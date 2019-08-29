China Tower: Trading At Undemanding Valuations But Lacks Pricing Power

But concerns over the lack of pricing power and the uncertainty over 5G deployment due to possible technical constraints are key risk factors.

China Tower's profitability is expected to improve over time with an increase in tenancy ratio and diversification into new higher-margin businesses.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed China Tower Corporation Limited (OTCPK:CTOWY) [788:HK] currently trades at 8.1 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA, which represents a significant discount to U.S. tower peers which are valued by the market at forward EV/EBITDA multiples in the mid-twenties.

I like China Tower's status as a beneficiary of accelerated 5G deployment in China and its potential to improve profitability with the increase in tenancy ratio and new business diversification.

However, China Tower has limited pricing power with its major customers which are also its largest shareholders. China Tower's cost margin was lowered from 15% to 10% in 2018, and there are concerns that its cost margin could be further lowered after 2022 upon contract renewal.

Company Description

Listed in August 2018, China Tower is the largest telecommunications tower infrastructure service provider globally managing 1.954 million sites across 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions in China and serving over 3.082 million tenants as of end-June 2019. It has a 97% market share of the China telecommunications tower infrastructure market as of December 31, 2017.

China Tower was established by the three telecommunications service providers in China, China Mobile (CHL) (OTCPK:CHLKF) [941:HK], China Unicom (CHU) (OTCPK:CHUFF) [762:HK] and China Telecom (CHA) (OTCPK:CHJHF) [728:HK] in July 2014. Post-listing, China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom remain China Tower's shareholders with equity stakes of 27.93%, 20.65% and 20.50%, respectively.

China Tower has three main businesses: the Tower business, the indoor Distributed Antenna System or DAS business, and the Trans-sector Site Application and Information or TSSAI business. The Tower business primarily generates rental income from the leasing of its tower sites to telecommunications service providers. The DAS business provides indoor coverage solutions in areas such as tunnels and buildings. The TSSAI business leverages on China Tower's infrastructure located across the country to provide data information services to clients outside the telecommunications industry. China Tower's core Tower business, the DAS business and the TSSAI business and other businesses contributed 94.3%, 3.3%, 2.2%, and 0.2% of the company's 1H2019 revenue, respectively.

Beneficiary Of Accelerated 5G Deployment In China But Risks Remain

The number of tower tenants for China Tower's core Tower business grew 11.8% YoY to 3.082 million as of end-June 2019, while the Tower business's revenue grew 5.1% YoY to RMB35,808 million for 1H2019. Going forward, China Tower could potentially benefit from an even faster pace of growth with the acceleration of 5G deployment in China.

In June 2019, China Mobile, China Unicom, China Telecom, and China Broadcasting Network were awarded licences to operate commercial 5G mobile services. At the company's 1H2019 earnings call on August 7, 2019, China Tower disclosed that it has been requested by the telecommunications service operators to add more than 65,000 5G base transceiver stations. For the full year FY2019, China Tower expects a total demand of 100,000 5G base transceiver stations.

Approximately 95,000 of the 100,000 5G base transceiver stations for FY2019 will not involve new base transceiver station construction, but remodeling of existing base transceiver stations utilizing existing tower sites; China Tower will increase its Average Revenue Per User or ARPU for these remodeled base transceiver stations.

Without giving specific numbers, China Tower thinks that there will be an even more significant increase in demand for 5G base transceiver stations in FY2020. In FY2020, a greater number of new base transceiver stations are expected to be constructed to meet growing demand.

While it seems that 5G deployment in China is accelerating, there are concerns if the ongoing U.S.-China trade war could have an impact. At China Tower's 1H2019 results briefing on August 7, 2019, a sell-side analyst asked the following questions:

As we understand, the Chinese government already issued the 5G license in early June to the three TSPs (Telecommunications Service Providers). And at the same time we have the ongoing trade war between China and the US. So, what is the management's view on the development of 5G in the second half of the year? Do they think that in the second half of the year the three TSPs are going to speed up their investment in the development of 5G?

China Tower did not address the trade war issue directly but provided details of the request by the telecommunications service operators to add more than 65,000 5G base transceiver stations outlined above. In March 2019, Technode published an article which cited a Jefferies research report stating that "construction of China's next-generation 5G mobile network could be pushed back due to technical constraints."

Increase In Tenancy Ratio Over Time To Boost Profitability

Apart from the number of tenants and base transceiver stations, tenancy ratio is another key metric for China Tower. While the increase in the number of tower tenants and base transceiver stations grows China Tower's top line, tenancy ratio is key to China Tower's profitability.

China Tower's tenancy ratio, defined as the aggregate number of tenants divided by the aggregate number of sites occupied by these tenants, grew from 1.47 as of end-1H2018 to 1.58 as of end-1H2019.

Prior to the establishment of China Tower in July 2014, the telecommunications service providers in China built their own towers to meet their own coverage needs, and there was no sharing of telecommunications infrastructure. With China Tower's establishment, over 80% of new tenancy demand from the three telecommunications service providers in China in 1H2019 was met via site co-location. This is an improvement from the July 2014-June 2018 period when approximately 71.1% of its new tower tenants were served through co-location.

Site co-location is more favorable for China Tower, as the incremental addition of new tenants at any single site requires less capital expenditures compared with building a new site. This results in higher profit margins for China Tower even after factoring in co-location discounts offered to customers sharing tower sites.

