bounds of the proposed model, this is still not enough to ensure that the balanced price of PayPal shares will reach at least the current level.

Within the bounds of the described relationships, one can't say that PayPal is undervalued now.

3. Comparable valuation

Despite the recent fall in PayPal stock price, the comparable valuation based on the EV/Revenue to growth multiple has shown that PayPal is still expensive:

Comparing PayPal through the EV/EBITDA to growth multiple, we obtain almost the same result:

But maybe all this doesn’t tell the whole story, because the listed multiples are based on the historical data. So, let's look into the future.

This is what we get by analyzing the P/S to growth (forward) multiple:

As we can see, in this case, PayPal is overvalued by about 40%.

Judging by the P/E to growth (forward) multiple, PayPal is undervalued by an impressive 90%:

But the most interesting thing is that until recently the implied price had been corresponding to the actual price. This means that the average analysts’ expectations of PayPal's EPS in the next fiscal year have deteriorated in comparison to the average expectations of other companies on my list.

So, we can state that PayPal is definitely more expensive than the main blue chips on the Nasdaq.

Bottom line

I like to repeat that the stock market is best associated with a pendulum. It's rarely balanced, but inevitably comes back to the balanced state from time to time.

A month ago, PayPal was definitely overvalued (and I had written about this five times). But based on my current analysis, I can't conclude that PayPal has already reached the balanced state. I think there should be another wave of correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding PayPal. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.