China Tower has guided conservatively in its listing prospectus that the tenancy ratio is expected to increase to 1.62 by end-2022 from 1.23 as of December 31, 2015. Frost & Sullivan expects an even higher tenancy ratio of 1.72 as of December 31, 2022, for the China telecommunications tower infrastructure market which China Tower dominates. This will be driven by a portion of new 5G base transceiver stations utilizing existing towers (discussed in the preceding section) and new towers. Some of the towers built earlier might have been occupied by a single tenant, while new towers give rise to new co-location opportunities.

Looking ahead, China Tower's profit margins should expand over time in tandem with the increase in the tenancy ratio.

Business Diversification To Raise Margins

Revenue contribution from China Tower's non-tower businesses increased from 3.6% of total revenue in 1H2018 to 5.7% of revenue for 1H2019, thanks to the growth of the DAS business and the TSSAI business which accounted for 3.3% and 2.2% of the company's 1H2019 revenue, respectively.

While China Tower does not disclose the profitability of its different businesses separately, the core Tower business is a low-margin business evidenced by the low overall net profit margins of 2.8% and 3.7% for FY2017 and FY2018, respectively, with the Tower business accounting for approximately 95% of its top line.

However, China Tower has shown significant improvement in its profitability with its net profit margin almost doubling from 3.4% in 1H2018 to 6.7% in 1H2019. I believe this is attributable to a mix of factors, including operating leverage, an increase in tenancy ratio, and diversification into new businesses with higher margins. Both the DAS and TSSAI businesses are growing, albeit off a low base.

The DAS business increased revenue by 52.2% YoY to RMB1,254 million for 1H2019. This was the result of an additional coverage of 450 million sq m for buildings and an incremental coverage of 223 km and 527 km for subways and high-speed railways respectively. As of end-June 2019, the DAS business's total coverage is 1,910 million sq m of buildings, 3,110 km of subways and 18,218 km of high-speed railways. Growth prospects for the DAS business are promising, with increased demand from telecommunications service operators to enhance indoor coverage to improve service quality.

China Tower emphasized its competitive edge in the DAS business and highlighted that it has government support to take the lead in expanding indoor coverage at its 1H2019 earnings call:

And also in terms of our DAS business, we have our advantage in the coverage of key locations. In fact, the state government encouraged us to carry out our work in the coverage of key locations and also encouraged us to take a leadership position in coordinating the development.

China Tower's TSSAI business also performed well in 1H2019, with revenue up 125.4% YoY to RMB843 million. This was driven by the launch of pilot projects in new areas like satellite positioning and emergency response. As an increasing number of private and public enterprises embrace the use of data analytics, demand for the TSSAI business's services should grow over time. The names of the TSSAI business's three brands, Smart Sharing, Smart Connection and Smart Monitoring, are indicative of the kind of data analytics and information services it could provide.

Energy services is another new area which China Tower is venturing into, with the incorporation of a new company called Energy Tower Corporation Limited in June 2019.

At the company's 1H2019 earnings call, China Tower provided more details of the new energy services business:

There is huge market potential in terms of energy service and energy guarantee. We have set up a subsidiary that is the energy tower company and we have carried out private work in terms of backup power, power generation, battery exchange and also power sales or energy sales in different parts of the country. And in terms of the backup power, our customers are mostly financial branch officers, the traffic signal system, medical institutions and also schools. And in terms of the customers of our emergency power generation, they are mostly financial branches, supermarkets and shopping malls, catering services, outdoor activity - major outdoor events and also the emergency response for electric vehicles. And in terms of our battery exchange services, we mostly offer it to customers in around 50 cities in the country. Mostly they are courier services and express delivery services that run on a smooth beat electric vehicle.

China Tower's diversification into other high-margin businesses beyond its core tower business is positive as long as it does not take away too much management attention from the core tower business, and China Tower does not "di-worsify" into areas where it has limited capabilities to leverage on.

Potential Pricing Pressure From Customers Upon Contract Renewal

China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom are both China Tower's major shareholders (outlined in the "Description" section of the article) and key customers. The three companies accounted for 97.9% of China Tower's 1H2019 revenue.

China Tower has signed new five-year service contracts with the three telecommunications service operators starting in 2018 and ending in 2022. Prior to 2018, China Tower's cost margin, the rate of markup added to the cost included in the price, was 15%, and this was lowered to 10% with the current five-year service agreements. There are concerns that China Tower's cost margin could be further lowered after 2022 upon contract renewal.

Do note that that there are safeguards in place to limit the downside risks associated with a reduction in the pricing of future agreements and contracts with the three telecommunications service operators. In the company's listing prospectus, China Tower highlighted the following:

The pricing of the connected transactions should be no less favorable to the Company than the prices provided by the Independent Third Parties or provided to the Independent Third Parties in respect of similar products or services. If there is no market prices or the pricing is restricted, the written agreements shall set out the standard for the cost and profit of the relevant transactions.

Valuation

China Tower is trading at 8.1 times consensus forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA and 7.4 times consensus forward FY2020 EV/EBITDA based on its share price of HK$1.77 as of August 28, 2019. It is valued by the market at a significant discount to U.S. tower peers with American Tower (AMT) and Crown Castle International (CCI) trading at forward FY2019 EV/EBITDA multiples of 28.4 and 24.6, respectively.

Variant View

Upside risks for China Tower include a faster-than-expected pace of 5G deployment, favorable pricing terms upon renewal of tower service agreements with its telecommunications service customers, and a better-than-expected improvement in profit margins, driven by an increase in tenancy ratio and the success of new businesses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHINA MOBILE [941:HK]. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.